The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:
David Lee, 21, six counts of sexual assault of a child and one count of indecency with a child, Aubrey police
Noel Condarco, 61, two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, The Colony police
Kevin Ridge, 32, continuous violence against the family, Denton police
Justin Parrish, 47, one count of unlawful disclosure of intimate visual material and one count of theft, Corinth police
Samuel Tokheim, 25, continuous violence against the family, Frisco police
Joseph Banks, 44, assault family violence enhanced, Dallas police
Anthony Bradley, 33, one count of assault family violence and one count of retaliation, Dallas police
Dexter Williams, 30, continuous violence against the family, Dallas police
Kendrick Brown, 33, assault family violence enhanced, Denton police
Robert Conrad, 51, repeated violation of protection order, Denton police
Alford Griffin, 59, one count of assault family violence enhanced and one count of aggravated assault, Denton police
Adrian Kincaid, 19, two counts of assault family violence, Denton police
Hugo Quiroga, 30, burglary of a habitation, Denton police