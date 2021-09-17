The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:
Tevion Bass, 22, burglary of a building, Corinth police
Anthony Beaty, 31, evading arrest, Corinth police
Kyle Dawson, 34, evading arrest, Corinth police
Le Ann Hunt, 52, aggravated assault, Corinth police
Walter Ascenio Y Ascenio, aggravated assault against public servant and taking weapon from peace officer, Dallas police
Nicholaus Stelle, 38, burglary of a building and unauthorized use of a vehicle, Denton police
Demarion Williams, 21, assault against emergency services personnel and harassment of public servant, Denton police
Alexis Rangel, 22, evading arrest, Hickory Creek police
Dylan Olivares, 19, theft, possession of a controlled substance, Highland Village police and Flower Mound police
Deven Burkhart, 27, aggravated assault, Justin police
Timothy Splawn, 23, burglary of a habitation, Justin police
Macauley Johnson, 27, aggravated assault and unlawfully carrying weapon, Little Elm police
Dakyrean Wade, 18, prohibited weapons, Little Elm police
Cuthbert Mwamsoyo, 19, three counts of burglary of a habitation, Prosper police and Denton County Water District police
Daniel San Miguel, 26, burglary of a building, Sanger police
Jeffery Stinger Jr., 34, possession of a controlled substance and burglary of a building, University of North Texas and Sanger police
Christopher Rowlett, 39, possession of a controlled substance, Corinth police
Anthony Ramirez, 27, four counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton police and Corinth police
Jennifer Spillane, 45, arson, Denton police
Jessica Melancon, 34, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Bobby Sims, 50, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Christina Sword, 21, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Talea Turner, 28, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Paul Washington, 44, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Regi Louthan, 46, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Little Elm police and Lewisville police
Stacey Taylor, 54, possession of a controlled substance, Northeast police
Ricky Wilkerson, 37, possession of a controlled substance, Northeast police
Dan Burns, 43, possession of a controlled substance, Roanoke police
Lavelle Dean, 34, possession of a controlled substance, Trophy Club police
Robert Knapp III, 20, places weapon prohibited, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, UNT police
Jarred Chisley, 36, driving while intoxicated, Carrollton police
Samuel Navarro, 46, two counts of driving while intoxicated, Denton police
Francisco Garcia, 35, driving while intoxicated, Denton police
Jose Moreno, 46, driving while intoxicated, Denton police
Tiffany Cooper, 39, driving while intoxicated with child passenger, Prosper police
Armandi Rios, 58, driving while intoxicated, Sanger police
Ezmerelda Rivera, 29, driving while intoxicated with child passenger, Sanger police
Gary Spindle, 48, driving while intoxicated, Texas Parks & Wildlife
Angela Camacho, 51, possession of a controlled substance, Corinth police
Michael Richardson, 35, possession of a controlled substance, Keller police
Jonathan Antillon-Navarro, 21, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Cesar Barona, 30, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Hram Cung, 20, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Jon Fuggins, 34, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Laquinton Harp, 22, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Breanna Rogers, 28, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Juan Neri Prado, 30, possession of a controlled substance, Northeast police
Stephanie Grindele, 51, possession of a controlled substance, Sanger police
Christopher Burgett, 37, possession of a controlled substance, Corinth police
Abel Trevino, 28, possession of a controlled substance, Dallas police
Brandie Carter, 41, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Michael Carter III, 36, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Casey Jobe, 33, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Zachary Karas, 22, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Michael Stoltje, 30, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Brandon Williams, 38, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Jayden Brown, 23, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
Autumn Dodson, 19, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
Robert Mercado, 46, possession of a controlled substance, Lake Dallas police
Vincent Flore, 37, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Gustavo Frias Damacio, 19, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Melvin Irvin Jr., 31, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Thomas Langford IV, 42, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Jasmine Turner, 32, possession of a controlled substance, Little Elm police
Bryan Magana, 42, possession of a controlled substance, Northeast police
Lauren Sigerson, 37, possession of a controlled substance, Roanoke police
Rodney Sansbury, 55, possession of a controlled substance, Trophy Club police
Kenneth Denton, 69, possession of a controlled substance, Argyle police
