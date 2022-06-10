The Denton County Courts Building on E. McKinney St

The Denton County Courts Building.

 DRC file photo

The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:

John Meraz, 23, cruelty to non-livestock animals, Denton police

Katherine Perilloux, 20, cruelty to non-livestock animals, Denton police

Sam Rhodes III, 33, assault, family violence, Denton police

Jason Bellamy, 49, assault against emergency services personnel, Denton police

Clifford Cain, 59, harassment of a public servant, Denton police

Gerald Kosirog, 37, two counts of aggravated assault against a public servant, Denton police

Michael Hollis, 27, possession of a controlled substance, Corinth police

Ramondria Jones, 24, possession of a controlled substance, Corinth police

Cayla Maddox, 25, possession of a controlled substance, Corinth police

Crystal Billings, 31, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Caden Meins, 19, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Adrian Vidales, 24, one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and one count of possession of marijuana, Denton police

Kristina Wilkerson, 34, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Tracy Worster, 52, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Don Kendricks, 34, possession of marijuana, Hickory Creek police

Lucas Viney, 42, possession of a controlled substance, Krum police

Randall Camp, 64, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police

Michael Domingues, 25, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Ken Harris, 54, one count of possession of marijuana and one count of possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Jesus Iniguez Vargas, 28, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police

Malcolm Lansdowne, 28, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Ty Riley, 24, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police

Taylor Oates, 29, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police

Gregory Polgar, 27, possession of a controlled substance, Trophy Club police

Roger Laster, 40, attempted tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, University of North Texas police

Markel Woods, 31, unlawful possession of a firearm, Aubrey police

Colwyn Bath, 21, criminal mischief, Denton police

Leroy McWilliams III, 36, one count of unlawful possession of a firearm and one count of possession of marijuana, Denton police

Adrianna Skillern, 30, debit card abuse, Denton police

Jared Cullen, 35, one count of tampering with a governmental record and one count of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, Flower Mound police

Abishek Biswa, 18, evading arrest, Keller police

Rachel Tilden, 32, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, Krum police

Laderrick Cooper, 31, evading arrest, Lake Dallas police

Jadariuce Devoils, 21, evading arrest, Lewisville police

Thomas Forris, 52, one count of unauthorized use of a vehicle and one count of possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Elijah Franklin, 22, debit card abuse, Lewisville police

Cedric Morgan, 26, unlawful possession of a firearm, Lewisville police

Joshua Rickman, 37, unlawful possession of a firearm, Lewisville police

Jose Rivera-Baez, 33, unauthorized use of a vehicle, Lewisville police

Benny Finn, 39, unlawful possession of a firearm, Little Elm police

Cuthbert Mwamsoyo, 20, credit card abuse, Little Elm police

Noah Nichter, 20, evading arrest, Little Elm police

Jorge Palomo Hernandez, 33, criminal mischief, Little Elm police

Jace Sullivan, 32, evading arrest, Little Elm police

Jeronimo Torres-Torres, 46, unauthorized use of a vehicle, Pilot Point police

Alain Defrand, 24, evading arrest, Texas Department of Public Safety

Allen Hess, 42, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, Texas Department of Public Safety

Christopher Farias, 50, evading arrest, Texas Highway Patrol

Mark Haines, 38, evading arrest, The Colony police

Genorace Armstrong, 20, unauthorized use of a vehicle, University of North Texas police

Tiray Brown, 24, evading arrest, University of North Texas police

Dania Ayala, 25, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Carrollton police

Nicole Smith, 35, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Corinth police

Dennis Brown, 60, driving while intoxicated, Denton police

Randall Tatarevich, driving while intoxicated, Denton police

Glenne Hilburn II, 45, driving while intoxicated, Frisco police

Oscar Flores-Morales, 23, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Lewisville police

Victor Hernandez, 42, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police

Lorenzo Pena, 39, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police

Esteban Vazquez-Rodriguez, 43, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Lewisville police

Andrea Wesley, 39, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police

Donald Brewer, 46, driving while intoxicated, Pilot Point police

Joseph Hurlock, 49, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Roanoke police

Hannah Raiczyk, 28, driving while intoxicated, University of North Texas police

Garry Bray, 28, one count of theft and one count of possession with a controlled substance, Denton police

Jessica McCool, 33, theft, Denton police

Robert Tyler, 54, theft, Denton police

Kendall White, 27, theft, Denton police

Jimmy Yeary III, 30, one count of theft, one count of criminal mischief and one count of unlawful possession of body armor by a felon, Denton and Sanger police

Karl Crumpton, 37, three counts of theft, Fort Worth police

Kevin Hudson, 40, theft, Fort Worth police

Angeline Carey, 51, two counts of theft, Lewisville police

Kennedy Ijeh, 36, two counts of theft, Lewisville police

Benny Sustaita, 32, theft, Lewisville police

Andrew Dunn, 27, theft, The Colony police

Winston Love, 24, theft, The Colony police

Isaiah Pina, 29, theft of a firearm, The Colony police

Ryan Spurgeon, 21, one count of tampering or fabricating physical evidence and one count of possession of a controlled substance, Corinth police

