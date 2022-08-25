The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:
Alejandro Ortega, 32, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Shawn Partain, 46, theft, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Roy Sanchez, 38, evading arrest, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Amanda Strong, 34, three counts of debit card abuse, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Anthony Alvitre, 45, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Nicolas Emmanuel, 23, burglary of a habitation, Denton police
Cameron Emery, 26, unlawful disclosure of intimate visual material, Denton police
Debbie Gonzales, 50, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of theft, Denton police
Glendon Gibson, 37, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Lewis Holloway, 32, aggravated robbery, Denton police
Jordan Johnson, 29, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton police
Jonah McKinley, 17, two counts of burglary of a habitation, two counts of theft of a firearm, one count of theft and one count of unauthorized use of a vehicle, Denton police
Jonathan Serna, 17, two counts of burglary of a habitation, two counts of theft of a firearm and one count of theft, Denton police
Matthew Mayfield, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Ahniya Polk, 19, burglary of a habitation, Denton police
Aaron Reyes, 37, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Tristan Scott-Hicks, 22, two counts of criminal mischief, Denton police
Joshua Thomas, 46, aggravated assault, Denton police
Jae Alexander, 29, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
Johnathan Cora, 25, unlawful possession of a firearm, The Colony police
Bobby Jackson, 29, evading arrest and theft, The Colony police
Christopher Matthews, 34, credit card abuse, The Colony police
Nortencia Mays, 33, theft, The Colony police
Ruben Romero, 43, theft, The Colony police
Alexander Meza, 21, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
Vernon Taylor, 38, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
Joshua Thibodeaux, 27, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
Vernon Woods, 45, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
Brian Zandi, 30, possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
Shayan Afridi, 18, burglary of a building, Lewisville police
Matthew Rayner, 19, burglary of a building, Lewisville police
Anthony Rychlinski, 20, burglary of a building, Lewisville police
Nizar Doar, 28, burglary of a building and theft, Lewisville police
Jermel Lawrence, 33, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police
Markayla Williams, 32, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of endangering a child, Lewisville police
Jacqueline Lively, 55, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Madison McNiel, 24, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Peyton Perry, 19, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Elmer Pleasant Jr., 38, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Dustin Stepter, 34, unauthorized use of a vehicle, Lewisville police
Michael Tennessee Jr., 21, aggravated assault, Lewisville police
David Northam, 35, evading arrest, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a firearm, Lewisville police
Jeffrey Jowell, 55, theft, Lewisville police
Derrell Adams, 51, solicitation of prostitution, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Ryan Brewster, 22, solicitation of prostitution, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Amirreza Emamjomeh, 58, solicitation of prostitution, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Matthew Farrell, 27, solicitation of prostitution, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Donald Sanders, 32, solicitation of prostitution, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Mike Mukona, 41, solicitation of prostitution, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Jose Urtes, 34, solicitation of prostitution, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
James Fenick, 53, solicitation of prostitution, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Aleksandar Jovanovic, 35, solicitation of prostitution, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Rupam Banerjee, 28, two counts of intoxication assault, Ponder police
Ashley Case, 35, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Carrollton police
Christin Jones, 30, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Denton police
Kyle Kimble, 54, driving while intoxicated, Denton police
Samuel Respess, 40, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Denton police
Thomas Smith, 57, driving while intoxicated, Denton police
Britni Yarborough-Opp, 35, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Denton police
Larry Morgan, 46, two counts of driving while intoxicated, Lewisville and Hickory Creek police
Eduardo Castillo-Martinez, 23, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police
William Diego-Cruz, 22, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Lewisville police
Ricardo Garcia-Munoz, 28, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police
Kevin Ingram, 38, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police
Ngun Ling, 40, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police
Clint Long, 41, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police
Yareli Vazquez-Benitez, 31, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Lewisville police
Vaness Vela, 36, driving while intoxicated, Little Elm police
Gustavo Perez, 35, driving while intoxicated, Roanoke police
Julius Turner, 59, driving while intoxicated, Sanger police
Jamie Grupp, 42, driving while intoxicated, Texas Parks & Wildlife
Daniel Oldcrow, 40, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Texas Parks & Wildlife
Brandon Reed, 33, possession of a controlled substance, Argyle police
Ronnie Santos, 44, unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, Corinth police
Mark Banks, 43, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, Frisco police
Bonifacio Aguilar De La Cruz, 48, possession of a controlled substance, Little Elm police
Tyler Walker, 19, evading arrest and unauthorized use of a vehicle, Little Elm police
Monica Mendez Osorio, 47, possession of a controlled substance, Northlake police