The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:
John Meraz, 23, cruelty to non-livestock animals, Denton police
Katherine Perilloux, 20, cruelty to non-livestock animals, Denton police
Sam Rhodes III, 33, assault, family violence, Denton police
Jason Bellamy, 49, assault against emergency services personnel, Denton police
Clifford Cain, 59, harassment of a public servant, Denton police
Gerald Kosirog, 37, two counts of aggravated assault against a public servant, Denton police
Michael Hollis, 27, possession of a controlled substance, Corinth police
Ramondria Jones, 24, possession of a controlled substance, Corinth police
Cayla Maddox, 25, possession of a controlled substance, Corinth police
Crystal Billings, 31, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Caden Meins, 19, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Adrian Vidales, 24, one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and one count of possession of marijuana, Denton police
Kristina Wilkerson, 34, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Tracy Worster, 52, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Don Kendricks, 34, possession of marijuana, Hickory Creek police
Lucas Viney, 42, possession of a controlled substance, Krum police
Randall Camp, 64, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police
Michael Domingues, 25, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Ken Harris, 54, one count of possession of marijuana and one count of possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Jesus Iniguez Vargas, 28, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police
Malcolm Lansdowne, 28, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Ty Riley, 24, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police
Taylor Oates, 29, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
Gregory Polgar, 27, possession of a controlled substance, Trophy Club police
Roger Laster, 40, attempted tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, University of North Texas police
Markel Woods, 31, unlawful possession of a firearm, Aubrey police
Colwyn Bath, 21, criminal mischief, Denton police
Leroy McWilliams III, 36, one count of unlawful possession of a firearm and one count of possession of marijuana, Denton police
Adrianna Skillern, 30, debit card abuse, Denton police
Jared Cullen, 35, one count of tampering with a governmental record and one count of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, Flower Mound police
Abishek Biswa, 18, evading arrest, Keller police
Rachel Tilden, 32, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, Krum police
Laderrick Cooper, 31, evading arrest, Lake Dallas police
Jadariuce Devoils, 21, evading arrest, Lewisville police
Thomas Forris, 52, one count of unauthorized use of a vehicle and one count of possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Elijah Franklin, 22, debit card abuse, Lewisville police
Cedric Morgan, 26, unlawful possession of a firearm, Lewisville police
Joshua Rickman, 37, unlawful possession of a firearm, Lewisville police
Jose Rivera-Baez, 33, unauthorized use of a vehicle, Lewisville police
Benny Finn, 39, unlawful possession of a firearm, Little Elm police
Cuthbert Mwamsoyo, 20, credit card abuse, Little Elm police
Noah Nichter, 20, evading arrest, Little Elm police
Jorge Palomo Hernandez, 33, criminal mischief, Little Elm police
Jace Sullivan, 32, evading arrest, Little Elm police
Jeronimo Torres-Torres, 46, unauthorized use of a vehicle, Pilot Point police
Alain Defrand, 24, evading arrest, Texas Department of Public Safety
Allen Hess, 42, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, Texas Department of Public Safety
Christopher Farias, 50, evading arrest, Texas Highway Patrol
Mark Haines, 38, evading arrest, The Colony police
Genorace Armstrong, 20, unauthorized use of a vehicle, University of North Texas police
Tiray Brown, 24, evading arrest, University of North Texas police
Dania Ayala, 25, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Carrollton police
Nicole Smith, 35, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Corinth police
Dennis Brown, 60, driving while intoxicated, Denton police
Randall Tatarevich, driving while intoxicated, Denton police
Glenne Hilburn II, 45, driving while intoxicated, Frisco police
Oscar Flores-Morales, 23, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Lewisville police
Victor Hernandez, 42, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police
Lorenzo Pena, 39, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police
Esteban Vazquez-Rodriguez, 43, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Lewisville police
Andrea Wesley, 39, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police
Donald Brewer, 46, driving while intoxicated, Pilot Point police
Joseph Hurlock, 49, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Roanoke police
Hannah Raiczyk, 28, driving while intoxicated, University of North Texas police
Garry Bray, 28, one count of theft and one count of possession with a controlled substance, Denton police
Jessica McCool, 33, theft, Denton police
Robert Tyler, 54, theft, Denton police
Kendall White, 27, theft, Denton police
Jimmy Yeary III, 30, one count of theft, one count of criminal mischief and one count of unlawful possession of body armor by a felon, Denton and Sanger police
Karl Crumpton, 37, three counts of theft, Fort Worth police
Kevin Hudson, 40, theft, Fort Worth police
Angeline Carey, 51, two counts of theft, Lewisville police
Kennedy Ijeh, 36, two counts of theft, Lewisville police
Benny Sustaita, 32, theft, Lewisville police
Andrew Dunn, 27, theft, The Colony police
Winston Love, 24, theft, The Colony police
Isaiah Pina, 29, theft of a firearm, The Colony police
Ryan Spurgeon, 21, one count of tampering or fabricating physical evidence and one count of possession of a controlled substance, Corinth police
Oscar Sanchez, 54, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Christi Williamson, 43, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton police
Alexandra Vega, 32, possession of a controlled substance, Frisco police
John Lacaze, 25, one count of possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of a controlled substance, Lake Dallas and Lewisville police
Christopher Rivera, 20, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Jaime Rodriguez, 27, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Juan Carlos Corona-Vasquez, 40, possession of a controlled substance, Little Elm police
Bernardo Obando III, 29, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, North Lake police
Dwayne Davis, 34, possession of a controlled substance, Prosper police
Jesus Ornelas, 41, possession of a controlled substance, Roanoke police
Shawna Ritter, 33, possession of a controlled substance, Roanoke police
Taylor Reed, 23, possession of a controlled substance, Sanger police
Vincent Nguyen, 32, possession of a controlled substance, Texas Parks and Wildlife