Oscar Sanchez, 54, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Christi Williamson, 43, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton police

Alexandra Vega, 32, possession of a controlled substance, Frisco police

John Lacaze, 25, one count of possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of a controlled substance, Lake Dallas and Lewisville police

Christopher Rivera, 20, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Jaime Rodriguez, 27, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Juan Carlos Corona-Vasquez, 40, possession of a controlled substance, Little Elm police

Bernardo Obando III, 29, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, North Lake police

Dwayne Davis, 34, possession of a controlled substance, Prosper police

Jesus Ornelas, 41, possession of a controlled substance, Roanoke police

Shawna Ritter, 33, possession of a controlled substance, Roanoke police

Taylor Reed, 23, possession of a controlled substance, Sanger police

Vincent Nguyen, 32, possession of a controlled substance, Texas Parks and Wildlife

Jose Cortez, 50, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Jesus Diaz, 26, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Quinn Harris, 35, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Joshua Jones, 31, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Tyler Pool, 29, possession of a controlled substance, Frisco police

Amber Tracy, 33, one count of possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of a controlled substance, Frisco police and The Colony police

Steven Nix, 47, possession of a controlled substance, Lake Dallas police

Adrian Cruz, 25, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Justin Cornett, 29, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Charles Littlefield, 51, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Eduardo Ortega-Gonzalez, 24, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Keshana Stevenson, 20, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

John Davis, 50, possession of a controlled substance, Northlake police

Abraham Uk Jr., 21, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Roanoke police

Amanda Roller, 39, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police

Ruben Olivares, 23, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Corinth police

Ariel Forthner, 38, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Jesse Gavia, 25, one count of possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton police and Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Jonathon Gray, 35, possession of a controlled substance, and Sarah Ewing, 39, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Cheyanne Hoover, 21, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Xavier Wilson, 30, possession of a controlled substance, Frisco police

Aaron Perry, 36, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Frisco police

Camilla McIntyre, 28, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Frisco police

Steven Keys, 27, possession of a controlled substance, Justin police

Brian Anderson, 35, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Marianne Carruth, 51, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Lowell Clakeley Jr., 51, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Steven Evans, 36, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Alan Farmer, 46, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Cesar Gonzalez-Reyes, 32, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police

Joshua Lee, 28, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Blanca Lopez Espinoza, 21, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police

Antwian Molina, 30, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Ralph Shelton III, 21, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Edward Miguez Jr., 62, possession of a controlled substance, Northlake police

Michael Oconner, 29, possession of a controlled substance, Texas Department of Public Safety

Jada Brown, 23, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police

Luis Renovato, 21, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police

Mercy Samuel, 24, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police

Jason Randall, 24, possession of a controlled substance, Trophy Club police

Tyler Cade, 36, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Garrett Garcia, 29, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Francisco Muniz, 25, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Sherry Park, 49, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Graquan Peterson, 25, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton police

Robert Sam, 29, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Jacob Sotelo, 21, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton police

Laronica Blue Gilmore, 40, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Osvaldo De Santiago, 20, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Lewisville police

Christopher Flach, 52, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police

Aimee Frisbee, 34, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Adriana Huerta, 24, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Edwin Jimenez, 29, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Alexander Larios, 20, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Lewisville police

John Nelson Jr., 28, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Michael Parker, 31, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Todd Paul, 50, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Angel Salazar-Perez, 26, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Aiman Raza, 22, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police

Damon Taylor, 45, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Priscilla Tejeda, 33, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Eric Torres, 39, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Christina Garcia, 26, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Eric Velasquez, 29, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police

Emma Villela, 23, one count of possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police and Denton police

Shane O Smith, 28, possession of a controlled substance, Water District police

Rylee Ozuna, 22, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Sharica Phillips, 46, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Matthew West, 24, one count of possession of a controlled substance and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm, Hickory Creek police

Ashlee Thomas, 24, possession of a controlled substance, Highland Village police

Cesar Alvarez, 27, one count of possession of marijuana, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Kyle Ash, 25, two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police

Robert Brown, 41, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Abad Camacho, 20, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Gary Coker, 29, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Dereck Davis, 46, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Timothy Davis, 36, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Miguel Diaz-Zambrano, 31, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Lamia Foster, 39, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Jason Harwell, 32, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Terrell Ingram, 49, one count of possession of marijuana and one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police

Michael Lopez, 44, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Alonzo Loyd, 35, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Thomas Mason, 26, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Cesar Mendez-Tobias, 44, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Tony Morgan, 23, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Kenneth Rice, 38, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Dangelo Rodriguez, 22, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Willy Underwood, 37, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Frank Douglas, 23, possession of a controlled substance, Texas Department of Public Safety

Julia Meiss, 40, one count of possession of a controlled substance and one count of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Texas Department of Public Safety

 

Tags

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!