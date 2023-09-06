Police lights

A 60-year-old Garland man was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after a six-vehicle crash on Interstate 35E that resulted in four people going to the hospital, according to a police report made available Wednesday.

At about 2:23 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to Shady Oaks and Dallas drives to look for a vehicle that left the scene of a crash.

I-35E and U.S. 77 traffic camera

A screenshot from a traffic camera depicts the scene after the crash.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and bcolombo@dentonrc.com.

0
0
0
0
0