The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:
Maximino Martinez-Lopez, 36, assault family violence, Denton police
Patrick Hoppman, 35, injury to an elderly individual, Carrollton police
Robert McGehee, 34, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
Deleani Reagan, 29, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
Matthew Ramirez, 29, theft, Carrollton police
Charles Speer, 26, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
Valdis Coleman, 49, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
Kadin Friswold, 17, four counts of aggravated robbery, Carrollton and The Colony police
Kylee Gavia, 20, burglary of a habitation, Denton police
Gary Lane, 50, aggravated assault, Denton police
Michael Christopher, 26, evading arrest, Denton police
Chad Blaylock, 44, theft, Denton police
James Cooper II, 39, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton police
Heather Rouse, 48, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Paul Desautels, 49, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Tyreese Garcia, 21, credit card abuse, Denton police
Byron January, 38, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Michael Murray, 37, aggravated assault, Denton police
Crystal Thomas, 29, theft,
Drew Chenault, 28, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
George Marshall, 42, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Crystal Swann-Olivas, 40, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Samantha Arent, 33, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton County Sheriff’s Office; possession of a controlled substance, Corinth police
Stanley Casillas, 24, unlawful possession of a firearm, Flower Mound police
Nikolai Hannemann, 18, burglary of a building, burglary of a habitation, evading arrest, Flower Mound police
Ryan Rosales, 17, burglary of a habitation, Flower Mound police
Austin Burge-Porras, 23, aggravated assault, Lewisville police
Devin Turner, 27, burglary of a habitation, Lewisville police
Jonathan Reyes, 20, burglary of a habitation, Lewisville police
Catherine Wade, 39, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Lewisville police
Deandre Davis, 34, burglary of a habitation, Lewisville police
Manuel Gaines Jr., 27, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Gemierick Garrison, 20, evading arrest, unauthorized use of a vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm, Lewisville police
Sandra Mercado-Reyes, 31, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Ismael Barraza, 50, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Ethan Ortiz, 21, evading arrest, Lewisville police
Jaqueline Saucedo, 19, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Anamary Pena, 21, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Tyler West, 23, theft, Lewisville police
Jonathan Barksdale, 22, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony
Christopher Burcham, 45, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
Hunter Garvin, 23, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
Adam McKey, 27, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
James White II, 43, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
Claudia Ramirez, 37, abandoning a child, Denton police
Tony Crotzer, 48, possession of child pornography, Flower Mound police
Stacy Smith, 37, tampering with a governmental record, The Colony police
Dany Solaka, 29, tampering with a governmental record, The Colony police
Brett Barr, 22, two counts of theft of a firearm, Corinth police
Carol Santiago-Cruz, 38, engaging in organized criminal activity, Highland Village police
Karency Santiago-Cruz, 40, theft and evading arrest, Lewisville police
Dixon Rodriguez, 32, theft and evading arrest, Lewisville police
Braydon Loftin, 18, possession of a controlled substance, Aubrey police
Roberto Torres, 20, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Corinth police
Toby Trimble, 48, possession of a controlled substance, Corinth police
David Hampton, 36, possession of a controlled substance, Frisco police
Adrian Castillo, 26, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Mark Henderson, 32, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Misty Mason, 32, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Ana Escobar, 30, possession of a controlled substance, Little Elm police
Pedro Alonzo Jr., 24, three counts of a possession of a controlled substance, Little Elm police
Erik Martinez, 27, possession of a controlled substance, Northeast police
Mario Elizondo, 38, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
Zachary Melton, 20, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Trophy Club police
Kyle Loomis, 30, theft, Northeast police
Kyle Smith, 29, possession of a controlled substance, Northlake police
Demarcus Coats, 36, driving while intoxicated, Carrollton police
Jesus Larios Coronado, 24, intoxication assault, accident involving bodily injury, accident involving serious bodily injury, Little Elm police