Austin Shadle, 32, intoxication manslaughter and manslaughter, Denton police
Paul Kerley III, 40, stalking, Frisco police
Jake Peterson, 28, continuous violence against the family, repeated violation of protective order, burglary of a habitation, Denton police
John Vasquez Jr., 33, aggravated assault, The Colony police
Johne Shelton, 48, assault family violence, Aubrey police
Ariel Lewis, 59, assault family violence enhanced, Carrollton police
Terrell Toney, 21, two counts of assault family violence, Carrollton police
Brandon Ward, 40, assault family violence, Carrollton police
Julio Curiel, 36, assault family violence, Dallas police
Armando Lopez, 29, aggravated assault, Dallas police
Benjamin McCain, 45, assault family violence enhanced, Dallas police
Payton Banks, 29, assault family violence, Denton police
Early Brown Jr., 36, assault family violence enhanced, Denton police
Austin Chadwick, 28, continuous violence against the family, Denton police
Bruser Morris, 33, assault family violence, Denton police
Darwin Oliver, 26, assault family violence, Denton police
Marlon Rivera-Lara, 23, assault family violence, Denton police
Julissa Stanfill, 30, aggravated assault, Denton police
James Forrest, 68, aggravated assault, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Adrian Duncan, 27, assault family violence, Fort Worth police
Brandon Gadson, 42, assault family violence, Frisco police
Casey Old, 35, assault family violence enhanced and repeated violation of protective order, Lake Dallas police
Franklin Garmon Jr., 59, assault family violence, Lewisville police
Roan James, 29, assault family violence, Lewisville police
Cameron Mooney, 33, assault family violence enhanced, Lewisville police
Tristian Mullins, 23, assault family violence, Lewisville police
Eurico Sargent, 31, assault family violence enhanced, Lewisville police
Eddie Williams, 58, two counts of assault family violence enhanced, Lewisville police
Misael Garcia Rodriguez, 28, assault family violence, Little Elm police
Collin Spiker, 28, assault family violence, Sanger police
Brenda Duran, 51, theft, Denton police
Ollie Gray, 22, unlawful possession of a firearm, Denton police
Jerry Hammons Jr., 55, theft, Denton police
Abigail Munsinger, 23, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Margarita Reed, 50, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Billy Richie, 57, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton police
Dakota Sellers, 25, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Laisha Williams, 28, assault against security officer, Denton police
Mark Arreorla, 30, theft and burglary of a building, Denton police
Michael Garcia, 33, theft, Denton police; theft, University of North Texas police
Jeremy Wright, 28, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Kasey Taylor, 40, theft, Denton police; two counts of possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Randy Boles, 44, theft, Lewisville police,
Jamarius Butler, 30, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Autumn Gooding, 31, burglary of a building, Lewisville police
James Gooding, 32, burglary of a building, Lewisville police
Bobbie McKinley, 58, theft, Lewisville police
Francisco Neri-Hilario, 28, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Vinh Nguyen, 35, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, Lewisville police
Catherine Som, 46, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, Lewisville police
Chancellor Ramsey, 30, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Blake Rogers, 30, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police
Elijah Bell, 20, five counts of possession of child pornography, Frisco police
Clint Charles, 23, murder, Lewisville police
James Dipple, 20, aggravated assault, Lewisville police
Zachary Geist, 39, aggravated robbery, Denton police
Raul Gonzalez, 30, aggravated robbery, Flower Mound police
Simon Guillen, 18, evading arrest, Flower Mound police
Hector Acosta, 29, aggravated robbery and possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
Alexia Fonseca, 31, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of aggravated robbery, The Colony police
Delbert Hastings, 72, two counts of indecency with a child, Ponder police
Chrystal Stalder, 50, driving while intoxicated, Corinth police
Darwin Lopez, 27, driving while intoxicated, Denton police
Timothy Tomsha, 43, driving while intoxicated, Denton police
Erick Ramos Hernandez, 43, driving while intoxicated, Hickory Creek police
Juan Contreras, 55, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, Lewisville police
Paulino Rojas, 55, driving while intoxicated, Lewisville police
Steven Molle, 33, driving while intoxicated, Northeast police
Lawrence Wydermyer Jr., 55, driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance, The Colony police
Christian Taylor, 29, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Corinth police
Ashley Heilaneh, 32, assault against public servant, Denton County Sheriff’s Office
Brenda Rodriguez, 33, two counts of burglary of a habitation, Frisco police
Michael Neria, 42, two counts of burglary of a habitation, Frisco police; one count of burglary of a habitation, Carrollton police
Daniel Williams, 57, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Roanoke police
Payton Housden, 21, possession of a controlled substance, Aubrey police
Taylor Amath, 29, theft, Northeast police; credit card abuse, Denton police
Kendrick Young, 29, unauthorized use of a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance, Texas Department of Public Safety
Alice Bill, 47, possession of a controlled substance, Dallas police
Scott Quintana, 33, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Katelyn Sulzman, 19, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Ian Simpson, 29, possession of a controlled substance, Denton police
Cori Limer, 41, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Denton County Water District police
Carson Cunningham, 24, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Frisco police
Christopher Groening, 32, possession of a controlled substance, Hickory Creek police
Lindsey Spears, 41, possession of a controlled substance, Hickory Creek police
Robert Ferguson III, 23, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Trevon Grisby, 25, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Joshua Guler, 39, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Samuel Leonhard, 32, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Christian Noel, 22, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, Lewisville police
Carlos Palma-Aguilar, 19, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Bryan Stewart Jr., 19, possession of a controlled substance, Lewisville police
Andrea Brown, 37, possession of a controlled substance, Little Elm police
Maicol Lopez-Padilla AKA Michael David Cardona, 29, possession of a controlled substance, Little Elm police
Juan Renovato-Romo, 38, possession of a controlled substance, Northlake police
David Hoover, 35, possession of a controlled substance, Prosper police
Rachel Fortune, 36, possession of a controlled substance, Prosper police
Sumiko Guevara, 29, possession of a controlled substance, Sanger police
Jessica Haley, 34, possession of a controlled substance, Texas Department of Public Safety
Ja’Nyus Morgan, 17, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, The Colony police
Matthew Plummer, 18, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, The Colony police
Cade Patterson, 18, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, The Colony police
Jessica Mouhon, 20, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, The Colony police