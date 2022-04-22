The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:
Stephen Arnold, 38, unauthorized use of a vehicle, Carrollton police
Kelbin Gutierrez-Reyes, 21, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
Michael Donaldson, 23, possession of marijuana, Carrollton police
Jacob Mendoza, 21, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
Ladarreaus Powell, 21, evading arrest, Carrollton police
Bryan Zamora, 21, possession of a controlled substance, Carrollton police
Tyreese Garcia, 22, one count of debit card abuse and one count of burglary of a vehicle, Denton police
Kevin McDaniel, 38, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Jerry Manuel, 37, burglary of a habitation, Denton police
Tifanie Moore, 42, theft, Denton police
Anthony Rhodes, 39, three counts of credit card abuse, Denton police
Brenden Wilkey, 25, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Fardil Pirani, 30, one count of assault against peace officer and one count of harassment by persons in certain correctional facilities, Denton police and Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Joshua Covington, 21, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
Lynsey Dillard, 44, one count of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information and one count of possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
Clayton Grimes, 43, evading arrest, Flower Mound police
Cody Lyndaker, 20, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
Jonah Ball, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
Trashun Pringle, 30, possession of marijuana, Flower Mound police
James Yokum, 27, possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
Branden Barnes, 44, unauthorized use of a vehicle, Lewisville police
Amy Lim, 58, theft, Lewisville police
Turner Ojukwu, 20, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Miguel Rodriguez-Ramos, 21, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Paul Berrios, 29, possession of marijuana, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Bryan aka Irving Espirity-Garcia Genchi, 24, possession of a controlled substance, Krum police
Staci Baker, 39, burglary of a habitation, Pilot Point police
Michael Gresham, 49, unauthorized use of a vehicle, Prosper police
Hannah Freedman, 20, harassment against a public servant, Roanoke police
Dany Solaka, 32, evading arrest, The Colony police
Jennifer Blasczyk, 39, driving while intoxicated, Denton police
Demetrio Briseno Jr., 34, driving while intoxicated, Denton police
Phillip Maples, 51, two counts of driving while intoxicated, Denton County Sheriff’s Office and Roanoke police
Michael Beck, 47, driving while intoxicated, Flower Mound police
Juan Candelas, 34, driving while intoxicated, Flower Mound police
Dale Bunch, 54, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police
Traci Bell, 43, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Roanoke police