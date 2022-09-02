The Denton County Courts Building on E. McKinney St

The Denton County Courts Building.

 DRC file photo

The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:

Pierre Andrews, 33, two counts of sexual assault of a child, two counts of improper relationship between an educator and a student, Denton Police Department

The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:

  • Name, age, charge, agency
  • Name, age, charge, agency

Tags

Recommended for you