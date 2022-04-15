The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:
Andrew Crump, 22, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Deshana Ferguson, 38, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Edgar Delgado, 35, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Charles McBride, 40, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Manuel Peralta, 39, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Olegario Sanchez, 23, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Jason Thomas, 41, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Brandon Williams, 39, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Tony Bermea, 38, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office and Lewisville police
Nathaniel Putman, 41, one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and one count of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Corinth police
Payton Banks, 29, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
James Willis, 18, one count of unlawful possession of a firearm and one count of possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police
Raychell Colwell, 30, possession of a controlled substance, Krum police
Michael Suber, 39, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Little Elm police and Lewisville police
Sheniqua Whaley, 30, one count of possession of a controlled substance and one count of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Lewisville police