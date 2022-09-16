The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:
- Kevin Gordon, 44, five counts of sexual assault of a child, one count of indecency with a child and one count of possession of child pornography, Aubrey police
- Alexander Whiteley, 35, three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, The Colony police
- Clayton Issac Jr., 21, two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of aggravated robbery, Frisco police
- Jackson Clevenger, 18, two counts of aggravated robbery, Frisco police
- Christopher Bennett, 32, theft, Denton police
- Billy Brown, 38, burglary of a building, Denton police
- Gary Lane, 53, burglary of a building and possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
- Jorge Delgado, 23, two counts of failure to register as sex offender, Denton police
- Jason Holland, 29, theft and possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
- Dexter Jones, 32, unlawful possession of a firearm, Denton police
- Benjamin Mathis, 34, harassment of public servant, Denton police
- Stephany Ramirez, 29, four counts of possession of a controlled substance, Denton police and Denton County Sheriff’s Office
- Rogello Lazaro, 39, one count of theft and two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
- Austin Foster, 28, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
- Zachary Rodriguez, 40, three counts of failure to register as sex offender, Denton police
- Alicia Spencer-Roland, 21, attempted burglary of a habitation, Denton police
- Briawna Partile, 22, attempted burglary of a habitation, Denton police
- Tru West, 21, aggravated assault, Denton police
- Floyd Carruthers III, 51, aggravated assault, Lewisville police
- Shivandon Ikwechegh, 33, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police
- Cedrick Jackson, 34, credit card abuse, Lewisville police
- Tyler Kizer, 31, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
- Nikolas Lee, 24, evading arrest, Lewisville police
- John Nelson, 28, unauthorized use of vehicle, Lewisville police
- Darrell Phillips Jr., possession of a controlled substance and fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, Lewisville police
- Christopher Porter, 35, two counts of harassment of public servant, two counts of burglary of a habitation and one count of unlawful possession of firearm, Lewisville police
- David Sopko, 45, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
- Johnathan Cravens, 45, possession of a controlled substance, Corinth police
- Miguel Garcia, 21, possession of a controlled substance, Corinth police
- Arturo Reyes Jr., 35, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
- Joshua Howard, 35, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
- Cesar Salazar, 28, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
- Gary Blair, 42, possession of a controlled substance, Hickory Creek police
- Kevin Elvir-Villatoro, 33, possession of a controlled substance, Lake Dallas police
- Agustin Calderon, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
- Joana Carranza, 27, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
- Blake Lane, 31, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
- Kenneth Thompson, 56, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
- Kayla Millender, 30, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
- Stevie Seidel, 31, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
- Clint Scarborough, 28, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
- Emilio Silva, 22, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
- Brian Smith, 36, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
- Jordan Toland, 32, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
- Charles Williams III, 27, possession of marijuana, Lewisville police
- Chalencia Fields, 30, possession of marijuana, Lewisville police
- Julian Cardona-Munez, 26, possession of a controlled substance, Little Elm police
- Amanda Woolf, 43, possession of a controlled substance, Little Elm police
- James Robinson, 35, possession of a controlled substance, Northeast police
- Alex Hanson, 31, possession of a controlled substance, Northlake police
- Travis Williams, 56, possession of a controlled substance, Northlake police
- William Weathersby, 50, possession of a controlled substance, Prosper police
- Andrea Claros-Garcia, 25, possession of a controlled substance, Roanoke police
- Destiny Frazier, 32, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Roanoke police
- Lisha Smith, 35, possession of a controlled substance and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Roanoke police
- Kamron Wilson, 21, possession of a controlled substance, University of North Texas police
- Joseph Freeman, 19, evading arrest, Dallas police
- Malichi Youngblood, 33, aggravated assault, Dallas police
- Quentin Thomas, 39, theft, Roanoke police