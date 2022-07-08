The Denton County Courts Building on E. McKinney St

The Denton County Courts Building.

 DRC file photo

The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:

George Cook II, 42, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office and Krum police

Henry Cooper, 32, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Kayla Enright, 31, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Nicholas Erickson, 30, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Carnealius Johnson, 33, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Laura Maldonado, 26, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Chris Martinez, 23, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Aaron Puckett, 22, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Jaime Rivera Silva, 36, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Leopoldo Rodriguez-Montes, 24, possession of marijuana, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Kayla Daniels, 30, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Hickory Creek police and Lewisville police

Oscar Debernardi, 23, two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a young child, Little Elm police

 