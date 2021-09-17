The Denton County Courts Building on E. McKinney St

The Denton County Courts Building.

 DRC file photo

The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:

Tevion Bass, 22, burglary of a building, Corinth police

Anthony Beaty, 31, evading arrest, Corinth police

Kyle Dawson, 34, evading arrest, Corinth police

Le Ann Hunt, 52, aggravated assault, Corinth police

Walter Ascenio Y Ascenio, aggravated assault against public servant and taking weapon from peace officer, Dallas police

Nicholaus Stelle, 38, burglary of a building and unauthorized use of a vehicle, Denton police

Demarion Williams, 21, assault against emergency services personnel and harassment of public servant, Denton police

Alexis Rangel, 22, evading arrest, Hickory Creek police

Dylan Olivares, 19, theft, possession of a controlled substance, Highland Village police and Flower Mound police

Deven Burkhart, 27, aggravated assault, Justin police

Timothy Splawn, 23, burglary of a habitation, Justin police

Macauley Johnson, 27, aggravated assault and unlawfully carrying weapon, Little Elm police

Dakyrean Wade, 18, prohibited weapons, Little Elm police

Cuthbert Mwamsoyo, 19, three counts of burglary of a habitation, Prosper police and Denton County Water District police

Daniel San Miguel, 26, burglary of a building, Sanger police

Jeffery Stinger Jr., 34, possession of a controlled substance and burglary of a building, University of North Texas and Sanger police

Christopher Rowlett, 39, possession of a controlled substance, Corinth police

Anthony Ramirez, 27, four counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton police and Corinth police

Jennifer Spillane, 45, arson, Denton police

Jessica Melancon, 34, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Bobby Sims, 50, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Christina Sword, 21, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Talea Turner, 28, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Paul Washington, 44, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Regi Louthan, 46, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Little Elm police and Lewisville police

Stacey Taylor, 54, possession of a controlled substance, Northeast police

Ricky Wilkerson, 37, possession of a controlled substance, Northeast police

Dan Burns, 43, possession of a controlled substance, Roanoke police

Lavelle Dean, 34, possession of a controlled substance, Trophy Club police

Robert Knapp III, 20, places weapon prohibited, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, UNT police

Jarred Chisley, 36, driving while intoxicated, Carrollton police

Samuel Navarro, 46, two counts of driving while intoxicated, Denton police

Francisco Garcia, 35, driving while intoxicated, Denton police

Jose Moreno, 46, driving while intoxicated, Denton police

Tiffany Cooper, 39, driving while intoxicated with child passenger, Prosper police

Armandi Rios, 58, driving while intoxicated, Sanger police

Ezmerelda Rivera, 29, driving while intoxicated with child passenger, Sanger police

Gary Spindle, 48, driving while intoxicated, Texas Parks & Wildlife

Angela Camacho, 51, possession of a controlled substance, Corinth police

Michael Richardson, 35, possession of a controlled substance, Keller police

Jonathan Antillon-Navarro, 21, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Cesar Barona, 30, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Hram Cung, 20, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Jon Fuggins, 34, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Laquinton Harp, 22, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Breanna Rogers, 28, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Juan Neri Prado, 30, possession of a controlled substance, Northeast police

Stephanie Grindele, 51, possession of a controlled substance, Sanger police

Christopher Burgett, 37, possession of a controlled substance, Corinth police

Abel Trevino, 28, possession of a controlled substance, Dallas police

Brandie Carter, 41, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Michael Carter III, 36, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Casey Jobe, 33, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Zachary Karas, 22, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Michael Stoltje, 30, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Brandon Williams, 38, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Jayden Brown, 23, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police

Autumn Dodson, 19, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police

Robert Mercado, 46, possession of a controlled substance, Lake Dallas police

Vincent Flore, 37, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Gustavo Frias Damacio, 19, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Melvin Irvin Jr., 31, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Thomas Langford IV, 42, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Jasmine Turner, 32, possession of a controlled substance, Little Elm police

Bryan Magana, 42, possession of a controlled substance, Northeast police

Lauren Sigerson, 37, possession of a controlled substance, Roanoke police

Rodney Sansbury, 55, possession of a controlled substance, Trophy Club police

Kenneth Denton, 69, possession of a controlled substance, Argyle police

Mariah Carswell, 24, possession of a controlled substance, Corinth police

Adrian Wells, 52, possession of a controlled substance, Corinth police

Lawson Chapi, 25, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Dallas police

