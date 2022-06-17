The Denton County Courts Building on E. McKinney St

The Denton County Courts Building.

 DRC file photo

The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:

Sabrina Ho, 44, one count of murder and one count of injury to a child, Denton police

Todd Shaw, 52, one count of murder and one count of injury to a child, Denton police

Zaed Rashid, 45, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of burglary of habitation, one count of violation of a protective order, one count of continuous violence against the family, Trophy Club police

Jericho Ponce, 43, three counts of indecency with a child and one count of continuous sexual abuse of a young child, Little Elm police

Jorge Heath, 22, sexual assault, Denton police

Abrak Kunhiyop, 31, two counts of abandoning a child, Carrollton police

Davante Buford, 20, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police

Kate Tapia, 20, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police

Kara Christian, 22, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police

Felicia Kooyman, 38, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police

Christian O’Callaghan, 26, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police

America Arroyo-Lopez, 25, harassment by persons in certain correctional facilities, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Larry Laing, 26, evading arrest, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Fredrick McDaniels, 42, burglary of a habitation, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Phillip Rundlett, 48, theft, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Kaiden Turner, 19, assault against a public servant, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Deaundrea Brown, 29, evading arrest, The Colony police

Edwin Johnson, 29, four counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, The Colony police

Abbigal Moore, 23, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police

John Rodrigues, 40, failure to register as a sex offender, The Colony police

Brian Russell, 40, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police

Peter Tran, 40, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police

Dan Rogers, 39, one count of evading arrest and two counts of theft, The Colony police and Lewisville police

Ason Bruner, 28, two counts of assault against the peace and one count of theft, Lewisville police

Charles Cline, 58, burglary of a building, Lewisville police

Sharonnecia Davis, 34, retaliation, Lewisville police

Joshua Dill, 35, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police

Johnny Hall, 30, one count of unlawful possession of a firearm and one count of possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Alejandro Diaz, 27, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Harrison Janes, 17, aggravated assault, Lewisville police

Presley Kentchadjin, 20, aggravated robbery, Lewisville police

Aaron Kuchenmeister, 28, unauthorized use of a vehicle, Lewisville police

Alex Lara-Euceda, 21, evading arrest, Lewisville police

Laura Lewis, 52, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Jacqueline Wiley, 38, one count of debit card abuse and one count of possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Danny Walker, 40, aggravated assault, Denton police

Antonio Woodard Jr., 20, one count of unlawfully carrying a weapon and two counts of aggravated robbery, Little Elm police and Crossroads police

Mariah Dobbs, 21, two counts of aggravated robbery, Little Elm police and Cross Roads police

Abdias Cortez-Aguilar, 20, accident involving personal injury, Denton police

Anjola Hazzan, 61, injury to an elderly individual, Denton police

Roberson Occil, 32, one count of aggravated assault, one count of intoxication assault, one count of accident involving serious bodily injury, one count of evading arrest, Denton police and Northeast police

Sebastian Delgado, 20, accident involving serious bodily injury, Lewisville police

Eric Velasquez, 29, one count of possession of a controlled substance and one count of evading arrest, Lewisville police

 