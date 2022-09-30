The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:
David Leon, 21, murder, Lewisville police
Antonio Nevarez, 17, murder, Lewisville police
Alexsi Lopez-Hernandez, 24, sexual assault of a child and arson, Carrollton police
Cayetano Sanchez-Gomez, 48, continuous sexual abuse of a young child, Lewisville police
Bryson Towers, 18, delivery of a controlled substance causing death or serious bodily injury, Denton police
Joshua Adams, 23, delivery of a controlled substance causing death or serious bodily injury, Denton police
Ahmed Afeef, 54, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
David Bentlage, 38, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton police
Nathan Crumpton, 51, two counts of failure to register as a sex offender, Denton police
Raymond Fogg, 36, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Elijah Jackson, 29, aggravated assault, Denton police
Chase Kloskin, 37, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Jonah McKinley, 17, burglary of a habitation and theft of firearm, Denton police
Jonathan Serna, 17, burglary of a habitation and two counts of theft of firearm, Denton police
Reynaldo Ofarill-Gonzalez, 45, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Giovanni Ortiz-Rosado, 29, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton police
James Runnels Sr., 29, theft, Denton police
George Shoop III, 28, aggravated assault, Denton police
Zachary Smith, 54, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Kaitlin Stuhler, 21, harassment against a public servant, Denton police
Brandon Almendarez, 40, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
Morgan Barnard, 30, attempted tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, The Colony police
Shanda Clay, 43, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
Isaac Dixon, 23, burglary of a building, The Colony police
Darren Edwards, 33, possession of marijuana, The Colony police
Jordan Gleason, 23, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
Kevin Martin, 43, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
Michael Mingucci, 40, two counts of assault against a peace officer and one count of harassment against a public servant, The Colony police
Troy Trevino, 39, unauthorized use of vehicle, The Colony police
Phillip Ashdown, assault against a public servant and harassment by persons in certain correctional facilities, Lewisville police
Kenneth Blackmore, 45, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police
Chad Haynes, 33, evading arrest and two counts of accident involving personal injury, Lewisville police
William Howard Jr., 40, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Jennifer Rambo, 48, possession of a controlled substance and fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, Lewisville police
Billy Mays, 42, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police
Jerry Morales, 31, retaliation, Lewisville police
Nico Ollie, 30, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Syed Shah Mujtaba Qardi, 18, burglary of a building, Lewisville police
Noorullah Hussaini, 18, Lewisville police
Syed Husaini, 21, burglary of a building, Lewisville police
Nicco Vargas, 27, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Adolfo Vega-De La Cruz, 25, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Christian Benitez, 21, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Britney Richardson, 32, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Lanham Alvarado, 50, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Deanna Sandner, 48, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Irvin Rodriguez, 30, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Kevin Wolf, 51, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Reginald Moore, 54, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Regina Morales, 45, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Roberto Cruz, 46, possession of a controlled substance, Lake Dallas police
Jose Fuentes-Sanchez, 22, possession of a controlled substance, Lake Dallas police
Delzione Gleese, 30, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Nicholas Power, 33, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Chancellor Ramsey, 30, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police
Harold Smith, 32, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Adelfo Vargas Isidoro, 32, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Alvin Arnold, 39, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Little Elm police
Willie Taylor Jr., 56, possession of a controlled substance, Little Elm police
Jose Vizcaya-Arellano, 29, possession of a controlled substance, Northeast police
Stephen Cragg, 33, possession of a controlled substance, Roanoke police
Jeremy Crumpton, 46, possession of a controlled substance, Roanoke police
Jennifer Crumpton, 42, possession of a controlled substance, Roanoke police
Gilberto Marquez-Reyes, possession of a controlled substance, Roanoke police
Yasim Travers, 25, possession of a controlled substance, Roanoke police
Tatum Valesquez, 21, possession of a controlled substance, Roanoke police
Aishua Moore, possession of a controlled substance, Texas Department of Public Safety
Rodney Williams, 54, possession of a controlled substance, Texas Parks & Wildlife
Gabriel Orr, 20, possession of a controlled substance, Trophy Club police
Kaila Valdez, 18, possession of a controlled substance, Trophy Club police
Tristin Green, 20, aggravated assault, Dallas police
Antonio McGregor, 39, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Kelvin Oliver, 53, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Andrae Kirby, 33, assault against a peace officer and possession of a controlled substance, Frisco police
Zach Coffman, 37, assault against a peace officer, Hickory Creek police
Trey Roberson, 38, burglary of a habitation, Oak Point Department of Public Safety
Kimu Winn, 41, failure to register as a sex offender, Pilot Point police
Brandon Perez, 26, aggravated assault, Trophy Club police
Sai Jalaru, 23, evading arrest, University of North Texas police
Juan Candelas, 35, driving while intoxicated, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Teflon Edwards, 44, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police