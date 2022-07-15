The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:
Edras Passos, 57, one count of aggravated assault and two counts of assault family violence enhanced, Denton police
Noel Martin, 25, repeated violation of a protective order, Denton police
Phillip Hewitt, 26, assault family violence, Lewisville police
Christopher Moster, 33, one count of indecency with a child and one count of aggravated sexual assault of a child, Aubrey police
Kevin Fischer, 20, possession of marijuana, Denton police
Xavier Aguirre, 20, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Navid Azam, 25, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
John Benitez, 30, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Calliman Estes, 41, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Marcus Hunter, 31, unlawful possession of a firearm, Denton police
Daashae Manuel, 36, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
James Snyder, 31, theft, Denton police
Matthew Warden, 38, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Ximena Alvarez, 18, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
Melissa Brightman, 45, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
Kent Edwards, 22, forgery, Flower Mound police
Henry Fell, 18, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
Molly McCray, 25, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
Nelson Ossom, 39, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
Claudio Quintanilla, 44, harassment of a public servant, Flower Mound police
Craig Ragsdale, 64, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, Flower mound police
Tyshane Hutchinson, 19, one count of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information and one count of forgery, Flower Mound police
Victor Villarreal, 30, four counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Flower Mound police
Jayson Bowers, 44, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Kyle Brazeal, 45, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Levi Caputo, 26, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Daniel Brenes, 31, assault against a peace officer, Lewisville police
Jason Browning, 40, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Ronnie Callahan, 52, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Jose Fogle-Recio, 19, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police
Juan Gaytan, 31, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Steffany Hain, 24, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police
Norma Morales, 38, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Edwin Serrano-Rivera, 30, theft, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
David Allen Dunn, 32, one count of aggravated assault and one count of accident involving serious bodily injury, Denton police
Gregory Tidwell, 35, possession of a controlled substance, Northeast police
Brianna Orobu, 31, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Carrollton police
Tony Gresham, 59, driving while intoxicated, Denton police
Raymundo Hernandez-Arriaga, 47, driving while intoxicated, Denton police
James Kaldawi, 30, driving while intoxicated, Denton police
Natalie Sichmann, 30, driving while intoxicated, Denton police
Nita Vasquez, 34, driving while intoxicated, Denton police
Mark Innis, 35, driving while intoxicated, Frisco police
Amy Harrell, 48, driving while intoxicated, Highland Village police
George Ramirez, 26, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police
Matthew Reaves, 42, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police
Abel Robles, 45, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police
Bruce Sanchez, 34, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Lewisville police
Lonnie Strickland, 42, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police
Jeffrey Hugh Taggart Jr., 42, driving while intoxicated, Little Elm police
Daniel Hublard, 66, driving while intoxicated, The Colony police
Terri Washington, 42, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, The Colony police