The Denton County Courts Building on E. McKinney St

The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:

Erik Golan, 42, injury to a child, Denton police

Isaac Martinez, 17, two counts of aggravated assault, Denton police

Elmer Beltran, 24, aggravated assault, Little Elm police

Ja’Karrion Craig, 18, two counts of aggravated assault, Little Elm police

Noah Burch, 39, unauthorized use of a vehicle, Denton police

Saturnino Fiscal, 34, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Devin Levy, 28, harassment of public servant, Denton police

William Parliament Jr., 53, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Johnathan Rogers, 37, unlawful possession of firearm and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Denton police

Monica Lopez, 35, aggravated assault, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Charles Henry, 19, assault against peace officer and assault against emergency services personnel, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Monterius Ward, 26, harassment by persons in certain correctional facilities, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

William Mara, 26, burglary of habitation, theft, two counts of theft of firearm and burglary of building, Flower Mound and Lewisville police

Jarron Wardell, 23, evading arrest, Flower Mound police

Michael Murray, 29, burglary of a habitation, theft of firearm and possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound and Lewisville police

Athena Sides, 37, burglary of a habitation and possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound and Hickory Creek police

Jerome Brooks, 35, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Brittnee Gillespie, 24, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police

Daisy Livingston, 19, aggravated assault, Lewisville police

Jakob Lopez-Smith, 21, theft, Lewisville police

Jesus Medina, 18, theft, Lewisville police

Joshua Miller, 26, theft, Lewisville police

Andrea McCord, 36, two counts of possession of controlled substance, Lewisville police

Jaylin Smothers, 19, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, Lewisville police

De Anna Zavala, 54, theft, Lewisville police

Nicolas Eleuterio, 43, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police

Erin Simms, 31, intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault, Lewisville police

Carlos Valenzuela, 42, intoxication assault, Texas Department of Public Safety

Gadiel Davila-Perez, 21, two counts of aggravated sexual assault, Denton police

Joseph Moore II, 20, attempted aggravated kidnapping, Denton police

Ryan Stearns, 29, stalking, The Colony Police

Leaha Dyson, 40, theft of firearm, debit card abuse and possession of a controlled substance

Tate Gwilliam, 18, aggravated assault, Lake Dallas police

Devorya Massey, 23, aggravated assault and unlawful possession of firearm, Little Elm police

Jonny Zalavarria Rivera, 24, violation of sex offender registration, The Colony police