Kenneth Doughty, 21, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Demetrius Hawkins, 48, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Summer Lindamood, 26, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Denton police and Justin police

Bryce Ballard, 35, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Erik Espino, 29, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Tracy Lee, 41, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Ana Sastre-Celis, 22, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Julia Trinidad, 44, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Christian Gonzalez, 25, possession of a controlled substance, Little Elm police

Blake Mitchell, 31, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Northlake police

Bobby Johnson Jr., 25, possession of a controlled substance, Plano police

Destiny Griffin, 30, possession of a controlled substance, Plano police

Travis Mitchell, 42, possession of a controlled substance, Plano police

Samir Abdalla, 26, possession of a controlled substance, Roanoke police

Brooke Edwards, 25, possession of a controlled substance, Roanoke police

Jordan Kreidler, 23, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police

Anthony Nitti, 32, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police

Dennis Atkins Jr., 40, possession of a controlled substance, Trophy Club police

William Duncan, 34, possession of a controlled substance and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Trophy Club police

Jose Ramon, 34, possession of a controlled substance, UNT police

Harold Stillwell, 57, theft, Aubrey police

Shauna Driskell, 46, theft, Aubrey police

Lorenzo Gonzales, 46, theft, Denton police

Dennis Weber, 60, theft, Denton police

Kyle Loomis, 32, theft, Hickory Creek police

Amanda Flores Reyna, 31, theft, Lewisville police

Brande Smith, 46, theft, Lewisville police

Monica Young, 56, two counts of theft, Lewisville police and Flower Mound police

Walter Melgar, 37, theft, Northeast police

Michael Milligan, 43, theft, The Colony police

Robert Rocha, 41, theft, The Colony police

Devin Koerber, 28, two counts of theft of firearm and fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, Trophy Club police

Joshua Palmer, 30, unlawful possession of firearm and possession of a controlled substance, Corinth police

Kevin Smith, 59, debit card abuse, Corinth police

Lykeith Cole, 47, unauthorized use of a vehicle, Denton police

Dennis Snyder, 53, unauthorized use of a vehicle, Denton police

Charles Doze, 53, unlawful possession of firearm, Denton police

Corey Green, 28, criminal mischief, Denton police

Michael Knight, 27, possession of marijuana, Denton police

Jose Rodriguez, 29, criminal mischief, Denton police

Michael Wilson, 31, possession of a controlled substance, Frisco police

Tamara Frady, 40, debit card abuse and credit card abuse, Krum police

James Bridges, 34, unlawful possession of firearm, Lake Dallas police

Alexander Estrada, 22, evading arrest, Lewisville police

Randall Henderson, 26, unauthorized use of a vehicle, Lewisville police

Anthony McGee, 32, debit card abuse, Lewisville police

Brian Troutman, 47, criminal mischief, Lewisville police

Josiah Sanchez, 22, credit card abuse, Oak Point Department of Public Safety

Charles Collins, 32, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, The Colony police

Eric Newton, 37, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police

Courtland Turner, 37, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, The Colony police

Carrie King, 47, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, Trophy Club police

Joshua Davis, 34, possession of a controlled substance, Corinth police

Joanna Jaramillo, 48, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Corinth police

Marco Hernandez, 33, possession of a controlled substance, Dallas police

Sarah Brannan, 28, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

William Ferguson, 19, possession of a controlled substance, Frisco police

Kiara McGowan, 27, possession of a controlled substance, Frisco police

Jason Powell, 40, possession of a controlled substance and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Frisco police

Alexander Prem, 26, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance, Frisco police

Ushayla Collins, 23, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Jackson Dich, 20, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Christopher Garsh, 40, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Kristy Lochabay, 45, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Ramiro Ramirez, 48, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Jojo Yeboah, 23, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Krystie Williams, 37, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Sanger police

Randle Payne, 40, possession of a controlled substance, Texas Parks and Wildlife

Joshua Jamme, 30, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, The Colony police

Dilla Taylor, 32, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police

Kilauni Mitchell, 20, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, Trophy Club police

 

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!