The Denton County Courts Building on E. McKinney St

The Denton County Courts Building.

 DRC file photo

The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:

  • Lawrence Catholic III, 64, driving while intoxicated, Denton police
  • Chris Evans, 31, driving while intoxicated, Denton police
  • Roseann Kenyanya, 25, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Denton police
  • James Moses, 35, driving while intoxicated, Denton police
  • Josue Torres, 40, driving while intoxicated, Denton police
  • Austen Dhawan, 40, driving while intoxicated, Denton police
  • Jesse Keene, 42, driving while intoxicated, Justin police
  • Kayla Ghaazee, 31, two counts of driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Lewisville and Krum police
  • Alivia Ayala-Marshburn, 29, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Little Elm police
  • Luis Ramirez Ayala, 45, driving while intoxicated, Little Elm police
  • Yannet Armendariz, 36, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, The Colony police
  • Saul Morales, 59, driving while intoxicated, The Colony police
  • John Goforth, 52, driving while intoxicated, Trophy Club police
  • Jami Civitarese, 44, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police
  • Harrison Engman, 26, possession of a controlled substance, Highland Village police
  • Benjamin Cuthbert, 40, aggravated assault, Denton police

