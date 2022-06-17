The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:
Sabrina Ho, 44, one count of murder and one count of injury to a child, Denton police
Todd Shaw, 52, one count of murder and one count of injury to a child, Denton police
Zaed Rashid, 45, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of burglary of habitation, one count of violation of a protective order, one count of continuous violence against the family, Trophy Club police
Jericho Ponce, 43, three counts of indecency with a child and one count of continuous sexual abuse of a young child, Little Elm police
Jorge Heath, 22, sexual assault, Denton police
Abrak Kunhiyop, 31, two counts of abandoning a child, Carrollton police
Davante Buford, 20, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
Kate Tapia, 20, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
Kara Christian, 22, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
Felicia Kooyman, 38, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
Christian O’Callaghan, 26, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
America Arroyo-Lopez, 25, harassment by persons in certain correctional facilities, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Larry Laing, 26, evading arrest, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Fredrick McDaniels, 42, burglary of a habitation, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Phillip Rundlett, 48, theft, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Kaiden Turner, 19, assault against a public servant, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Deaundrea Brown, 29, evading arrest, The Colony police
Edwin Johnson, 29, four counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, The Colony police
Abbigal Moore, 23, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
John Rodrigues, 40, failure to register as a sex offender, The Colony police
Brian Russell, 40, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
Peter Tran, 40, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
Dan Rogers, 39, one count of evading arrest and two counts of theft, The Colony police and Lewisville police
Ason Bruner, 28, two counts of assault against the peace and one count of theft, Lewisville police
Charles Cline, 58, burglary of a building, Lewisville police
Sharonnecia Davis, 34, retaliation, Lewisville police
Joshua Dill, 35, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police
Johnny Hall, 30, one count of unlawful possession of a firearm and one count of possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Alejandro Diaz, 27, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Harrison Janes, 17, aggravated assault, Lewisville police
Presley Kentchadjin, 20, aggravated robbery, Lewisville police
Aaron Kuchenmeister, 28, unauthorized use of a vehicle, Lewisville police
Alex Lara-Euceda, 21, evading arrest, Lewisville police
Laura Lewis, 52, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Jacqueline Wiley, 38, one count of debit card abuse and one count of possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Danny Walker, 40, aggravated assault, Denton police
Antonio Woodard Jr., 20, one count of unlawfully carrying a weapon and two counts of aggravated robbery, Little Elm police and Crossroads police
Mariah Dobbs, 21, two counts of aggravated robbery, Little Elm police and Cross Roads police
Abdias Cortez-Aguilar, 20, accident involving personal injury, Denton police
Anjola Hazzan, 61, injury to an elderly individual, Denton police
Roberson Occil, 32, one count of aggravated assault, one count of intoxication assault, one count of accident involving serious bodily injury, one count of evading arrest, Denton police and Northeast police
Sebastian Delgado, 20, accident involving serious bodily injury, Lewisville police
Eric Velasquez, 29, one count of possession of a controlled substance and one count of evading arrest, Lewisville police