The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:
Amber Rosales, 30, murder, Denton police
Kenneth Mathews, 34, continuous violence against the family and theft, Carrollton police
Juan Hernandez Iasis, 41, two counts of aggravated assault and one count of unauthorized use of vehicle, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Garrett Garcia, 29, aggravated kidnapping, Denton police
Dexter Jones, 32, repeated violation of protective order, Denton police
Oscar Hernandez Jr. 35, violation of protective order enhanced, Denton police
Oyango Moore, 49, repeated violation of protective order, Denton police
Darrian Whitfield, 29, repeated violation of protective order, Denton police
Shane Tilden, 28, assault family violence, Denton police
Farhan Sharif, 39, continuous violence against the family, Frisco police
Kenny Smith, 55, stalking, Frisco police
Matthew Parker, 59, sexual assault and tampering with a witness, Highland Village police
Shyla Frazier, 29, aggravated assault, The Colony police
Jaylen Gloster, 23, repeated violation of protective order and violation of a protective order, Denton police
Arjunan Pillai, 52, repeated violation of protective order, Carrollton police
John Lotulelei, 30, repeated violation of protective order, Dallas police
Tabatha Watts, 53, aggravated assault, Dallas police
Tomas Barrera, 57, burglary of a habitation, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Rodrigo Garcia Alanis, 30, aggravated assault, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Randy Hester, 34, four counts of injury to an elderly individual, two counts of aggravated assault, one count of assault family violence, two counts of aggravated robbery, four counts of theft of firearm, and four counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Dakotah Patterson, 26, aggravated assault, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Demarcus Bailey, 28, assault family violence, Denton police
Rashad Berry, 28, repeated violation of protective order, Denton police
Xavier Byars, 19, assault family violence, Denton police
Derwin Choyce, 38, assault family violence enhanced, Denton police
Christopher Couch, 38, assault family violence enhanced, Denton police
Timothy Dulin, 52, violation of protective order, Denton police
Gage Mallory, 23, repeated violation of protective order, Denton police
Israel Puente Jr., 30, assault family violence, Denton police
Jose Valdivia-Pacheco, 34, continuous violence against the family, Denton police
Stephen Williams, 45, assault family violence, Denton police
James Bisby, 71, four counts of aggravated assault, Flower Mound police
Paula Singleton, 51, aggravated assault, Frisco police
Jeffrey Wells, 42, repeated violation of protective order, Frisco police
Michael Moran, 47, assault family violence, Fort Worth police
Isa Amir, 36, aggravated assault, Lewisville police
Devonta Brock, 34, assault family violence enhanced, Lewisville police
Michael Coleman, 42, assault family violence enhanced, Lewisville police
Anthony Higgins, 54, aggravated assault, Lewisville police
Jose Lopez-Benitez, 20, aggravated assault, Lewisville police
Domentrel McCoy, 36, assault family violence, Lewisville police
Derrius Nelson, 33, assault family violence enhanced, Lewisville police
Malester Edwards III, 41, assault family violence, Little Elm police
James Udosen, 66, aggravated assault, Little Elm police
Benjamin Kinyua, 43, burglary of habitation, Plano police
William Tate, 54, assault family violence, Prosper police
Jesus Salazar, 47, assault family violence enhanced, Roanoke police
Alan Dane Jr, 19, violation of protective order, Sanger police
Crystal Johnson, 38, aggravated assault, The Colony
Santana Rodriguez Jr., 41, continuous violence against the family, The Colony police
Sterling Hudson, 37, assault family violence enhanced, District police
Austin Bovey, 36, murder, Lewisville police
Cornelius Estelle, 27, aggravated robbery and take weapon from peace officer, Denton police and Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Cyril Daniel, 43, evading arrest, Carrollton police
Sebastian Gist, 51, two counts of theft, Denton police
Ryan Williams, 28, aggravated robbery, Denton police
Erin Hicks, 34, two counts of assault against peace officer and one count of possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Michael Henry, 19, assault against peace officer and take weapon from peace officer, The Colony police
Victor Suarez Azuaje, 39, aggravated assault, The Colony police
Ricky Bassinger, 51, driving while intoxicated, Denton police
James Gregory, 33, two counts of driving while intoxicated and one count of possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office and Denton police
Rachel Laffitte, 34, driving while intoxicated, Denton police
Rodney Reilly, 57, driving while intoxicated, Denton police
Eric Vallejo, 37, driving while intoxicated, Denton police
Sandra Luna, 39, driving while intoxicated, Flower Mound police
Leslie Dean, 36, driving while intoxicated with child passenger and two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
Deon Green, 47, driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Dan Everett, 59, driving while intoxicated, The Colony police
Adam Barron, 30, driving while intoxicated, University of North Texas police
Sergio Trejo, 38, driving while intoxicated with child passenger, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Antonio Evans, 39, driving while intoxicated, Denton police
Kirk Smith, 32, driving while intoxicated, Denton police
Juan Espinoza, 48, driving while intoxicated, Fort Worth police
Jose Gonzalez, 45, driving while intoxicated, Lake Dallas police
Carl Delahoussaye, 42, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police
Tonya Hall, 48, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police
Alex Johnson, 36, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police
Courtney Malone, 34, driving while intoxicated with child passenger, Lewisville police
Hector Velazquez-Herrera, 42, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police
Kenneth Acy, 57, driving while intoxicated, Northlake police
Justin Baker, 35, driving while intoxicated, Prosper police
Jaclyn Cicur, 44, driving while intoxicated with child passenger, Roanoke police
Jason Nichols, 35, driving while intoxicated, The Colony police