Denton police arrested four people Monday night in connection with several reports of gunshots at the Providence Place Apartments in the 2000 block of Stockbridge Road.

Three occupants were arrested on charges of aggravated assault.

The 19-year-old driver was arrested on charges of unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of marijuana less than two ounces.

Police are still trying to determine what led up to the shooting, a police spokesperson said.

The initial caller said they saw men with guns outside of an apartment building, they fired shots and then got into a vehicle and drove off, according to a police report.

Police performed a sweep of an involved apartment and found no victims, a spokesperson said. There were four people inside the involved apartment but none of them were arrested Monday.

The incident is still under investigation.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

