The Denton County Courts Building on E. McKinney St

The Denton County Courts Building.

 DRC file photo

The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:

Brent Gottschalk, 29, indecency with a child and three counts of aggravated sexual assault of child, Denton police

Emerelda Grimaldo, 21, violation of protective order, Carrollton police

Billy Nute, 31, repeated violation of protective order, Carrollton Police

Scott Harrison, 36, attempted injury to elderly individual, Justin police

Michael Birdsong, 52, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police

Anjeus Jones, 26, possession of marijuana and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Carrollton police

Yong Kwon, 48, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police

Steven McKnight, 28, possession of marijuana, Carrollton police

Jakob Parker, 20, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Carrollton police

Stephanie Rodriguez, 32, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Carrollton police

Leo Turner, 47, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Tambria Cooper, 25, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

James Doak, 38, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

James Lanzi, 40, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Leo McComas, 54, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Ricky Rioz, 26, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

James Ausenbaugh, 23, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police

Alysa Edwards, 31, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police

Traci Riemersma, 35, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police

Shauni Richard, 27, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police

Henry Martin, 29, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Flower Mound police

Trai Jennings, 28, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Michael O’Connor, 28, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Kai Pritchett, 24, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police

Braden Rashall, 29, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Adam Rousseau, 26, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Carlos Lopez Martinez, 34, criminal mischief, Krum police

Juan Lopez-Espinoza, 22, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Kyleigh Martin, 24, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Clifford Lightfoot, 39, possession of a controlled substance, Trophy Club police

Tara Lopez, 40, possession of a controlled substance, University of North Texas police

 

