The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:

Maximino Martinez-Lopez, 36, assault family violence, Denton police

Patrick Hoppman, 35, injury to an elderly individual, Carrollton police

Robert McGehee, 34, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police

Deleani Reagan, 29, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police

Matthew Ramirez, 29, theft, Carrollton police

Charles Speer, 26, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police

Valdis Coleman, 49, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police

Kadin Friswold, 17, four counts of aggravated robbery, Carrollton and The Colony police

Kylee Gavia, 20, burglary of a habitation, Denton police

Gary Lane, 50, aggravated assault, Denton police

Michael Christopher, 26, evading arrest, Denton police

Chad Blaylock, 44, theft, Denton police

James Cooper II, 39, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton police

Heather Rouse, 48, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Paul Desautels, 49, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Tyreese Garcia, 21, credit card abuse, Denton police

Byron January, 38, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Michael Murray, 37, aggravated assault, Denton police

Crystal Thomas, 29, theft,

Drew Chenault, 28, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

George Marshall, 42, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Crystal Swann-Olivas, 40, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Samantha Arent, 33, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton County Sheriff’s Office; possession of a controlled substance, Corinth police

Stanley Casillas, 24, unlawful possession of a firearm, Flower Mound police

Nikolai Hannemann, 18, burglary of a building, burglary of a habitation, evading arrest, Flower Mound police

Ryan Rosales, 17, burglary of a habitation, Flower Mound police

Austin Burge-Porras, 23, aggravated assault, Lewisville police

Devin Turner, 27, burglary of a habitation, Lewisville police

Jonathan Reyes, 20, burglary of a habitation, Lewisville police

Catherine Wade, 39, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Lewisville police

Deandre Davis, 34, burglary of a habitation, Lewisville police

Manuel Gaines Jr., 27, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Gemierick Garrison, 20, evading arrest, unauthorized use of a vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm, Lewisville police

Sandra Mercado-Reyes, 31, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Ismael Barraza, 50, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Ethan Ortiz, 21, evading arrest, Lewisville police

Jaqueline Saucedo, 19, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Anamary Pena, 21, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Tyler West, 23, theft, Lewisville police

Jonathan Barksdale, 22, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony

Christopher Burcham, 45, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police

Hunter Garvin, 23, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police

Adam McKey, 27, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police

James White II, 43, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police

Claudia Ramirez, 37, abandoning a child, Denton police

Tony Crotzer, 48, possession of child pornography, Flower Mound police

Stacy Smith, 37, tampering with a governmental record, The Colony police

Dany Solaka, 29, tampering with a governmental record, The Colony police

Brett Barr, 22, two counts of theft of a firearm, Corinth police

Carol Santiago-Cruz, 38, engaging in organized criminal activity, Highland Village police

Karency Santiago-Cruz, 40, theft and evading arrest, Lewisville police

Dixon Rodriguez, 32, theft and evading arrest, Lewisville police

Braydon Loftin, 18, possession of a controlled substance, Aubrey police

Roberto Torres, 20, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Corinth police

Toby Trimble, 48, possession of a controlled substance, Corinth police

David Hampton, 36, possession of a controlled substance, Frisco police

Adrian Castillo, 26, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Mark Henderson, 32, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Misty Mason, 32, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Ana Escobar, 30, possession of a controlled substance, Little Elm police

Pedro Alonzo Jr., 24, three counts of a possession of a controlled substance, Little Elm police

Erik Martinez, 27, possession of a controlled substance, Northeast police

Mario Elizondo, 38, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police

Zachary Melton, 20, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Trophy Club police

Kyle Loomis, 30, theft, Northeast police

Kyle Smith, 29, possession of a controlled substance, Northlake police

Demarcus Coats, 36, driving while intoxicated, Carrollton police

Jesus Larios Coronado, 24, intoxication assault, accident involving bodily injury, accident involving serious bodily injury, Little Elm police

