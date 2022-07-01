The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:
Coley Bohanan, 21, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Carrollton police
Maria Casarez, 32, false statement to obtain property or credit, Carrollton police
Justin Rodriguez, 34, false statement to obtain property or credit, Carrollton police
Zakory Hill, 25, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
Daniel Miranda, 19, evading arrest, Carrollton police
Kenneth Mitchell, 50, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
Mayra Rivera-Hernandez, 24, four counts of possession of a controlled substance, one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and one count of possession of marijuana, Carrollton police, Lewisville police and Denton Police
Jarred Armor, 32, evading arrest, Denton police
Nicholas Bolinger-Southerland, 20, three counts of aggravated robbery, Denton police
Shelby Bredemeier, accident involving personal injury, Denton police
Angel Gonzales, 20, aggravated assault, Denton police
Lewis Holloway, 31, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Cassidi Jacobs, 25, assault against a public servant, Denton police
Randy Jrhunkin, aka Randy Johunkin, 25, burglary of a habitation, Denton police
Torval Klein, 35, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Christopher Moster, 33, one count of possession of a controlled substance and one count of burglary of a habitation, University of North Texas police and Denton police
Gabriell Regalado, 19, aggravated assault, Denton police
Michael Wilson, 20, one count of aggravated assault and one count of deadly conduct, Denton police
Jukiedric Bagley, 33, theft, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Clint Creamer, 53, one count of aggravated assault and one count of theft of a firearm, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Joseph Grant, 53, failure to register as a sex offender, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
John Scholl Jr., 33, three counts of failure to register as a sex offender, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Andrew Wilhite, 30, theft, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Liza Begay, 44, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
Tyquil Brice, 27, two counts of attempting to take a weapon from a peace officer, The Colony police
Jennifer James-Henderson, 45, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, The Colony police
Jorge Mercado-Barbosa, 18, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, The Colony police
Joseph Moreno, 34, one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, one count of theft and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm, The Colony police
Katelyn Page, 25, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
Richard Pate, 34, one count of theft and one count of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, The Colony police
Mary Shannon, 44, one count of theft and one count of possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
Jordynn Smith, 23, two counts of assault against a peace officer, The Colony police
Lauren Wells, 32, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
Chad Christy, 39, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Devon Dent, 44, theft, Lewisville police
Dondrell Jones, 27, one count of evading arrest and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm, Lewisville police
Erika Legorreta, 42, possession of a controlled substance by fraud, Lewisville police
Chanee Lowe, 28, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police
Jerry Morales, 30, theft, Lewisville police
Janet Offill, 58, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Joshua Quiroz, 19, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Lewisville police
Brian Sabillon Rodriguez, 26, aggravated assault, Lewisville police
Tamisha Smith, 33, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Deandre Thomas, 27, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Keisha Kelly, 41, theft, Denton police
Tanner Noel, 30, theft, Denton police
Latraveone Wherry, 17, theft, Hickory Creek police
Mario Mendez Jr., 50, one count of theft and one count of possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
Sabrina Paul, 36, one count of theft and one count of possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
Shannon Miller, 36, theft, The Colony police
Geovany Ventura Bonilla, 23, one count of theft of a firearm and one count of theft, The Colony police
Jackie Branum, 33, two counts of online solicitation of a minor, Corinth police
Benjamin Elio, two counts of an improper relationship between educator and student, Denton police
Jeffrey Richards, 50, sexual assault, The Colony police
Kendrick Collins, 29, two counts of accident involving death, one count of accident involving serious injury and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm, Northlake police
Patricia Espana, 29, intoxication assault, Dallas police
Juan Gallegos-Castaneda, 44, arson, Lake Dallas police
Leland Washington, 38, intoxication assault, Lewisville police
Liam Lenhart, 25, assault against a peace officer, Argyle police
Carrie Morgan, 56, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Corinth police
Kenneth Johnson, 36, unlawfully carrying a weapon, Dallas police
Stephen Walker Jr., 30, two counts of aggravated assault, Little Elm police
Stephan Cophen, 34, two counts of assault against a peace officer and one count of unauthorized use of a vehicle, Texas Department of Public Safety
Broderick Johnson, 42, possession of marijuana, Texas Department of Public Safety
Brandy Fisher, 40, possession of marijuana, Texas Department of Public Safety
Nathaniel Harrison, 34, burglary of a building, University of North Texas police