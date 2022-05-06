The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:
Fabio Defarius, 38, continuous violence against the family, Frisco police
Melvin Bell, 19, theft of firearm, Carrollton police
Javier Botello, 19, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Carrollton police
Ryan Finnie, 28, assault against peace officer, Carrollton police
Braden Harper, 22, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
Jabari Johnson, 22, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
Kayla Kelly, 21, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
Alexander Marbury, 21, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
Nicole Padayachee, 42, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
Johnny Boardman, 25, aggravated robbery, Denton police
Anshawn Phiffer, 17, one count of murder and one count of evading arrest, Denton police
Nicholas Bellinger, 20, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
Savanah Hernandez, 25, assault against peace officer, Flower Mound police
Elvis Orr, 34, one count of unlawful possession of a firearm and one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Flower Mound police
Raymundo Alvarado, 18, burglary of a habitation, Denton police
David Bentlage, 37, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton police
Brooks Bledsoe, 38, burglary of a building, Denton police
Roel Escamilla, 48, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton police
Linnea Flores, 30, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Lintel Johnson, 29, assault against peace officer, Denton police
Cuthbert Mwamsoyo, 20, unauthorized use of a vehicle, Denton police
Philip Sigler, 56, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Oscar Carter, 48, possession of marijuana, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Michael Campbell Jr., 27, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Kathy Kapraun, 60, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Dennis Rowe II, 37, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Scott Young, 39, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Garcia Bisimwa, 17, two counts of harassment by persons in certain correctional facilities, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Ahlin Cadette, 33, assault against public servant, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Daniel Corley, 26, evading arrest, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Johne Shelton, 48, aggravated assault, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Dustan Akers, 45, two counts of failure to register as sex offender, Denton police
Ernest Almond, 38, two counts of failure to register as sex offender, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Jordan Evans, 26, failure to register as sex offender, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Brandon Herter, 35, failure to register as sex offender, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Luis Garcia-Nunez, 23, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
Jacob Hendricks, 28, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
Taylor Oates, 29, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony
Ryan Osteen, 23, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, The Colony police
Jacob Rand, 24, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, The Colony police
Juan Reconco Umanzor, 30, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
Julian Rogers, 24, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
James Runnels, 40, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
Kenneth Birdo, 35, two counts of forgery, Lewisville police
Joneric Drake, 38, theft, Lewisville police
Kyla Goethe, 40, one count of fraudulent use or possession of credit or debit card information and one count of possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Jorge Perez, 29, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Benjamin Schaeffer Jr., 28, theft, Lewisville police
Iris Soto, 41, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Lindsey Thomas, 28, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Fatima Ventura, 21, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
John Trayer, 36, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Erik Arenas, 20, evading arrest, Corinth police
Rigoberto Flores, 41, driving while intoxicated, Denton police
Tanner Benton, 20, possession of a controlled substance, Frisco police
Angela Munoz-Webel, 26, possession of a controlled substance, Frisco police
Nuncio Scicutella, 23, burglary of a building, Justin police
Jason Labarge, 59, evading arrest, Pilot Point police