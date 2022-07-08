The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:
George Cook II, 42, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office and Krum police
Henry Cooper, 32, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Kayla Enright, 31, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Nicholas Erickson, 30, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Carnealius Johnson, 33, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Laura Maldonado, 26, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Chris Martinez, 23, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Aaron Puckett, 22, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Jaime Rivera Silva, 36, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Leopoldo Rodriguez-Montes, 24, possession of marijuana, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Kayla Daniels, 30, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Hickory Creek police and Lewisville police
Oscar Debernardi, 23, two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a young child, Little Elm police