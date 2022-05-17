Partly cloudy skies. Low 73F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Partly cloudy skies. Low 73F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: May 17, 2022 @ 4:00 pm
Denton police arrested four people Monday night in connection with several reports of gunshots at the Providence Place Apartments in the 2000 block of Stockbridge Road.
Three occupants were arrested on charges of aggravated assault.
The 19-year-old driver was arrested on charges of unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of marijuana less than two ounces.
Police are still trying to determine what led up to the shooting, a police spokesperson said.
The initial caller said they saw men with guns outside of an apartment building, they fired shots and then got into a vehicle and drove off, according to a police report.
Police performed a sweep of an involved apartment and found no victims, a spokesperson said. There were four people inside the involved apartment but none of them were arrested Monday.
The incident is still under investigation.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our Weekly Blotter email newsletter? Sign up today!
Receive a daily notification that the DR-C e-Edition is available. Sign up now.
Sign up to receive the Denton Record-Chronicle High School Sports Newsletter.
Want to receive the NEW Mean Green Spotlight weekly newsletter. Sign Up Today!
Would you like to receive information from our advertisers or DR-C offers? Sign up now.
Would you like to receive our Wake Up with the DR-C newsletters? Sign up now.
Sign up for Business News delivered twice monthly to your inbox.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.