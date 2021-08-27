The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:
Erik Golan, 42, injury to a child, Denton police
Isaac Martinez, 17, two counts of aggravated assault, Denton police
Elmer Beltran, 24, aggravated assault, Little Elm police
Ja’Karrion Craig, 18, two counts of aggravated assault, Little Elm police
Noah Burch, 39, unauthorized use of a vehicle, Denton police
Saturnino Fiscal, 34, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Devin Levy, 28, harassment of public servant, Denton police
William Parliament Jr., 53, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Johnathan Rogers, 37, unlawful possession of firearm and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Denton police
Monica Lopez, 35, aggravated assault, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Charles Henry, 19, assault against peace officer and assault against emergency services personnel, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Monterius Ward, 26, harassment by persons in certain correctional facilities, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
William Mara, 26, burglary of habitation, theft, two counts of theft of firearm and burglary of building, Flower Mound and Lewisville police
Jarron Wardell, 23, evading arrest, Flower Mound police
Michael Murray, 29, burglary of a habitation, theft of firearm and possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound and Lewisville police
Athena Sides, 37, burglary of a habitation and possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound and Hickory Creek police
Jerome Brooks, 35, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Brittnee Gillespie, 24, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police
Daisy Livingston, 19, aggravated assault, Lewisville police
Jakob Lopez-Smith, 21, theft, Lewisville police
Jesus Medina, 18, theft, Lewisville police
Joshua Miller, 26, theft, Lewisville police
Andrea McCord, 36, two counts of possession of controlled substance, Lewisville police
Jaylin Smothers, 19, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, Lewisville police
De Anna Zavala, 54, theft, Lewisville police
Nicolas Eleuterio, 43, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police
Erin Simms, 31, intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault, Lewisville police
Carlos Valenzuela, 42, intoxication assault, Texas Department of Public Safety
Gadiel Davila-Perez, 21, two counts of aggravated sexual assault, Denton police
Joseph Moore II, 20, attempted aggravated kidnapping, Denton police
Ryan Stearns, 29, stalking, The Colony Police
Leaha Dyson, 40, theft of firearm, debit card abuse and possession of a controlled substance
Tate Gwilliam, 18, aggravated assault, Lake Dallas police
Devorya Massey, 23, aggravated assault and unlawful possession of firearm, Little Elm police
Jonny Zalavarria Rivera, 24, violation of sex offender registration, The Colony police