Jay Rotter, a former deputy with the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office, leaves the 211th District Court during the first day of his murder trial Monday at the Denton County Courts Building.

An ex-Tarrant County deputy charged with his girlfriend's murder returns to trial Monday after the judge declared a mistrial in the case last month.

Jay Rotter, 38, is accused of killing his 46-year-old girlfriend Leslie Hartman at her Denton home in 2020. An affidavit states Rotter claimed her death was a suicide, but that he sent messages indicating he shot her.

