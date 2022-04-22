The Denton County Courts Building on E. McKinney St

The Denton County Courts Building.

 DRC file photo

The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:

Stephen Arnold, 38, unauthorized use of a vehicle, Carrollton police

Kelbin Gutierrez-Reyes, 21, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police

Michael Donaldson, 23, possession of marijuana, Carrollton police

Jacob Mendoza, 21, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police

Ladarreaus Powell, 21, evading arrest, Carrollton police

Bryan Zamora, 21, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police

Tyreese Garcia, 22, one count of debit card abuse and one count of burglary of a vehicle, Denton police

Kevin McDaniel, 38, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Jerry Manuel, 37, burglary of a habitation, Denton police

Tifanie Moore, 42, theft, Denton police

Anthony Rhodes, 39, three counts of credit card abuse, Denton police

Brenden Wilkey, 25, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Fardil Pirani, 30, one count of assault against peace officer and one count of harassment by persons in certain correctional facilities, Denton police and Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Joshua Covington, 21, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police

Lynsey Dillard, 44, one count of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information and one count of possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police

Clayton Grimes, 43, evading arrest, Flower Mound police

Cody Lyndaker, 20, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police

Jonah Ball, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police

Trashun Pringle, 30, possession of marijuana, Flower Mound police

James Yokum, 27, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police

Branden Barnes, 44, unauthorized use of a vehicle, Lewisville police

Amy Lim, 58, theft, Lewisville police

Turner Ojukwu, 20, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Miguel Rodriguez-Ramos, 21, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Paul Berrios, 29, possession of marijuana, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Bryan aka Irving Espirity-Garcia Genchi, 24, possession of a controlled substance, Krum police

Staci Baker, 39, burglary of a habitation, Pilot Point police

Michael Gresham, 49, unauthorized use of a vehicle, Prosper police

Hannah Freedman, 20, harassment against a public servant, Roanoke police

Dany Solaka, 32, evading arrest, The Colony police

Jennifer Blasczyk, 39, driving while intoxicated, Denton police

Demetrio Briseno Jr., 34, driving while intoxicated, Denton police

Phillip Maples, 51, two counts of driving while intoxicated, Denton County Sheriff’s Office and Roanoke police

Michael Beck, 47, driving while intoxicated, Flower Mound police

Juan Candelas, 34, driving while intoxicated, Flower Mound police

Dale Bunch, 54, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police

Traci Bell, 43, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Roanoke police

 