Jose Cortez, 50, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Jesus Diaz, 26, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Quinn Harris, 35, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Joshua Jones, 31, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Tyler Pool, 29, possession of a controlled substance, Frisco police
Amber Tracy, 33, one count of possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of a controlled substance, Frisco police and The Colony police
Steven Nix, 47, possession of a controlled substance, Lake Dallas police
Adrian Cruz, 25, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Justin Cornett, 29, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Charles Littlefield, 51, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Eduardo Ortega-Gonzalez, 24, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Keshana Stevenson, 20, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
John Davis, 50, possession of a controlled substance, Northlake police
Abraham Uk Jr., 21, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Roanoke police
Amanda Roller, 39, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
Ruben Olivares, 23, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Corinth police
Ariel Forthner, 38, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Jesse Gavia, 25, one count of possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton police and Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Jonathon Gray, 35, possession of a controlled substance, and Sarah Ewing, 39, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Cheyanne Hoover, 21, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Xavier Wilson, 30, possession of a controlled substance, Frisco police
Aaron Perry, 36, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Frisco police
Camilla McIntyre, 28, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Frisco police
Steven Keys, 27, possession of a controlled substance, Justin police
Brian Anderson, 35, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Marianne Carruth, 51, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Lowell Clakeley Jr., 51, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Steven Evans, 36, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Alan Farmer, 46, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Cesar Gonzalez-Reyes, 32, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police
Joshua Lee, 28, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Blanca Lopez Espinoza, 21, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police
Antwian Molina, 30, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Ralph Shelton III, 21, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Edward Miguez Jr., 62, possession of a controlled substance, Northlake police
Michael Oconner, 29, possession of a controlled substance, Texas Department of Public Safety
Jada Brown, 23, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
Luis Renovato, 21, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
Mercy Samuel, 24, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
Jason Randall, 24, possession of a controlled substance, Trophy Club police
Tyler Cade, 36, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Garrett Garcia, 29, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Francisco Muniz, 25, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Sherry Park, 49, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Graquan Peterson, 25, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton police
Robert Sam, 29, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Jacob Sotelo, 21, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton police
Laronica Blue Gilmore, 40, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Osvaldo De Santiago, 20, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Lewisville police
Christopher Flach, 52, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police
Aimee Frisbee, 34, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Adriana Huerta, 24, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Edwin Jimenez, 29, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Alexander Larios, 20, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Lewisville police
John Nelson Jr., 28, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Michael Parker, 31, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Todd Paul, 50, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Angel Salazar-Perez, 26, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Aiman Raza, 22, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police
Damon Taylor, 45, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Priscilla Tejeda, 33, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Eric Torres, 39, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Christina Garcia, 26, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Eric Velasquez, 29, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police
Emma Villela, 23, one count of possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police and Denton police
Shane O Smith, 28, possession of a controlled substance, Water District police
Rylee Ozuna, 22, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Sharica Phillips, 46, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Matthew West, 24, one count of possession of a controlled substance and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm, Hickory Creek police
Ashlee Thomas, 24, possession of a controlled substance, Highland Village police
Cesar Alvarez, 27, one count of possession of marijuana, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Kyle Ash, 25, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police
Robert Brown, 41, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Abad Camacho, 20, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Gary Coker, 29, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Dereck Davis, 46, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Timothy Davis, 36, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Miguel Diaz-Zambrano, 31, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Lamia Foster, 39, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Jason Harwell, 32, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Terrell Ingram, 49, one count of possession of marijuana and one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police
Michael Lopez, 44, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Alonzo Loyd, 35, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Thomas Mason, 26, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Cesar Mendez-Tobias, 44, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Tony Morgan, 23, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Kenneth Rice, 38, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Dangelo Rodriguez, 22, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Willy Underwood, 37, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Frank Douglas, 23, possession of a controlled substance, Texas Department of Public Safety
Julia Meiss, 40, one count of possession of a controlled substance and one count of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Texas Department of Public Safety