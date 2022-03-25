The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:
Zane Davis, 38, injury to a child, Denton police
Angela Downing, 57, murder, Denton police
Santos Garcia-Jaimes, 25, one count of sexual assault of a child and two counts of indecency with a child, Denton police
Tyler Smith, 20, two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Ronald White, 45, continuous sexual abuse of a young child, Lewisville police
Zachary Johnson, 34, injury to a child, Little Elm police
Edison Perez, 51, two counts of indecency with a child, Little Elm police
Justin Matthews, 35, one count of indecency with a child and six counts of sexual assault of a child, Roanoke police
Joshua Matthews, 38, two counts of sexual assault of a child and two counts of indecency with a child, Roanoke police
Joshua Edwards, 23, injury to a child, Lewisville police
Jose Turcios-Caballero, 38, one count of aggravated sexual assault of a child, one count of indecency with a child and one count of injury to a child, Lewisville police
Maurice, Limboc, 21, sexual assault of a child, Lewisville police
Carlos Chavez, 46, one count continuous sexual abuse of a young child and one count of indecency with a child, Lewisville police
Tyreese Garcia, 22, one count of evading arrest (Corinth police), one count of debit card abuse (Denton police) and one count of credit card abuse (Denton police)
Katie Thomas, credit card abuse, Corinth police
James Sackett, 49, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Maria Rios, 60, criminal mischief, Fort Worth police
Timothy Kerr, 35, one count fraudulent use or possession of identifying information and one count of mail theft, Frisco police
Zachary Maashio, 26, unlawful possession of a firearm and evading arrest, Frisco police
Antonio Woodard, 20, unlawful possession of a firearm, Frisco police
Sa Toria Parks, 24, credit card abuse, Highland Village police
Cayla Williams, 34, debit card abuse, Highland Village police
Brandon Pruett, 39, two counts of criminal mischief, one count of evading arrest and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm, Krugerville police
Delwin Bass , Jr., 21, possession of marijuana, Krum police
Sarah Nandi, 37, tampering with a governmental record, Lewisville police
Jose Palomares, 34, forgery, Lewisville police
Alyssa Arteaga, 28, unauthorized use of a vehicle, Little Elm police
Joseph Herrick, 20, evading arrest, Little Elm police
Abbigal Moore, 22, unauthorized use of a vehicle, Little Elm police; and possession of a controlled substance, Frisco police
Terrence Woods, 32, unlawful possession of a firearm, Little Elm police
Alejandro Lemus, 26, possession of marijuana, Northlake police
Brandon Mosley, 40, unlawful possession of a firearm, Northlake police
Christopher Thompson, 23, possession of marijuana, Texas Department of Public Safety
Samuel Fowler, 45, possession of a controlled substance, Trophy Club police
Carrington Gordon, one count of aggravated robbery and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, Lewisville police
Jana Bryant, 52, possession of a controlled substance, Corinth police
Lawrence Hare, 55, possession of a controlled substance, Corinth police
Truong Le, 39, possession of a controlled substance, Fort Worth police
David King, 25, possession of a controlled substance, Frisco police
Christian May, 26, possession of a controlled substance, Lake Dallas police; possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Kathy Lynn Browning, 55, possession of a controlled substance, Northeast police
Traves James Browning, 34, possession of a controlled substance, Northeast police
Bobbi “Bobbi Hutton” Kelley, 33, possession of a controlled substance, Northeast police
Christopher Quinn Wilson, 37, possession of a controlled substance, Northlake police
Amanda Roxann Tupper, 46, possession of a controlled substance, Sanger police
Lakeya James, 26, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, tampering with a governmental record and two counts of abandoning a child, The Colony police
Jesse Alcala, 39, possession of a controlled substance, Trophy Club police
Carson Highfill, 32, possession of a controlled substance, Trophy Club police
Dontavius Meredith, 19, possession of a controlled substance, Trophy Club police
Shane Vincent, 19, possession of a controlled substance, Trophy Club police
Zachary Foreman, 19, possession of a controlled substance, University of North Texas police
Fernando Perez, 29, possession of a controlled substance, University of North Texas police