The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:
Noah Burch, 39, two counts of deadly conduct, aggravated assault and unlawful possession of firearm, Denton police
Jake Young, 25, assault family violence, Frisco police
John Cree, 22, intoxication manslaughter and possession of a controlled substance, Highland Village police
Desmine Blair, 32, deadly conduct, Denton police
Jade Walker, 20, two counts of manslaughter and racing on highway, Frisco police
Jaden Walker, 20, two counts of manslaughter and racing on highway, Frisco police
James Binkley, 49, aggravated assault, Carrollton police
Louis Cummings, 27, forgery, Carrollton police
Kennon Gordon, 44, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
Benny Henderson, 54, theft and possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
Giang Nguyen, 48, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, Carrollton police
Michelle Quam, 38, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
David Quezada Lopez, 23, unauthorized use of a vehicle, Carrollton police
John Shrum, 48, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
Dwight Weaver, 26, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
Bryon Henderson, 58, possession of a controlled substance, unauthorized use of a vehicle and criminal mischief, Denton police
Chad Hill, 35, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Eugenie Maskill, 20, evading arrest, Denton police
Devin Orear, 34, theft, Denton police
Keydrean Rice, 22, evading arrest, Denton police
James Toomer, 60, theft, Denton police
Susan Robinson, 30, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and unauthorized use of a vehicle, Denton and Corinth police
Tammi Dreibelbis, 41, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Jack Campopiano, 23, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
Asia Clifton, 23, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
Michael Davis Jr., 23, criminal mischief, Flower Mound police
Austin McCraney, 23, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
Loc Nguyen, 56, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
Eric Velasquez, 28, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Flower Mound police
Matthew Austin, 35, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
Emily Mauricio, 29, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
David Ornelas, 40, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
Ryan Smith, 30, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, The Colony police
Michael Underwood, 40, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
Joe Veloz, 67, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
Michael Ward, 45, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, The Colony police
Christian Cornelious, 20, two counts of aggravated assault, The Colony police
Adrian Angeles, 21, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Carter Bobby II, 29, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police
Steven Fairfield, 38, evading arrest, Lewisville police
Winford Haynes, 50, theft, Lewisville police
Ashton Hawkins, 30, theft, Lewisville police
Krystina Morgan, 33, theft, Lewisville police
Noah Sims, 39, theft, Lewisville polices
Tavoris Holloway, 37, theft of firearm and unlawful possession of firearm, Lewisville police
Bayron Maldonado, 27, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Lewisville police
Savannah Turcic, 26, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Chancellor Ramsey, 29, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Jonathan Dillard, 24, debit card abuse, Lewisville police
Michael Cole, 33, two counts of evading arrest, Dallas police
Michael Hudson, 32, aggravated assault and evading arrest, Lake Dallas police
Ricky Hogan, 32, assault against a peace officer, Sanger police