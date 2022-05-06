The Denton County Courts Building on E. McKinney St

The Denton County Courts Building.

 DRC file photo

The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:

Fabio Defarius, 38, continuous violence against the family, Frisco police

Melvin Bell, 19, theft of firearm, Carrollton police

Javier Botello, 19, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Carrollton police

Ryan Finnie, 28, assault against peace officer, Carrollton police

Braden Harper, 22, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police

Jabari Johnson, 22, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police

Kayla Kelly, 21, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police

Alexander Marbury, 21, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police

Nicole Padayachee, 42, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police

Johnny Boardman, 25, aggravated robbery, Denton police

Anshawn Phiffer, 17, one count of murder and one count of evading arrest, Denton police

Nicholas Bellinger, 20, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police

Savanah Hernandez, 25, assault against peace officer, Flower Mound police

Elvis Orr, 34, one count of unlawful possession of a firearm and one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Flower Mound police

Raymundo Alvarado, 18, burglary of a habitation, Denton police

David Bentlage, 37, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton police

Brooks Bledsoe, 38, burglary of a building, Denton police

Roel Escamilla, 48, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton police

Linnea Flores, 30, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Lintel Johnson, 29, assault against peace officer, Denton police

Cuthbert Mwamsoyo, 20, unauthorized use of a vehicle, Denton police

Philip Sigler, 56, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Oscar Carter, 48, possession of marijuana, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Michael Campbell Jr., 27, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Kathy Kapraun, 60, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Dennis Rowe II, 37, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Scott Young, 39, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Garcia Bisimwa, 17, two counts of harassment by persons in certain correctional facilities, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Ahlin Cadette, 33, assault against public servant, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Daniel Corley, 26, evading arrest, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Johne Shelton, 48, aggravated assault, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Dustan Akers, 45, two counts of failure to register as sex offender, Denton police

Ernest Almond, 38, two counts of failure to register as sex offender, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Jordan Evans, 26, failure to register as sex offender, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Brandon Herter, 35, failure to register as sex offender, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Luis Garcia-Nunez, 23, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police

Jacob Hendricks, 28, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police

Taylor Oates, 29, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony

Ryan Osteen, 23, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, The Colony police

Jacob Rand, 24, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, The Colony police

Juan Reconco Umanzor, 30, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police

Julian Rogers, 24, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police

James Runnels, 40, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police

Kenneth Birdo, 35, two counts of forgery, Lewisville police

Joneric Drake, 38, theft, Lewisville police

Kyla Goethe, 40, one count of fraudulent use or possession of credit or debit card information and one count of possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Jorge Perez, 29, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Benjamin Schaeffer Jr., 28, theft, Lewisville police

Iris Soto, 41, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Lindsey Thomas, 28, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Fatima Ventura, 21, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

John Trayer, 36, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Erik Arenas, 20, evading arrest, Corinth police

Rigoberto Flores, 41, driving while intoxicated, Denton police

Tanner Benton, 20, possession of a controlled substance, Frisco police

Angela Munoz-Webel, 26, possession of a controlled substance, Frisco police

Nuncio Scicutella, 23, burglary of a building, Justin police

Jason Labarge, 59, evading arrest, Pilot Point police

 

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!