The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:
Maria Correa, 45, forgery, Hickory Creek police
Jason Mishchuk, 17, burglary of habitation, Denton police
Levi Taylor, 23, burglary of habitation, Denton police
Jae Anner Peoples, 22, injury to an elderly individual and retaliation, Justin police
Sheldon Battles, 18, unlawful carrying weapon, Carrollton police
Terry Hernandez, 28, unlawful possession of firearm, Carrolton police
Shaquilla Hooks, 29, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
Paul Mosley, 44, evading arrest, Carrollton police
Josue Picazo, 28, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
Jaw Na, 23, unauthorized use of vehicle, Carrollton police
Kevyn Rangel, 19, deadly conduct, Carrollton police
Giovanni Hernandez, 18, deadly conduct and evading arrest, Carrollton
Preston Dawson, 46, assault against a peace officer and injury to elderly individual, Denton police
David Dunn, 33, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Samantha Hunter, 34, theft, Denton police
Trendarius Jackson, 23, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Christopher McGowan, 43, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Sherill Stewart, 55, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Brett Arnold, 53, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
Paul Bartley, 56, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
Cole Epperson, 28, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
Claire Gallaher, 24, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
Osmani Gonzales-Batista, 36, fraudulent use or possession of credit card or debit card information and possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
James Luttrull, 49, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
Yeni Portillo Guevara, 33, endangering a child and possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
Kiere Shaw, 33, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
Tyler Tribby, 30, three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Flower Mound police
Alexis Carter, 18, evading arrest, The Colony police
Jocelyn Cruz Zamora, 23, endangering a child, The Colony police
Carol Frederick, 34, unauthorized use of vehicle, The Colony police
Eric George, 34, credit card abuse, The Colony police
Jacob Shuttleworth, 34, unlawful possession of firearm and possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
Christopher Unsworth, 38, cred card abuse, The Colony police
Erick Garrison, 24, unlawful possession of firearm, Lewisville police
Jason Simmons, 40, theft, L police
Allen Hayes, 50, two counts of theft, Lewisville and Denton police
Randal Lewis, 30, possession of a controlled substance, L police
Andrew Robinson, 46, debit card abuse, L police
Luis Silva, 38, criminal mischief, L police
Brian Wilson, 37, retaliation, L police
Rashaan Feddersen, 26, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Deangelo Jackson, 37, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Jimmy Knowles, 55, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Luis Lemus Trigueros, 19, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Aaron Reyes, 37, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Juan Lozoria-Bautista, 31, possession of a controlled substance, Frisco police
Allen Moore, 26, possession of a controlled substance, Frisco police
Hailey Hughes, 25, possession of a controlled substance, Lake Dallas police
Aimie Grant, 34, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Manuel Guerrero Roman, possession of a controlled substance, L police
Ashley Hankins, 35, possession of a controlled substance, L police
Jamile Head Jr, 21, possession of a controlled substance, L police
Cecilia Kennedy, 46, possession of a controlled substance, L police
Alexander Kremente, 30, possession of marijuana and evading arrest, L police
Terrance Lott Jr, 30, possession of a controlled substance, L police
Jeffry Medrano Gutierrez, 23, possession of a controlled substance, L police
Mario Hampton, 36, possession of a controlled substance, Little Elm police
Shawn Johnson, 44, possession of a controlled substance, northeast police
Dylan Tatum, 26, possession of a controlled substance, Prosper police
Dasha Terry, 33, possession of a controlled substance, Prosper police
Sinneka King, 25, possession of a controlled substance, Texas Department of Public Safety
Randy Harmon, 45, possession of a controlled substance, Trophy Club police
Billy Moore, 53, possession of a controlled substance, Trophy Club police
David Nieto, 41, possession of a controlled substance, University of North Texas police
Brian Mraz, 43, injury to elderly individual, Corinth police
Jose Hernandez-Mejia, 35, injury to elderly individual, Dallas police
Brianna Wolantejus, 27, accident involving personal injury, Frisco police
Colton Lucas, 30, retaliation, Trophy Club police