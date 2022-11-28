Jay Rotter
Buy Now

Jay Rotter, a former deputy with the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office, leaves the 211th District Court during the first day of his murder trial Monday at the Denton County Courts Building.

 Al Key/DRC

An ex-Tarrant County deputy charged with his girlfriend's murder returned to trial Monday after the judge declared a mistrial in the case last month.

Jay Rotter, 38, is accused of killing Leslie Hartman, 46, at her Denton home in 2020. An affidavit states Rotter claimed her death was a suicide, but that he sent messages indicating he shot her.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

Tags

Recommended for you