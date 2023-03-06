A former Denton County sheriff’s investigator pleaded no contest to insurance fraud Monday after he obtained an insurance policy on his personal vehicle following a crash with a Sanger police car.

Brice Hicks, 43, was indicted in May in connection to a Sept. 19, 2021, incident. His employment with the county was terminated the same day as his arrest, according to the arrest affidavit.

