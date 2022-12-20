A 32-year-old Denton felon released from jail earlier this month to serve probation was accused of stabbing a stranger with scissors Tuesday morning.
The man, Lewis Emil Holloway, had appeared before 211th District Judge Brody Shanklin on Nov. 30 and pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery and felony drug possession, according to county records. According to the plea deal, if Holloway completes 10 years of probation, he can avoid two more felony convictions. He was released from the county jail Dec. 5.
Holloway was arrested Tuesday by Denton police after he used scissors to stab a stranger multiple times, resulting in non-life-threatening injuries, according to a police report.
Police were dispatched to a stabbing call in the 1100 block of East McKinney Street near North Crawford Street about 9:49 a.m. The caller said a man stabbed someone and threw scissors in a dumpster.
Police arrived on the scene and reported seeing a male sitting near the sidewalk bleeding from his head. Another person was helping hold a bloody towel on him.
Police also reportedly saw a man matching the caller’s description standing nearby. The patient and the person helping him both pointed to the man as the person who committed the stabbing. The accused man, identified as Holloway, complied with verbal commands from police, and he was detained, according to the report.
Medics attended to the patient and found multiple stab wounds on his upper back, neck and head. The injuries were not life threatening, according to the report.
Police spoke with several witnesses who said they saw Holloway repeatedly stabbing the victim. Several witnesses reported seeing Holloway throw the scissors in the dumpster.
During a search of the dumpster, police reportedly found bloody scissors with the handles broken off and also the handles.
After he was taken to the hospital, the patient told police he was walking down the street when Holloway started yelling at him and stabbing him. He said he had never seen Holloway before and wanted to press charges, according to the report.
Holloway was accused of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony punishable by two to 20 years confinement and a fine up to $10,000. Holloway also had a warrant on a Class C misdemeanor theft charge, having been accused of stealing property in Denton valued at less than $100.
Holloway was being held at the city jail as of Tuesday night on a $75,000 bond.
Holloway has been booked at the Denton County jail 11 times since 2013, according to county records. The number of his city jail bookings was not immediately available.
Holloway was convicted in 2014 of using someone’s credit or debit card without consent five times — amounting to five felony convictions — and sentenced to six months in state jail, according to county records.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.