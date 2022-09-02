The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:
Pierre Andrews, 33, two counts of sexual assault of a child, two counts of improper relationship between an educator and a student, Denton Police Department
Rusty Taylor, 41, two counts of failure to register as a sex offender, Denton Police Department
Sean Marcus, 30, stalking, Denton Police Department
Joshua Doyle, 38, aggravated assault, burglary of a habitation, Flower Mound Police Department
Lawrence Porath, 46, two counts of aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, three counts of aggravated assault against a public servant, two counts of violation of a protective order, Frisco Police Department
Vernell Demmig, 38, assault family violence, aggravated assault, two counts of burglary of a habitation, stalking, Lewisville Police Department
Ryan Holman, 20, assault family violence, continuous violence against the family, Roanoke Police Department
Darren Fields Sr., 44, two counts of assault family violence enhanced, Little Elm Police Department
Jose Vargas, 37, continuous violence against the family, Little Elm Police Department
Coley Davis, 37, aggravated assault, Carrollton Police Department
Braxton Diaz, 29, assault family violence, Carrollton Police Department
Christopher Smith, 27, assault family violence, Corinth Police Department
Byron Patterson, 56, aggravated assault, continuous violence against the family, repeated violation of protective order, Dallas Police Department
Roger Williams, 44, aggravated assault, Dallas Police Department
John Hines, 52, two counts of aggravated assault, driving while intoxicated, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Juan Roman Ocampo, 24, continuous violence against the family, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Early Brown Jr., 36, repeated violation of protective order, Denton Police Department
Joseph Hamer, 53, assault family violence enhanced, Denton Police Department
Salomon Herrera Gonzalez, 56, continuous violence against the family, assault family violence, Denton Police Department
Christopher Johnson, 30, assault family violence, Denton Police Department
Oyango Moore, 49, repeated violation of protective order, Denton Police Department
James Smith, 37, two counts of assault family violence enhanced, Denton Police Department
Javion Swindell, 22, aggravated assault, Denton Police Department
Jermaine Williams, 24, assault family violence, Denton Police Department
Lester Bolton, 57, aggravated assault, Flower Mound Police Department
Thad Cisneros, 40, repeated violation of protective order, Frisco Police Department
Lajamean Leonard, 30, continuous violence against the family, Frisco Police Department
Jerry Lenard Jr., 34, aggravated assault, assault family violence, Lake Dallas Police Department
Nikolas Lee, 24, assault family violence enhanced, Lewisville Police Department
Missael Martinez, 24, aggravated assault, Lewisville Police Department
Shonnon Esteen, 33, assault family violence, Little Elm Police Department
Tduardo Head, 41, two counts of aggravated assault, Litle Elm Police Department
Cory Meins, 36, unlawful possession of a firearm, two counts of aggravated assault, Little Elm Police Department
Antoine Wilhite, 30, assault family violence, Little Elm Police Department
Cordarius Taylor, 34, assault family violence enhanced, The Colony Police Department
Joshua Williams, 34, assault family violence, The Colony Police Department
Nathaniel Parsons, 36, unlawful disclosure of intimate visual material, The Colony Police Department
Patrick Ascheri, 34, two counts of injury to a child, The Colony Police Department
Cory Roulston, 25, continuous violence against the family, The Colony Police Department
Victor Palos, 46, voyeurism, The Colony Police Department
Elijah Williams, 22, trafficking of a child, three counts of sexual assault of a child, Denton Police Department
Eboni Stanley, 21, two counts of injury to a child, Denton Police Department
Caleb Dillon, 21, indecency with a child, Justin Police Department
Reece Lantrip, 22, sexual assault of a child, Carrollton Police Department
Phu Multiversoul, 25, sexual assault of a child, Carrollton Police Department
Joe Medrano, 31, indecency with a child, Denton Police Department
Quintarius Porter, 25, continuous sexual abuse of a young child, Denton Police Department
Dan Martinez, 51, continuous sexual abuse of a young child, Lewisville Police Department
John Smith Jr., two counts of sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child, Lewisville Police Department
Marcus Reynolds, 42, aggravated sexual assault of a child, two counts of indecency with a child, Dallas Police Department