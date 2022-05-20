The Denton County Courts Building on E. McKinney St

The Denton County Courts Building.

 DRC file photo

The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:

Dale Rooke, 32, continuous violence against the family, Frisco police

Patrick McNerney, 21, aggravated sexual assault of a child, Carrollton police

Jared Stites, 44, two counts of sexual assault of a child, Carrollton police

Tate Gwilliam, 19, aggravated sexual assault of a child, Denton police

Jacob Gillette, 17, two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and one count of indecency with a child, Denton police

Ashley Winkleback, 31, two counts of injury to a child, Denton police

Patrick Crowder, 52, continuous sexual abuse of a young child, Lewisville police

Denis Sanchez Cordoza, 36, indecency with a child, Lewisville police

Shalyn Arnold, 32, possession of a controlled substance, Corinth police

Cristian Gallegos, 25, possession of a controlled substance, Corinth police

Erik Hurtado, 29, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Corinth police

Jessica Lombera-Rodriguez, 39, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton police

Glenn Bender, 19, one count of possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Frisco police

Cage Lignell, 21, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Frisco police

Damarko Bones, 26, possession of a controlled substance, Lake Dallas police

Johnny Cason Jr., 31, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Hershel Hicks, 50, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Little Elm police

Gabriel Mendoza, 23, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Little Elm police

Jonathan Dalby, 43, possession of a controlled substance, Northeast police

Robert Geros, 41, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Northeast police

Richard Ford, 46, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Northlake police

Jeremy Thomas, 40, possession of a controlled substance, Northlake police

Adarius Palmer, 40, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Prosper police

Jaunmanuel Castro Buitrago, 40, possession of a controlled substance, Roanoke police

Da Veon Guy, 22, possession of a controlled substance, Roanoke police

Nicole Martinez, 33, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Roanoke police

Randy Nelson, 45, possession of a controlled substance, Roanoke police

Brittany Smith Shea, 31, possession of a controlled substance, Roanoke police

Brandon Gauss, 33, possession of a controlled substance, Roanoke police

Thomas Winkleback, 50, possession of a controlled substance, Texas Department of Public Safety

Cory Costner, 60, possession of a controlled substance, Texas Department of Public Safety

Russell Banzon, 27, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, University of North Texas police

Reyad Elrosoul, 24, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, University of North Texas police

Kimberly Hampton, 59, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, University of North Texas police

Preston Bouie Jr., 31, theft, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

 