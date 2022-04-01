DRC_DentonCourtsBulding.jpg
Buy Now

The Denton County Courts Building.

 DRC file photo

Austin Shadle, 32, intoxication manslaughter and manslaughter, Denton police

Paul Kerley III, 40, stalking, Frisco police

Jake Peterson, 28, continuous violence against the family, repeated violation of protective order, burglary of a habitation, Denton police

John Vasquez Jr., 33, aggravated assault, The Colony police

Johne Shelton, 48, assault family violence, Aubrey police

Ariel Lewis, 59, assault family violence enhanced, Carrollton police

Terrell Toney, 21, two counts of assault family violence, Carrollton police

Brandon Ward, 40, assault family violence, Carrollton police

Julio Curiel, 36, assault family violence, Dallas police

Armando Lopez, 29, aggravated assault, Dallas police

Benjamin McCain, 45, assault family violence enhanced, Dallas police

Payton Banks, 29, assault family violence, Denton police

Early Brown Jr., 36, assault family violence enhanced, Denton police

Austin Chadwick, 28, continuous violence against the family, Denton police

Bruser Morris, 33, assault family violence, Denton police

Darwin Oliver, 26, assault family violence, Denton police

Marlon Rivera-Lara, 23, assault family violence, Denton police

Julissa Stanfill, 30, aggravated assault, Denton police

James Forrest, 68, aggravated assault, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Adrian Duncan, 27, assault family violence, Fort Worth police

Brandon Gadson, 42, assault family violence, Frisco police

Casey Old, 35, assault family violence enhanced and repeated violation of protective order, Lake Dallas police

Franklin Garmon Jr., 59, assault family violence, Lewisville police

Roan James, 29, assault family violence, Lewisville police

Cameron Mooney, 33, assault family violence enhanced, Lewisville police

Tristian Mullins, 23, assault family violence, Lewisville police

Eurico Sargent, 31, assault family violence enhanced, Lewisville police

Eddie Williams, 58, two counts of assault family violence enhanced, Lewisville police

Misael Garcia Rodriguez, 28, assault family violence, Little Elm police

Collin Spiker, 28, assault family violence, Sanger police

Brenda Duran, 51, theft, Denton police

Ollie Gray, 22, unlawful possession of a firearm, Denton police

Jerry Hammons Jr., 55, theft, Denton police

Abigail Munsinger, 23, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Margarita Reed, 50, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Billy Richie, 57, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton police

Dakota Sellers, 25, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Laisha Williams, 28, assault against security officer, Denton police

Mark Arreorla, 30, theft and burglary of a building, Denton police

Michael Garcia, 33, theft, Denton police; theft, University of North Texas police

Jeremy Wright, 28, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Kasey Taylor, 40, theft, Denton police; two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Randy Boles, 44, theft, Lewisville police,

Jamarius Butler, 30, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Autumn Gooding, 31, burglary of a building, Lewisville police

James Gooding, 32, burglary of a building, Lewisville police

Bobbie McKinley, 58, theft, Lewisville police

Francisco Neri-Hilario, 28, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Vinh Nguyen, 35, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, Lewisville police

Catherine Som, 46, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, Lewisville police

Chancellor Ramsey, 30, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Blake Rogers, 30, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police

Elijah Bell, 20, five counts of possession of child pornography, Frisco police

Clint Charles, 23, murder, Lewisville police

James Dipple, 20, aggravated assault, Lewisville police

Zachary Geist, 39, aggravated robbery, Denton police

Raul Gonzalez, 30, aggravated robbery, Flower Mound police

Simon Guillen, 18, evading arrest, Flower Mound police

Hector Acosta, 29, aggravated robbery and possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police

Alexia Fonseca, 31, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of aggravated robbery, The Colony police

Delbert Hastings, 72, two counts of indecency with a child, Ponder police

Chrystal Stalder, 50, driving while intoxicated, Corinth police

Darwin Lopez, 27, driving while intoxicated, Denton police

Timothy Tomsha, 43, driving while intoxicated, Denton police

Erick Ramos Hernandez, 43, driving while intoxicated, Hickory Creek police

Juan Contreras, 55, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Lewisville police

Paulino Rojas, 55, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police

Steven Molle, 33, driving while intoxicated, Northeast police

Lawrence Wydermyer Jr., 55, driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police

Christian Taylor, 29, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Corinth police

Ashley Heilaneh, 32, assault against public servant, Denton County Sheriff’s Office

Brenda Rodriguez, 33, two counts of burglary of a habitation, Frisco police

Michael Neria, 42, two counts of burglary of a habitation, Frisco police; one count of burglary of a habitation, Carrollton police

Daniel Williams, 57, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Roanoke police

Payton Housden, 21, possession of a controlled substance, Aubrey police

Taylor Amath, 29, theft, Northeast police; credit card abuse, Denton police

Kendrick Young, 29, unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance, Texas Department of Public Safety

Alice Bill, 47, possession of a controlled substance, Dallas police

Scott Quintana, 33, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Katelyn Sulzman, 19, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Ian Simpson, 29, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police

Cori Limer, 41, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton County Water District police

Carson Cunningham, 24, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Frisco police

Christopher Groening, 32, possession of a controlled substance, Hickory Creek police

Lindsey Spears, 41, possession of a controlled substance, Hickory Creek police

Robert Ferguson III, 23, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Trevon Grisby, 25, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Joshua Guler, 39, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Samuel Leonhard, 32, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Christian Noel, 22, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police

Carlos Palma-Aguilar, 19, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Bryan Stewart Jr., 19, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police

Andrea Brown, 37, possession of a controlled substance, Little Elm police

Maicol Lopez-Padilla AKA Michael David Cardona, 29, possession of a controlled substance, Little Elm police

Juan Renovato-Romo, 38, possession of a controlled substance, Northlake police

David Hoover, 35, possession of a controlled substance, Prosper police

Rachel Fortune, 36, possession of a controlled substance, Prosper police

Sumiko Guevara, 29, possession of a controlled substance, Sanger police

Jessica Haley, 34, possession of a controlled substance, Texas Department of Public Safety

Ja’Nyus Morgan, 17, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, The Colony police

Matthew Plummer, 18, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, The Colony police

Cade Patterson, 18, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, The Colony police

Jessica Mouhon, 20, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, The Colony police

 

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!