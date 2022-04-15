The Denton County Courts Building on E. McKinney St

The Denton County Courts Building.

 DRC file photo

The following people were indicted by a Denton County grand jury on Thursday at the Denton County Courts Building. Listed are those indicted, their age (on date of indictment), charges and the law enforcement agency that made the arrest:

Andrew Crump, 22, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Deshana Ferguson, 38, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Edgar Delgado, 35, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Charles McBride, 40, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Manuel Peralta, 39, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Olegario Sanchez, 23, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Jason Thomas, 41, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Brandon Williams, 39, possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Tony Bermea, 38, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Denton County Sheriff’s Office and Lewisville police

Nathaniel Putman, 41, one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and one count of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Corinth police

Payton Banks, 29, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

James Willis, 18, one count of unlawful possession of a firearm and one count of possession of a controlled substance, Flower Mound police

Raychell Colwell, 30, possession of a controlled substance, Krum police

Michael Suber, 39, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Little Elm police and Lewisville police

Sheniqua Whaley, 30, one count of possession of a controlled substance and one count of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, Lewisville police

 

