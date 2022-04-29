The Denton County Courts Building on E. McKinney St

The Denton County Courts Building.

 DRC file photo

The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:

  • David Lee, 21, six counts of sexual assault of a child and one count of indecency with a child, Aubrey police
  • Noel Condarco, 61, two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, The Colony police
  • Kevin Ridge, 32, continuous violence against the family, Denton police
  • Justin Parrish, 47, one count of unlawful disclosure of intimate visual material and one count of theft, Corinth police
  • Samuel Tokheim, 25, continuous violence against the family, Frisco police
  • Joseph Banks, 44, assault family violence enhanced, Dallas police
  • Anthony Bradley, 33, one count of assault family violence and one count of retaliation, Dallas police
  • Dexter Williams, 30, continuous violence against the family, Dallas police
  • Kendrick Brown, 33, assault family violence enhanced, Denton police
  • Robert Conrad, 51, repeated violation of protection order, Denton police
  • Alford Griffin, 59, one count of assault family violence enhanced and one count of aggravated assault, Denton police
  • Adrian Kincaid, 19, two counts of assault family violence, Denton police
  • Hugo Quiroga, 30, burglary of a habitation, Denton police
  • Mariah Young, 26, aggravated assault, Denton police
  • Mark West, 24, assault family violence enhanced, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
  • Robert Stuckey, 22, assault family violence, Denton County Waster District police
  • Tamela Jackson, 44, aggravated assault, Fort Worth police
  • Jonathan Evans, 33, assault family violence, Hickory Creek police
  • Derrek Fennell, 29, assault family violence enhanced, Justin police
  • Samuel Brown, 33, assault family violence, Lake Dallas police
  • Jerry Wolf, 53, assault family violence enhanced, The Colony police

 

