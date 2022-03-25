A Denton County crime scene investigator said she and her team could determine if gunfire was coming from inside or outside of the suspect car in the 2019 shooting of Denton police Officer Urban Rodriguez.
Friday’s testimony consisted of shooting crime scene reconstruction in the case against Antwon Pinkston, the 36-year-old man accused of shooting Rodriguez. Jurors heard from two more witnesses who either analyzed the spent rounds and casings found at the Taco Bell where Rodriguez was shot and found inside the white suspect car, or analyzed defects in the white car and Denton Officer Randy Cole’s car that were likely bullet holes.
Ashleigh Berg, the senior forensic investigator at the Denton County Sheriff’s Office, said her team analyzed the holes and indents in the suspect car at the Carrollton Police Department. They didn’t take the car back to the Taco Bell crime scene because it hadn’t been properly documented or marked at the scene, even if there is video showing where it was.
“The problem with video alone is that it is a 3D world taken down to two dimensions,” Berg said. “If we’re off by 6 inches … the scientific uncertainties introduce more uncertainties. It would be irresponsible to try to [bring it back].”
Berg walked jurors through her background as a crime scene reconstructionist and explained how they knew some holes were from bullets coming from inside the car and some from outside.
“The exit is generally larger than the entry,” she said. “[The projectile has to] move something out of its way.”
Before Denton County investigators even got to that point, they only documented all of the holes and dents they found in and outside the car and then combed through the car for anything that could be evidence. Several shell casings were found inside, as well as a few spent bullets.
In opening statements, prosecutor Sheena Molsbee said Berg used a technique called rodding to then map out the direction bullets moved in, but Berg didn’t get to explain that Friday before the judge adjourned the trial for the day.
James Jeffress at the Texas Department of Public Safety crime lab in Garland spent time in December 2019 with the bullets, bullet fragments, shell casings and one gun that was recovered. Jeffress determined there were two types of ammunition used during the shooting: 9 mm bullets from Cole’s gun and .40-caliber bullets from at least one more gun. No other guns were submitted to him as evidence and he couldn’t say if the .40-caliber ammunition only came from one other gun.
Investigators found eight 9 mm shell casings at the Taco Bell scene, which all came from Cole’s gun. Earlier in the trial, witnesses testified Cole shot only eight times because only eight of 18 cartridges were empty from his Glock 17’s magazine.
While Rodriguez did draw his gun at some point during the incident and prepared to use it, he never fired a round before he was shot and fell.
Jeffress said he analyzed four .40-caliber shell casings that were collected at the scene and one more .40-caliber bullet that a doctor pulled from Rodriguez’s femur, which was also broken.
During the first week of evidence, jurors heard from the first officers on the scene, officers who found Pinkston and driver Michele Stacey, witnesses in the Taco Bell drive-thru and experts who analyzed evidence. Aside from investigators who used their evidence to come up with conclusions, none could say who shot Rodriguez on Oct. 29, 2019.
The trial will resume around 8:30 a.m. Monday and is scheduled to end the same week, Judge Lee Ann Breading said. If convicted of aggravated assault against a public servant, Pinkston faces between five and 99 years or life in prison.