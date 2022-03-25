The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:

Zane Davis, 38, injury to a child, Denton police

Angela Downing, 57, murder, Denton police

Santos Garcia-Jaimes, 25, one count of sexual assault of a child and two counts of indecency with a child, Denton police

Tyler Smith, 20, two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Ronald White, 45, continuous sexual abuse of a young child, Lewisville police

Zachary Johnson, 34, injury to a child, Little Elm police

Edison Perez, 51, two counts of indecency with a child, Little Elm police

Justin Matthews, 35, one count of indecency with a child and six counts of sexual assault of a child, Roanoke police

Joshua Matthews, 38, two counts of sexual assault of a child and two counts of indecency with a child, Roanoke police

Joshua Edwards, 23, injury to a child, Lewisville police

Jose Turcios-Caballero, 38, one count of aggravated sexual assault of a child, one count of indecency with a child and one count of injury to a child, Lewisville police

Maurice, Limboc, 21, sexual assault of a child, Lewisville police

Carlos Chavez, 46, one count continuous sexual abuse of a young child and one count of indecency with a child, Lewisville police

Tyreese Garcia, 22, one count of evading arrest (Corinth police), one count of debit card abuse (Denton police) and one count of credit card abuse (Denton police)

Katie Thomas, credit card abuse, Corinth police

James Sackett, 49, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Maria Rios, 60, criminal mischief, Fort Worth police

Timothy Kerr, 35, one count fraudulent use or possession of identifying information and one count of mail theft, Frisco police

Zachary Maashio, 26, unlawful possession of a firearm and evading arrest, Frisco police

Antonio Woodard, 20, unlawful possession of a firearm, Frisco police

Sa Toria Parks, 24, credit card abuse, Highland Village police

Cayla Williams, 34, debit card abuse, Highland Village police

Brandon Pruett, 39, two counts of criminal mischief, one count of evading arrest and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm, Krugerville police

Delwin Bass , Jr., 21, possession of marijuana, Krum police

Sarah Nandi, 37, tampering with a governmental record, Lewisville police

Jose Palomares, 34, forgery, Lewisville police

Alyssa Arteaga, 28, unauthorized use of a vehicle, Little Elm police

Joseph Herrick, 20, evading arrest, Little Elm police

Abbigal Moore, 22, unauthorized use of a vehicle, Little Elm police; and possession of a controlled substance, Frisco police

Terrence Woods, 32, unlawful possession of a firearm, Little Elm police

Alejandro Lemus, 26, possession of marijuana, Northlake police

Brandon Mosley, 40, unlawful possession of a firearm, Northlake police

Christopher Thompson, 23, possession of marijuana, Texas Department of Public Safety

Samuel Fowler, 45, possession of a controlled substance, Trophy Club police

Carrington Gordon, one count of aggravated robbery and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, Lewisville police

Jana Bryant, 52, possession of a controlled substance, Corinth police

Lawrence Hare, 55, possession of a controlled substance, Corinth police

Truong Le, 39, possession of a controlled substance, Fort Worth police

David King, 25, possession of a controlled substance, Frisco police

Christian May, 26, possession of a controlled substance, Lake Dallas police; possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Kathy Lynn Browning, 55, possession of a controlled substance, Northeast police

Traves James Browning, 34, possession of a controlled substance, Northeast police

Bobbi “Bobbi Hutton” Kelley, 33, possession of a controlled substance, Northeast police

Christopher Quinn Wilson, 37, possession of a controlled substance, Northlake police

Amanda Roxann Tupper, 46, possession of a controlled substance, Sanger police

Lakeya James, 26, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, tampering with a governmental record and two counts of abandoning a child, The Colony police

Jesse Alcala, 39, possession of a controlled substance, Trophy Club police

Carson Highfill, 32, possession of a controlled substance, Trophy Club police

Dontavius Meredith, 19, possession of a controlled substance, Trophy Club police

Shane Vincent, 19, possession of a controlled substance, Trophy Club police

Zachary Foreman, 19, possession of a controlled substance, University of North Texas police

Fernando Perez, 29, possession of a controlled substance, University of North Texas police