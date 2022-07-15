The Denton County Courts Building on E. McKinney St

The Denton County Courts Building.

 DRC file photo

The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:

Edras Passos, 57, one count of aggravated assault and two counts of assault family violence enhanced, Denton police

Noel Martin, 25, repeated violation of a protective order, Denton police

Phillip Hewitt, 26, assault family violence, Lewisville police

Christopher Moster, 33, one count of indecency with a child and one count of aggravated sexual assault of a child, Aubrey police

Kevin Fischer, 20, possession of marijuana, Denton police

Xavier Aguirre, 20, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Navid Azam, 25, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

John Benitez, 30, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Calliman Estes, 41, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Marcus Hunter, 31, unlawful possession of a firearm, Denton police

Daashae Manuel, 36, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

James Snyder, 31, theft, Denton police

Matthew Warden, 38, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Ximena Alvarez, 18, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police

Melissa Brightman, 45, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police

Kent Edwards, 22, forgery, Flower Mound police

Henry Fell, 18, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police

Molly McCray, 25, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police

Nelson Ossom, 39, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police

Claudio Quintanilla, 44, harassment of a public servant, Flower Mound police

Craig Ragsdale, 64, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, Flower mound police

Tyshane Hutchinson, 19, one count of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information and one count of forgery, Flower Mound police

Victor Villarreal, 30, four counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Flower Mound police

Jayson Bowers, 44, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Kyle Brazeal, 45, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Levi Caputo, 26, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Daniel Brenes, 31, assault against a peace officer, Lewisville police

Jason Browning, 40, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Ronnie Callahan, 52, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Jose Fogle-Recio, 19, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police

Juan Gaytan, 31, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Steffany Hain, 24, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police

Norma Morales, 38, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Edwin Serrano-Rivera, 30, theft, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

David Allen Dunn, 32, one count of aggravated assault and one count of accident involving serious bodily injury, Denton police

Gregory Tidwell, 35, possession of a controlled substance, Northeast police

Brianna Orobu, 31, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Carrollton police

Tony Gresham, 59, driving while intoxicated, Denton police

Raymundo Hernandez-Arriaga, 47, driving while intoxicated, Denton police

James Kaldawi, 30, driving while intoxicated, Denton police

Natalie Sichmann, 30, driving while intoxicated, Denton police

Nita Vasquez, 34, driving while intoxicated, Denton police

Mark Innis, 35, driving while intoxicated, Frisco police

Amy Harrell, 48, driving while intoxicated, Highland Village police

George Ramirez, 26, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police

Matthew Reaves, 42, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police

Abel Robles, 45, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police

Bruce Sanchez, 34, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Lewisville police

Lonnie Strickland, 42, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police

Jeffrey Hugh Taggart Jr., 42, driving while intoxicated, Little Elm police

Daniel Hublard, 66, driving while intoxicated, The Colony police

Terri Washington, 42, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, The Colony police

 

