The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:
Lawrence Catholic III, 64, driving while intoxicated, Denton police
Chris Evans, 31, driving while intoxicated, Denton police
Roseann Kenyanya, 25, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Denton police
James Moses, 35, driving while intoxicated, Denton police
Josue Torres, 40, driving while intoxicated, Denton police
Austen Dhawan, 40, driving while intoxicated, Denton police
Jesse Keene, 42, driving while intoxicated, Justin police
Kayla Ghaazee, 31, two counts of driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Lewisville and Krum police
Alivia Ayala-Marshburn, 29, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Little Elm police
Luis Ramirez Ayala, 45, driving while intoxicated, Little Elm police
Yannet Armendariz, 36, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, The Colony police
Saul Morales, 59, driving while intoxicated, The Colony police
John Goforth, 52, driving while intoxicated, Trophy Club police
Jami Civitarese, 44, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police
Harrison Engman, 26, possession of a controlled substance, Highland Village police
Benjamin Cuthbert, 40, aggravated assault, Denton police