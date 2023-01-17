A Denton attorney whose license was suspended for similar crimes was booked into the county jail Thursday on one count of alleged theft of property over $300,000 and one count of misappropriating over $300,000 in client funds.
Rodney “Rocky” William Haire, 54, a personal injury attorney, was suspended from practicing law after a State Bar of Texas evidentiary panel found Haire lied to clients about their settlements. In 2021, he resigned from practicing law amid the state bar's investigation.
Now, Haire is charged with two counts of scheming to unlawfully appropriate property to deprive his clients of more than $300,000, an indictment alleges. The indictment also states that he received proceeds from civil settlements and transferred them to his own accounts to pay for personal and business expenses.
These offenses allegedly occurred between May 2014 and March 2021. His indictment lists 26 of the same victims for both charges.
Haire remained in the Denton County Jail as of Tuesday night. His bail is set at $1 million.
Theft of property over $300,000 and misappropriating financial property over $300,000 are both first-degree felonies
Court records indicated the judge in Haire’s case ordered a request to recuse and was appointed an attorney pro tem. It is possible Haire will be appointed an attorney from outside of Denton County, as Haire's work as an attorney in the area would be a conflict of interest.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.