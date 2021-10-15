The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:
Brent Gottschalk, 29, indecency with a child and three counts of aggravated sexual assault of child, Denton police
Emerelda Grimaldo, 21, violation of protective order, Carrollton police
Billy Nute, 31, repeated violation of protective order, Carrollton Police
Scott Harrison, 36, attempted injury to elderly individual, Justin police
Michael Birdsong, 52, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
Anjeus Jones, 26, possession of marijuana and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Carrollton police
Yong Kwon, 48, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
Steven McKnight, 28, possession of marijuana, Carrollton police
Jakob Parker, 20, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Carrollton police
Stephanie Rodriguez, 32, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Carrollton police
Leo Turner, 47, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Tambria Cooper, 25, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
James Doak, 38, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
James Lanzi, 40, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Leo McComas, 54, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Ricky Rioz, 26, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
James Ausenbaugh, 23, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
Alysa Edwards, 31, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
Traci Riemersma, 35, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
Shauni Richard, 27, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
Henry Martin, 29, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Flower Mound police
Trai Jennings, 28, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Michael O’Connor, 28, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Kai Pritchett, 24, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police
Braden Rashall, 29, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Adam Rousseau, 26, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Carlos Lopez Martinez, 34, criminal mischief, Krum police
Juan Lopez-Espinoza, 22, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Kyleigh Martin, 24, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Clifford Lightfoot, 39, possession of a controlled substance, Trophy Club police
Tara Lopez, 40, possession of a controlled substance, University of North Texas police