The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:
Jesus Lopez, 21, two counts of aggravated assault, Lewisville police
Daniel Brown, 36, possession of marijuana, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Eric DeWeever, 58, possession of marijuana, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Adam Hamid, 39, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Andy Jurn, 44, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Frederick Davis II, 22, burglary of a habitation, Denton police
Stanton Brasher, 40, one count of possession of marijuana and one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton police
Caleb Clark, 22, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Denton police
Dorothy Dishneau, 33, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
John Fore, 45, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Angel Gonzales, 20, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton police
Julio Hernandez, 30, theft, Denton police
Jasmine Herod, 19, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Cory McAllister, 26, burglary of a habitation, Denton police
Jordan Outlaw, 27, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Kenneth Pendergraft, 47, theft, Denton police
Devin Royal, 34, theft, Denton police
Mitchell Salas, 48, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Jose Lobo, 27, invasive visual recording, Flower Mound police
Leonardo Placencia-Saurez, 27, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
David Smith, 49, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
Chance Hardin, 20, one count of possession of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of marijuana, Flower Mound and Roanoke police
Cedric Carruthers, 28, possession of marijuana, Lewisville police
Shatavia Gillespie, 22, criminal mischief, Lewisville police
Kathlene Guerram 54, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Folarin Marbury, 51, one count of unauthorized use of a vehicle and one count of evading arrest, Lewsville police
Dylon McAfee, 29, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police
Oannika Taylor, 27, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police
Marvin Reese, 30, aggravated assault, Lewisville police
Alexander Rodriguez, 18, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police
Elizabeth Ross, 44, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Alejandro Soto-Hernandez, 23, one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and one count of possession of marijuana, Lewisville police
Tykel-Arki Williams, 26, possession of marijuana, Lewisville police
Kendall King, 30, possession of marijuana, Lewisville police
Amanda Zuniga, 33, theft, Denton County Water District
Brice Hicks, 42, insurance fraud, Sanger police
Quintel Gray, aka Quintel Stubbs, 29, robbery, Lewisville police
Carlton Thomas, 31, one count of unauthorized use of a vehicle, one count of evading arrest and one count of possession of a controlled substance, Denton police.
Eric Diaz Martinez, 22, possession of a controlled substance, Argyle police
Desiree Lyles, 28, possession of a controlled substance, Corinth police
Kenneth Swink, 58, possession of a controlled substance, Corinth police
Deninson Gonzalez-Cartagena, 23, possession of a controlled substance, Double Oak police
Damian Castillo, 21, possession of a controlled substance, Frisco police
Jason Rasberry, 40, possession of a controlled substance, Hickory Creek police
Crystal Boardman, 35, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Brittni McGriff, 31, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Richard Nelson II, 42, possession of a controlled substance, Little Elm police
Brendan Blontz, 23, possession of a controlled substance, Northlake police
Billie Roberts, 49, possession of a controlled substance, Northlake police
Gary Williams, 45, possession of a controlled substance, Prosper police
Joseph Martin, 35, possession of a controlled substance, Texas Parks and Wildlife
Denton Dawson, 19, possession of a controlled substance, Texas Department of Public Safety
Dhevin Ramnauth, 21, possession of a controlled substance, Texas Woman’s University
Randall Pearce, 63, possession of a controlled substance, Trophy Club police
Vasant Patel, 21, possession of a controlled substance, University of North Texas police
Jeremiah Richardson, 20, possession of a controlled substance, University of North Texas police
Ashton Roberts, 24, possession of a controlled substance, University of North Texas police
Erasmo Vera, 20, possession of a controlled substance, University of North Texas police
Jesus Perez, 24, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, Corinth and Highland Village police
Pearl Rodriguez, 25, possession of a controlled substance, Highland Village police
Luis Alvarez, 24, possession of a controlled substance, Prosper police
Rufael Ainom, 23, possession of a controlled substance, Prosper police
Cody Cooper, 28, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and one count of possession of a controlled substance, Texas Department of Public Safety
Chance Carey, 21, one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and one count of places weapons prohibited, University of North Texas police
Jacki Reese, 53, driving while intoxicated, Denton police
Carlos Mendez, 22, intoxication assault, Denton police
Lloyd Smith, 35, two counts of driving while intoxicated and one count of evading arrest, Denton police and Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Clint Rode, 38, driving while intoxicated, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
David Tubbs, 36, driving while intoxicated, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Samuel Longwa, 30, driving while intoxicated, Flower Mound police
Maria Lopez, 54, driving while intoxicated, Sanger police
Carlos Coronado, 41, driving while intoxicated, The Colony police