The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:
- Matthew Crowe, 43, sexual assault, Dallas police
- Dixon Rodriguez, 35, one count of assault family violence, two counts of assault family violence enhanced and one count of aggravated assault, Denton police
- Brandon Williams, 32, one count of assault family violence and one count of continuous violence against the family, Denton police
- Shakiera Johnson, 27, assault family violence, Dallas police
- Gustavo Garcia Jr., 30, unlawful disclosure of intimate visual material, Denton police
- Cedric Howard, 38, assault family violence, Denton police
- Michael Craft, 33, one count of aggravated assault and four counts of retaliation, Little Elm police
- Gray Antonio, 42, aggravated assault, Little Elm police
- Dion James, 23, murder, Lewisville police
- Jason Beltran, 21, two counts of burglary of a habitation, Carrollton police
- Soroosh Moghaddam, 38, assault family violence, Celina police
- Justin Sauers, 40, continuous violence against the family, Corinth police
- Mikhail Stajduhar, 28, repeated violation of protective order, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
- Efrain Valdez-Mendoza, 36, continuous violence against the family, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
- John Galaviz Jr., 47, continuous violence against the family, Denton police
- Blake Green, 29, assault family violence, Denton police
- Michael Hindman, 49, assault family violence, Denton police
- Larry Jennings, 48, two counts of assault family violence enhanced, Denton police
- Gecory Martin, 24, assault family violence enhanced, Denton police
- Ryan Matthews, 42, assault family violence, Denton police
- Jonathan Rodriguez, 45, assault family violence, Flower Mound police
- Thad Cisneros, 40, aggravated assault, Frisco police
- Anthony Gonzalez, 34, assault family violence, Lewisville police
- Marco Nolasco-Vargas, 28, assault family violence, Lewisville police
- Johnny Hall, 30, one account of assault family violence and one count of retaliation, Little Elm police
- Ricky King Jr., 36, continuous violence against the family, Little Elm police
- Okoyea Little, 30, assault family violence enhanced, Little Elm police
- John Muhlberger, 55, aggravated assault, Little Elm police
- James Smith, 37, assault family violence enhanced, Little Elm police
- Shane Gonzales, 37, four counts of assault family violence enhanced, Oak Point police
- Lorenzo Johnson Jr., 45, one count of assault family violence enhanced and one count of injury to a child, The Colony police
- Mikayla Oliver, 25, assault family violence, The Colony police
- Jeremy Byrne, 50, criminal mischief, Carrollton police
- Russell Finkelberg, 42, one count of aggravated assault and one count of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Carrollton police
- Roger Becker, 43, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Carrollton police
- Patricia Alexander, 60, possession of a controlled substance Carrollton police
- Frelyn Caballero, 30, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
- Jose Caballero-Flores, 21, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
- Taylor Frankum, 32, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
- Jaderrien Lyles, 25, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
- Whitney Ray, 35, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
- Thomas Avent, 48, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
- Taylor Carrasco, 19, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton police
- Lougene Catlin Jr., 36, theft, Denton police
- Casey Cole, 21, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
- Antonio Damian, 28, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
- Forrest Darden Jr., 54, aggravated assault, Denton police
- Matthew Duncan, 22, one count of possession of a controlled substance and one count of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Denton police
- Zachary Geist, 39, theft, Denton police
- Stephen Hipple, 43, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
- Dustin Keeble, 34, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
- Kenneth Moten, 45, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton police
- Terrance Roy, 48, aggravated assault, Denton police
- Isaac Santiago, 21, two counts of aggravated assault, Denton police
- Fritz Belford, 23, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
- Justin Defrance, 35, one count of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, one count of forgery and one count of tampering with a governmental record, Flower Mound police
- Tomas Flores-Vanegas, 22, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
- Rodolfo Garcia-Hernandez, 37, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
- Joseph Guzman, 28, theft, Flower Mound police
- Francisco Mejia Gomez, 30, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
- Angela Pieczynski, 43, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
- Jackson Wagner, 18, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
- Elijah Walker, 28, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
- Billy Bradshaw, 52, forgery, Lewisville police
- Cedric Caldwell, 50, theft, Lewisville police
- David Chavarria, 22, one count of evading arrest and one count of unauthorized use of a vehicle, Lewisville police
- Kevin Geter Jr., 31, theft, Lewisville police
- Brian Coronado, 49, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
- Moniza Gonzalez, 43, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
- Latasia Hollis, 38, evading arrest, Lewisville police
- Sean Keeler, 32, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
- Laura Myers, 41, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
- Paul Okpulor, 29, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
- Adam Trujillo, 54, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
- Curtis Turner, 34, unauthorized use of a vehicle, Lewisville police
- Maurice Brand, 33, possession of a controlled substance, Corinth police
- Justin Rogers, 34, debit card abuse, Corinth police
- Donald Mansfield III, 30, unauthorized use of a vehicle, Little Elm police
- Rodney Robinson, 26, one count of evading arrest and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm, Ponder police
- Mark Adams, 51, driving while intoxicated, Denton police
- Carlos Lopez-Vargas, 36, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police
- Juan Lopez-Morales, 37, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police
- Samantha Manning, 33, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Denton police
- Rosalina Miller, 35, driving while intoxicated, Denton police
- John Finley, 59, driving while intoxicated, Flower Mound police
- Jami Civitarese, 44, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Lewisville police
- Van Lian, 37, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police
- Alex Lopez, 43, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Lewisville police
- Alexandria Puffer, 50, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police
- Michael Samaniego, 55, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police
- Bryson Murray, 33, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Northeast police
- Jose Carbajal-Rojas, 30, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Texas Department of Public Safety
- Paige Gile, 28, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, The Colony police
- Cynthia Hill, 50, driving while intoxicated, The Colony police
- Suzanne Pilcher, 51, driving while intoxicated, The Colony police