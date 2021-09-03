The Denton County Courts Building on E. McKinney St

The Denton County Courts Building.

 DRC file photo

The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:

Noah Burch, 39, two counts of deadly conduct, aggravated assault and unlawful possession of firearm, Denton police

Jake Young, 25, assault family violence, Frisco police

John Cree, 22, intoxication manslaughter and possession of a controlled substance, Highland Village police

Desmine Blair, 32, deadly conduct, Denton police

Jade Walker, 20, two counts of manslaughter and racing on highway, Frisco police

Jaden Walker, 20, two counts of manslaughter and racing on highway, Frisco police

James Binkley, 49, aggravated assault, Carrollton police

Louis Cummings, 27, forgery, Carrollton police

Kennon Gordon, 44, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police

Benny Henderson, 54, theft and possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police

Giang Nguyen, 48, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, Carrollton police

Michelle Quam, 38, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police

David Quezada Lopez, 23, unauthorized use of a vehicle, Carrollton police

John Shrum, 48, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police

Dwight Weaver, 26, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police

Bryon Henderson, 58, possession of a controlled substance, unauthorized use of a vehicle and criminal mischief, Denton police

Chad Hill, 35, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Eugenie Maskill, 20, evading arrest, Denton police

Devin Orear, 34, theft, Denton police

Keydrean Rice, 22, evading arrest, Denton police

James Toomer, 60, theft, Denton police

Susan Robinson, 30, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and unauthorized use of a vehicle, Denton and Corinth police

Tammi Dreibelbis, 41, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Jack Campopiano, 23, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police

Asia Clifton, 23, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police

Michael Davis Jr., 23, criminal mischief, Flower Mound police

Austin McCraney, 23, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police

Loc Nguyen, 56, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police

Eric Velasquez, 28, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Flower Mound police

Matthew Austin, 35, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police

Emily Mauricio, 29, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police

David Ornelas, 40, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police

Ryan Smith, 30, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, The Colony police

Michael Underwood, 40, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police

Joe Veloz, 67, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police

Michael Ward, 45, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, The Colony police

Christian Cornelious, 20, two counts of aggravated assault, The Colony police

Adrian Angeles, 21, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Carter Bobby II, 29, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police

Steven Fairfield, 38, evading arrest, Lewisville police

Winford Haynes, 50, theft, Lewisville police

Ashton Hawkins, 30, theft, Lewisville police

Krystina Morgan, 33, theft, Lewisville police

Noah Sims, 39, theft, Lewisville polices

Tavoris Holloway, 37, theft of firearm and unlawful possession of firearm, Lewisville police

Bayron Maldonado, 27, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Lewisville police

Savannah Turcic, 26, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Chancellor Ramsey, 29, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Jonathan Dillard, 24, debit card abuse, Lewisville police

Michael Cole, 33, two counts of evading arrest, Dallas police

Michael Hudson, 32, aggravated assault and evading arrest, Lake Dallas police

Ricky Hogan, 32, assault against a peace officer, Sanger police

 

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!