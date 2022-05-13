The Denton County Courts Building on E. McKinney St

The Denton County Courts Building.

 DRC file photo

The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:

Jesus Lopez, 21, two counts of aggravated assault, Lewisville police

Daniel Brown, 36, possession of marijuana, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Eric DeWeever, 58, possession of marijuana, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Adam Hamid, 39, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Andy Jurn, 44, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Frederick Davis II, 22, burglary of a habitation, Denton police

Stanton Brasher, 40, one count of possession of marijuana and one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton police

Caleb Clark, 22, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Denton police

Dorothy Dishneau, 33, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

John Fore, 45, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Angel Gonzales, 20, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton police

Julio Hernandez, 30, theft, Denton police

Jasmine Herod, 19, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Cory McAllister, 26, burglary of a habitation, Denton police

Jordan Outlaw, 27, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Kenneth Pendergraft, 47, theft, Denton police

Devin Royal, 34, theft, Denton police

Mitchell Salas, 48, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Jose Lobo, 27, invasive visual recording, Flower Mound police

Leonardo Placencia-Saurez, 27, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police

David Smith, 49, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police

Chance Hardin, 20, one count of possession of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of marijuana, Flower Mound and Roanoke police

Cedric Carruthers, 28, possession of marijuana, Lewisville police

Shatavia Gillespie, 22, criminal mischief, Lewisville police

Kathlene Guerram 54, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Folarin Marbury, 51, one count of unauthorized use of a vehicle and one count of evading arrest, Lewsville police

Dylon McAfee, 29, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police

Oannika Taylor, 27, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police

Marvin Reese, 30, aggravated assault, Lewisville police

Alexander Rodriguez, 18, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police

Elizabeth Ross, 44, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Alejandro Soto-Hernandez, 23, one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and one count of possession of marijuana, Lewisville police

Tykel-Arki Williams, 26, possession of marijuana, Lewisville police

Kendall King, 30, possession of marijuana, Lewisville police

Amanda Zuniga, 33, theft, Denton County Water District

Brice Hicks, 42, insurance fraud, Sanger police

Quintel Gray, aka Quintel Stubbs, 29, robbery, Lewisville police

Carlton Thomas, 31, one count of unauthorized use of a vehicle, one count of evading arrest and one count of possession of a controlled substance, Denton police.

Eric Diaz Martinez, 22, possession of a controlled substance, Argyle police

Desiree Lyles, 28, possession of a controlled substance, Corinth police

Kenneth Swink, 58, possession of a controlled substance, Corinth police

Deninson Gonzalez-Cartagena, 23, possession of a controlled substance, Double Oak police

Damian Castillo, 21, possession of a controlled substance, Frisco police

Jason Rasberry, 40, possession of a controlled substance, Hickory Creek police

Crystal Boardman, 35, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Brittni McGriff, 31, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Richard Nelson II, 42, possession of a controlled substance, Little Elm police

Brendan Blontz, 23, possession of a controlled substance, Northlake police

Billie Roberts, 49, possession of a controlled substance, Northlake police

Gary Williams, 45, possession of a controlled substance, Prosper police

Joseph Martin, 35, possession of a controlled substance, Texas Parks and Wildlife

Denton Dawson, 19, possession of a controlled substance, Texas Department of Public Safety

Dhevin Ramnauth, 21, possession of a controlled substance, Texas Woman’s University

Randall Pearce, 63, possession of a controlled substance, Trophy Club police

Vasant Patel, 21, possession of a controlled substance, University of North Texas police

Jeremiah Richardson, 20, possession of a controlled substance, University of North Texas police

Ashton Roberts, 24, possession of a controlled substance, University of North Texas police

Erasmo Vera, 20, possession of a controlled substance, University of North Texas police

Jesus Perez, 24, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, Corinth and Highland Village police

Pearl Rodriguez, 25, possession of a controlled substance, Highland Village police

Luis Alvarez, 24, possession of a controlled substance, Prosper police

Rufael Ainom, 23, possession of a controlled substance, Prosper police

Cody Cooper, 28, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and one count of possession of a controlled substance, Texas Department of Public Safety

Chance Carey, 21, one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and one count of places weapons prohibited, University of North Texas police

Jacki Reese, 53, driving while intoxicated, Denton police

Carlos Mendez, 22, intoxication assault, Denton police

Lloyd Smith, 35, two counts of driving while intoxicated and one count of evading arrest, Denton police and Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Clint Rode, 38, driving while intoxicated, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

David Tubbs, 36, driving while intoxicated, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Samuel Longwa, 30, driving while intoxicated, Flower Mound police

Maria Lopez, 54, driving while intoxicated, Sanger police

Carlos Coronado, 41, driving while intoxicated, The Colony police

 

