The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:
- Ian Watis, 40, criminal mischief and two counts of aggravated assault, Denton police
- Arquimides Rivera, 38, driving while intoxicated, Carrollton police
- Devionne Bailey, 26, driving while intoxicated, Corinth
- Simon Deloya, 37, driving while intoxicated, Denton police
- Sandra Charles, 40, driving while intoxicated, Hickory Creek police
- Mark Whatley, 63, driving while intoxicated, Justin police
- Marchell Podshadley, 62, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police
- Elijah Dawson Jr., 75, driving while intoxicated, The Colony police
- Geovanni Leon-Cruz, 29, driving while intoxicated, The Colony police
- Beau Albertsen, 38, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
- Qualon Harnage, 28, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
- Brian Faulkner, 43, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
- Tiffany Grubbs, 39, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
- Richard Lindsay III, 37, burglary of a habitation, Carrollton police
- Kenneth McKee, 40, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
- Omar Martinez, 44, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
- Audrey Smith, 36, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
- Mark White, 55, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
- Samuel Carroll, 38, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
- Tamisha Davis, 37, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
- Mark Collins, 46, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
- Kelly Richardson Jr., 21, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
- Michael Vilallonga, 32, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
- Javier Camacho, 36, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
- Cirilo Avelino-Santamaria, 42, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
- Frankie Brogdon, 23, theft, Denton police
- Bill Harris, 44, aggravated assault, Denton police
- Dan Maloch, 48, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
- Antonio Jones, 41, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
- Maria Tovar, 26, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
- Bernadette Turner, 32, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
- Trenton Carter, 26, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of firearm, Denton police
- Dave Garza, 48, violation of sex offender registration, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
- Kyle Vestall, 24, violation of sex offender registration, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
- Scott Casey, 58, theft, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
- Kendall Munoz, 35, unauthorized use of a vehicle, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
- Micky Owens, 33, unlawful possession of firearm, Denton County of Sheriff’s Office
- Cejay Sturgeon, 41, burglary of a habitation, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
- Daniel Arriaga, 21, theft of a firearm, Lewisville police
- Kiara Cooper, 28, theft, Lewisville police
- Casey Cozart, 30, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police
- George Herriage, 45, theft, Lewisville police
- Adrian Hickson, 20, theft and evading arrest, Lewisville police
- Johnathan Ritchie, 32, possession of a controlled substance and unauthorized use of a vehicle, Lewisville police
- Justin Smith, 39, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
- Shawn Smithers, 35, theft, Lewisville police
- Jeff Williams, 55, theft, Lewisville police
- Blake Buehler, 39, theft, Lewisville police
- Marshall Patterson, 39, sexual assault, Flower Mound police
- Rosemary Kehoe, 57, conversion of controlled substances, Corinth police
- Yovani Amaya, 33, possession of a controlled substance, Dallas police
- Roderick Hunter, 42, possession of a controlled substance, Dallas police
- Jason Barron Jr., 25, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
- Tywann Fincher, 42, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
- Jamie Martinez, 40, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
- Rayshun Milton Jr., possession of marijuana, Lewisville police
- Jesus Ortiz III, 24, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
- Miguel Ortiz, 36, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
- Anasti Reed, 18, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
- Erika Rivera, 33, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
- Jose Pena Jr., 52, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Little Elm police
- Adrian Wilson Jr., 22, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Little Elm police
- Tristin Barton, 23, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Little Elm police
- Alexander Bates, 21, possession of a controlled substance, Northeast police
- Dejon Dunn, 24, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Northeast police
- Romanis Medlock, 49, possession of a controlled substance, Northeast police
- Lashea Meroney, 43, possession of a controlled substance, Northeast police
- Cody Hefner, 29, possession of a controlled substance, Trophy Club police