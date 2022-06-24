The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:
- Terrance Troupe, 17, assault against a public servant, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
- Sarah Johnson, 25, aggravated assault, Aubrey police
- Taiwan Davis, 26, two counts of assault family violence enhanced, Dallas police
- Patrick Nicks, 37, one count of aggravated sexual assault and one count of violence against the family, Fort Worth police
- Gary Warren, 61, continuous violence against the family, Frisco police
- Yamil Garcia Cuevas, 43, assault family violence, The Colony police
- Ruperto Medina, 40, repeated violation of a protective order, The Colony police
- Jerrol Hamilton, 40, assault family violence, Little Elm police
- Avion Johnson, 39, aggravated assault, Little Elm police
- Jeffrey Demunbrun, 49, murder, Little Elm police
- Sebastian Serrano, 39, two counts of assault family violence enhanced, Aubrey police
- Robert Isaacks, 40, assault family violence, Carrollton police
- Bun Lee, 34, injury to an elderly individual, Carrollton police
- Adam Chavez, 33, aggravated assault, Dallas police
- Jon Giambruno, 24, assault family violence, Dallas police
- Sammy Miller Jr., 41, one count of continuous violence against the family and one count of violation of a protective order, Dallas police
- Stewar Villareal-Castro, 25, four counts of aggravated assault, Dallas police
- Christopher Martinez, 34, aggravated assault, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
- Wendell Barrett, 46, assault family violence, Denton police
- Brandon Kerns, 33, aggravated assault, Denton police
- Seth Love, 20, repeated violation of a protective order, Denton police
- Mardreana Reed, 42, two counts of aggravated assault, Denton police
- John Scholl Jr., 33, one count of aggravated kidnapping and two counts of assault family violence enhanced, Denton police
- Anthony Alcantar, 20, assault family violence, Flower Mound police
- Erika Weldele, 45, aggravated assault, Flower Mound police
- Edward Larkin, 56, assault family violence, Hickory Creek police
- Kenneth Coleman, 53, assault family violence, Lewisville police
- Mauricio Garcia-Garcia, 29, one count of assault family violence, one count of injury to a child and one count of unlawful restraint, Lewisville police
- Johnathan Kincade, 31, assault family violence, Lewisville police
- Miguel Moncada-Baca, 34, assault family violence, Lewisville police
- Xavier Aguirre, 20, aggravated assault, Little Elm police
- Jerry Pinkard Jr., 43, assault family violence enhanced, Little Elm police
- Jack Price, 60, assault family violence, Little Elm police
- Christopher White, 39, repeated violation of a protective order, Little Elm police
- Kody Wilson, 36, assault family violence, Northlake police
- Johnathan Coffelt, 36, assault family violence enhanced, Sanger police
- Logan Toups, 33, assault family violence, The Colony police
- Daniel Robison, 21, two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of indecency with a child, Denton police
- Bryan Walker, 40, one count of sexual assault of a child and two counts of indecency with a child, Denton police
- Fabian Munos, 29, aggravated sexual assault of a child, Southlake police
- Eustorgio Gabino, 43, continuous sexual abuse of a young child, Flower Mound police
- Gerardo Morales Ventura, 19, two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of possession of child pornography, Flower Mound police
- Hector Ortiz, 19, two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, Carrollton police
- Brad Simpkins, 47, four counts of invasive visual recording, Hickory Creek police