The Denton County Courts Building on E. McKinney St

The Denton County Courts Building.

 DRC file photo

The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:

Coley Bohanan, 21, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Carrollton police

Maria Casarez, 32, false statement to obtain property or credit, Carrollton police

Justin Rodriguez, 34, false statement to obtain property or credit, Carrollton police

Zakory Hill, 25, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police

Daniel Miranda, 19, evading arrest, Carrollton police

Kenneth Mitchell, 50, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police

Mayra Rivera-Hernandez, 24, four counts of possession of a controlled substance, one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and one count of possession of marijuana, Carrollton police, Lewisville police and Denton Police

Jarred Armor, 32, evading arrest, Denton police

Nicholas Bolinger-Southerland, 20, three counts of aggravated robbery, Denton police

Shelby Bredemeier, accident involving personal injury, Denton police

Angel Gonzales, 20, aggravated assault, Denton police

Lewis Holloway, 31, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Cassidi Jacobs, 25, assault against a public servant, Denton police

Randy Jrhunkin, aka Randy Johunkin, 25, burglary of a habitation, Denton police

Torval Klein, 35, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Christopher Moster, 33, one count of possession of a controlled substance and one count of burglary of a habitation, University of North Texas police and Denton police

Gabriell Regalado, 19, aggravated assault, Denton police

Michael Wilson, 20, one count of aggravated assault and one count of deadly conduct, Denton police

Jukiedric Bagley, 33, theft, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Clint Creamer, 53, one count of aggravated assault and one count of theft of a firearm, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Joseph Grant, 53, failure to register as a sex offender, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

John Scholl Jr., 33, three counts of failure to register as a sex offender, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Andrew Wilhite, 30, theft, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Liza Begay, 44, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police

Tyquil Brice, 27, two counts of attempting to take a weapon from a peace officer, The Colony police

Jennifer James-Henderson, 45, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, The Colony police

Jorge Mercado-Barbosa, 18, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, The Colony police

Joseph Moreno, 34, one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, one count of theft and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm, The Colony police

Katelyn Page, 25, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police

Richard Pate, 34, one count of theft and one count of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, The Colony police

Mary Shannon, 44, one count of theft and one count of possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police

Jordynn Smith, 23, two counts of assault against a peace officer, The Colony police

Lauren Wells, 32, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police

Chad Christy, 39, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Devon Dent, 44, theft, Lewisville police

Dondrell Jones, 27, one count of evading arrest and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm, Lewisville police

Erika Legorreta, 42, possession of a controlled substance by fraud, Lewisville police

Chanee Lowe, 28, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police

Jerry Morales, 30, theft, Lewisville police

Janet Offill, 58, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Joshua Quiroz, 19, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Lewisville police

Brian Sabillon Rodriguez, 26, aggravated assault, Lewisville police

Tamisha Smith, 33, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Deandre Thomas, 27, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Keisha Kelly, 41, theft, Denton police

Tanner Noel, 30, theft, Denton police

Latraveone Wherry, 17, theft, Hickory Creek police

Mario Mendez Jr., 50, one count of theft and one count of possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police

Sabrina Paul, 36, one count of theft and one count of possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police

Shannon Miller, 36, theft, The Colony police

Geovany Ventura Bonilla, 23, one count of theft of a firearm and one count of theft, The Colony police

Jackie Branum, 33, two counts of online solicitation of a minor, Corinth police

Benjamin Elio, two counts of an improper relationship between educator and student, Denton police

Jeffrey Richards, 50, sexual assault, The Colony police

Kendrick Collins, 29, two counts of accident involving death, one count of accident involving serious injury and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm, Northlake police

Patricia Espana, 29, intoxication assault, Dallas police

Juan Gallegos-Castaneda, 44, arson, Lake Dallas police

Leland Washington, 38, intoxication assault, Lewisville police

Liam Lenhart, 25, assault against a peace officer, Argyle police

Carrie Morgan, 56, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Corinth police

Kenneth Johnson, 36, unlawfully carrying a weapon, Dallas police

Stephen Walker Jr., 30, two counts of aggravated assault, Little Elm police

Stephan Cophen, 34, two counts of assault against a peace officer and one count of unauthorized use of a vehicle, Texas Department of Public Safety

Broderick Johnson, 42, possession of marijuana, Texas Department of Public Safety

Brandy Fisher, 40, possession of marijuana, Texas Department of Public Safety

Nathaniel Harrison, 34, burglary of a building, University of North Texas police

 