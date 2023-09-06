A 60-year-old Garland man was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after a six-vehicle crash on Interstate 35E that resulted in four people going to the hospital, according to a police report made available Wednesday.
At about 2:23 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to Shady Oaks and Dallas drives to look for a vehicle that left the scene of a crash.
The original call reported a reckless driver. The caller said an SUV was swerving all over the road on I-35E near South Loop 288.
The caller said other vehicles appeared to be afraid to pass the SUV because of its driving behavior. The SUV then hit another vehicle, causing that vehicle to crash into the caller’s vehicle and others, according to the report.
Four people were transported to a local hospital for medical treatment after the crash, police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said.
Another witness followed the SUV as it took the exit to Dallas Drive. The witness was able to get the SUV to come to a stop, but then it continued back toward the crash scene.
Officers located the SUV in the 1300 block of Dallas Drive and conducted a traffic stop.
The driver said he was traveling from his home in Garland and was unaware that he struck another vehicle, but he said he did see a crash.
He denied consuming any alcoholic beverages, narcotics or medications. The report states that officers observed that he had dry mouth and pinpoint-sized pupils.
His SUV might have struck the other vehicle due to mechanical issues, he said, but he told officers he was positive the crash was not because he was impaired.
Medics arrived at the scene and cleared the man. Officers then conducted standard field sobriety tests. They were unable to complete one of the tests because the driver would not follow the stimulus, according to the report, but the report states they gained sufficient clues from other tests to indicate he was intoxicated.
He was placed under arrest on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. He consented to provide a sample of his blood, according to the report. After he was taken to a local hospital for a blood draw, officers transported him to the city jail.
While the report made no mention of other offenses, Beckwith said that does not mean it isn't possible. The incident is still under investigation.
