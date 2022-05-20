The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:
Dale Rooke, 32, continuous violence against the family, Frisco police
Patrick McNerney, 21, aggravated sexual assault of a child, Carrollton police
Jared Stites, 44, two counts of sexual assault of a child, Carrollton police
Tate Gwilliam, 19, aggravated sexual assault of a child, Denton police
Jacob Gillette, 17, two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and one count of indecency with a child, Denton police
Ashley Winkleback, 31, two counts of injury to a child, Denton police
Patrick Crowder, 52, continuous sexual abuse of a young child, Lewisville police
Denis Sanchez Cordoza, 36, indecency with a child, Lewisville police
Shalyn Arnold, 32, possession of a controlled substance, Corinth police
Cristian Gallegos, 25, possession of a controlled substance, Corinth police
Erik Hurtado, 29, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Corinth police
Jessica Lombera-Rodriguez, 39, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton police
Glenn Bender, 19, one count of possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Frisco police
Cage Lignell, 21, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Frisco police
Damarko Bones, 26, possession of a controlled substance, Lake Dallas police
Johnny Cason Jr., 31, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Hershel Hicks, 50, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Little Elm police
Gabriel Mendoza, 23, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Little Elm police
Jonathan Dalby, 43, possession of a controlled substance, Northeast police
Robert Geros, 41, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Northeast police
Richard Ford, 46, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Northlake police
Jeremy Thomas, 40, possession of a controlled substance, Northlake police
Adarius Palmer, 40, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Prosper police
Jaunmanuel Castro Buitrago, 40, possession of a controlled substance, Roanoke police
Da Veon Guy, 22, possession of a controlled substance, Roanoke police
Nicole Martinez, 33, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Roanoke police
Randy Nelson, 45, possession of a controlled substance, Roanoke police
Brittany Smith Shea, 31, possession of a controlled substance, Roanoke police
Brandon Gauss, 33, possession of a controlled substance, Roanoke police
Thomas Winkleback, 50, possession of a controlled substance, Texas Department of Public Safety
Cory Costner, 60, possession of a controlled substance, Texas Department of Public Safety
Russell Banzon, 27, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, University of North Texas police
Reyad Elrosoul, 24, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, University of North Texas police
Kimberly Hampton, 59, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, University of North Texas police
Preston Bouie Jr., 31, theft, Denton County Sheriff’s Office