Wells Fargo bank robbery.jpg

The FBI Dallas Division is offering a $10,000 reward for the public’s help in identifying a suspect from a November robbery at the Wells Fargo bank at 601 W. University Drive in Denton. The bureau warns he is armed and dangerous.

 Courtesy photo/Dallas FBI

The FBI Dallas Division is offering a $10,000 reward for the public’s help in identifying a suspect from a November robbery at the Wells Fargo bank at 601 W. University Drive in Denton. The bureau warns he is armed and dangerous.

At about 11:59 a.m. on Nov. 10, Denton police were dispatched to a call from a bank employee who asked officers to hurry because they were being robbed, according to a police report.

Wells Fargo bank robbery suspect

1 of 5
Download PDF Wells Fargo bank robbery poster.pdf

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you