Mariah Carswell, 24, possession of a controlled substance, Corinth police
Adrian Wells, 52, possession of a controlled substance, Corinth police
Lawson Chapi, 25, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Dallas police
Kenneth Doughty, 21, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Demetrius Hawkins, 48, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Summer Lindamood, 26, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Denton police and Justin police
Bryce Ballard, 35, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Erik Espino, 29, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Tracy Lee, 41, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Ana Sastre-Celis, 22, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Julia Trinidad, 44, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Christian Gonzalez, 25, possession of a controlled substance, Little Elm police
Blake Mitchell, 31, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Northlake police
Bobby Johnson Jr., 25, possession of a controlled substance, Plano police
Destiny Griffin, 30, possession of a controlled substance, Plano police
Travis Mitchell, 42, possession of a controlled substance, Plano police
Samir Abdalla, 26, possession of a controlled substance, Roanoke police
Brooke Edwards, 25, possession of a controlled substance, Roanoke police
Jordan Kreidler, 23, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
Anthony Nitti, 32, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
Dennis Atkins Jr., 40, possession of a controlled substance, Trophy Club police
William Duncan, 34, possession of a controlled substance and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Trophy Club police
Jose Ramon, 34, possession of a controlled substance, UNT police
Harold Stillwell, 57, theft, Aubrey police
Shauna Driskell, 46, theft, Aubrey police
Lorenzo Gonzales, 46, theft, Denton police
Dennis Weber, 60, theft, Denton police
Kyle Loomis, 32, theft, Hickory Creek police
Amanda Flores Reyna, 31, theft, Lewisville police
Brande Smith, 46, theft, Lewisville police
Monica Young, 56, two counts of theft, Lewisville police and Flower Mound police
Walter Melgar, 37, theft, Northeast police
Michael Milligan, 43, theft, The Colony police
Robert Rocha, 41, theft, The Colony police
Devin Koerber, 28, two counts of theft of firearm and fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, Trophy Club police
Joshua Palmer, 30, unlawful possession of firearm and possession of a controlled substance, Corinth police
Kevin Smith, 59, debit card abuse, Corinth police
Lykeith Cole, 47, unauthorized use of a vehicle, Denton police
Dennis Snyder, 53, unauthorized use of a vehicle, Denton police
Charles Doze, 53, unlawful possession of firearm, Denton police
Corey Green, 28, criminal mischief, Denton police
Michael Knight, 27, possession of marijuana, Denton police
Jose Rodriguez, 29, criminal mischief, Denton police
Michael Wilson, 31, possession of a controlled substance, Frisco police
Tamara Frady, 40, debit card abuse and credit card abuse, Krum police
James Bridges, 34, unlawful possession of firearm, Lake Dallas police
Alexander Estrada, 22, evading arrest, Lewisville police
Randall Henderson, 26, unauthorized use of a vehicle, Lewisville police
Anthony McGee, 32, debit card abuse, Lewisville police
Brian Troutman, 47, criminal mischief, Lewisville police
Josiah Sanchez, 22, credit card abuse, Oak Point Department of Public Safety
Charles Collins, 32, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, The Colony police
Eric Newton, 37, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
Courtland Turner, 37, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, The Colony police
Carrie King, 47, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, Trophy Club police
Joshua Davis, 34, possession of a controlled substance, Corinth police
Joanna Jaramillo, 48, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Corinth police
Marco Hernandez, 33, possession of a controlled substance, Dallas police
Sarah Brannan, 28, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
William Ferguson, 19, possession of a controlled substance, Frisco police
Kiara McGowan, 27, possession of a controlled substance, Frisco police
Jason Powell, 40, possession of a controlled substance and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Frisco police
Alexander Prem, 26, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance, Frisco police
Ushayla Collins, 23, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Jackson Dich, 20, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Christopher Garsh, 40, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Kristy Lochabay, 45, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Ramiro Ramirez, 48, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Jojo Yeboah, 23, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Krystie Williams, 37, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Sanger police
Randle Payne, 40, possession of a controlled substance, Texas Parks and Wildlife
Joshua Jamme, 30, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, The Colony police
Dilla Taylor, 32, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
Kilauni Mitchell, 20, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, Trophy Club police