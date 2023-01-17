A Denton attorney whose license was suspended for similar crimes was booked into the county jail Thursday on one count of alleged theft of property over $300,000 and one count of misappropriating over $300,000 in client funds.

Rodney “Rocky” William Haire, 54, a personal injury attorney, was suspended from practicing law after a State Bar of Texas evidentiary panel found Haire lied to clients about their settlements. In 2021, he resigned from practicing law amid the state bar's investigation. 

