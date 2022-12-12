The FBI Dallas Division is offering a $10,000 reward for the public’s help in identifying a suspect from a November robbery at the Wells Fargo bank at 601 W. University Drive in Denton. The bureau warns he is armed and dangerous.
At about 11:59 a.m. on Nov. 10, Denton police were dispatched to a call from a bank employee who asked officers to hurry because they were being robbed, according to a police report.
The male suspect parked a red Dodge Challenger directly in front of the bank, and walked in to wait in the teller line, according to an FBI press release. The bureau also released images of the suspect and his car.
He was dressed in a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled over his head, goggles or a paintball-style mask and gloves. He carried a black semi-automatic handgun. He is approximately 5’6” to 5’9” with a slender build, according to the press release.
He told the teller to take him to the bank’s vault, from which he placed money into a black duffle bag. He left the bank, got into the Challenger and drove off at a high speed before police arrived.
Anyone with information regarding the robbery can call the FBI Dallas Division at 972-559-5000 or submit an anonymous tip at tips.fbi.gov. Tips leading to an arrest and conviction will result in a $10,000 reward.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.