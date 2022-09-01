Former Texas Rangers player John Wetteland testified Thursday in his trial on three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child. His testimony, along with other defense witnesses’, brought into question whether the jury could be presented with information about Wetteland’s alleged rehabilitation for sex and drug addiction, online solicitation of males and gay porn viewership.
Wetteland was the last to testify Thursday. Testimony from the accuser’s maternal grandfather, sister and a man who is not biologically related but close to the Wetteland family all suggested Wetteland was a kind, loving man.
As all others, Wetteland’s testimony began with him introducing himself to the jury and explaining his career. Wetteland is a former professional baseball player who, after an injury, coached for the Rangers as well. “I’m sorry we didn’t do better,” he said of the team’s performance at the time, which garnered laughs from the jury and gallery.
Wetteland spoke of his time participating in faith-based athletic groups, traveling with his family, turning down offers to coach so he could spend as much time with his family as possible and his close-knit ties to his loved ones.
The accuser was a “sweet kid,” and when he was younger they had a good relationship, he said while smiling and chuckling. Defense attorney Caroline Simone asked Wetteland if he missed the accuser. Yes, he said, getting choked up.
When asked about the accuser’s outcry letter, which said that around the time of the alleged sexual assaults, Wetteland would stare at him as he lay in bed at night, and it scared him, Wetteland gave an explanation. He said the accuser required surgery as an infant and that Wetteland feared for the infant’s life. He would sing a specific song as the infant slept. Wetteland said when the accuser was older, he was aware of the song and would ask Wetteland to play it.
As Wetteland recalled the lyrics to the song, he was visibly emotional and got choked up.
Wetteland denied each allegation of sexual assault. He said he never showered with the accuser because that would be “weird” and inappropriate.
She asked it be admissible in court to discuss the offenses because two witnesses had described how Wetteland would be incapable of certain aspects of the case. One witness, when asked, said Wetteland never walked around naked. Another said the family is modest.
Sheguit asked that the information be admissible that the accuser’s younger sister, who testified Tuesday, would have testified if she’d been able that Wetteland approached her wearing a robe and allegedly exposed his genitals to her.
Sheguit requested that the state be allowed to ask Wetteland in front of the jurors about any drug or sexual rehabilitation he had participated in. She asked if the state could question Wetteland about viewing “male-on-male” porn and soliciting men online.
She also asked to question Wetteland about the accuser’s mother’s statement in an interview. Sheguit said when the accuser was young, the mother walked into a room where the accuser and his friend were. In the room was Wetteland’s laptop, and the laptop was playing “male-on-male” porn. Further details of this allegation were not divulged in court.
Simone argued that the defense did not kick open the door to allow for the admittance of any of these topics.
Judge Breading ruled the testimonies did not kick the door open. She said the state could cross-examine Wetteland on general questions that could possibly lead to the discussion of some aspects of these alleged extraneous offenses. The judge said the defense had purposefully avoided these topics in the previous witnesses’ testimony to not kick open the door.The judge did not allow the state attorneys to ask any questions about pornography on a computer. A search warrant was executed in January 2019 after Wetteland’s arrest. A family member suspected a laptop of Wetteland’s in use from 2008 to 2014 that was in the family member’s possession might have pornography, according to the search warrant.
The Denton Record-Chronicle requested the search warrant return records. The available return record said the search warrant was executed on Jan. 24, 2019. The only information on the return said the seized suspect object(s) was pending forensic data extraction.
Before the jury returned, the attorneys questioned Wetteland. Sheguit asked if he left the jury with the impression that his family was an idyllic all-American home. Yes, he said. But other things that were going on in the home were not all-American, right? Sheguit asked. Yes, he said.
She asked further questions about allegedly showering with the accuser. He said he just didn’t think it was necessary for the accuser to “see that on me.”
Sheguit asked if Wetteland was heterosexual. Yes, he said. She asked if he had any interest in men. No, he said.
The jury was brought back into the courtroom for the attorneys to again question Wetteland in their presence. After several other questions, Sheguit asked if Wetteland had left the jury with the impression his family was the ideal all-American family. No, he said. We were not, he said.
In a conversation outside of the jury’s presence, the state attorneys requested the judge admit evidence regarding rehabilitation stays for sex and drug addiction. The judge said they could ask because Wetteland made it seem as if in all his time outside of work, he was always there for his children. “Some of that time he wasn’t,” Judge Breading said.
Sheguit asked Wetteland in front of the jury if there were ever times he was away from home that were not related to work. No, Wetteland said.
Wetteland’s testimony covered his concerns that a man named Chris had driven the family apart. Chris is a man who is not biologically or legally related to the Wettelands. Chris moved into the accuser’s home when he was a teenager. Chris did not testify in the trial.
The defense called three other members of the Wetteland family to the stand. They each said they no longer have a relationship with the accuser. They all discussed concerns about Chris’ influence on the accuser’s life and demeanor.
The accuser’s maternal grandfather said he noticed a change in the accuser’s demeanor when Chris entered the picture. He called Chris a bully who became controlling of the family. At this time, the accuser seemed depressed, his grandfather said, and mimicked Chris’ “aggressive” behavior.
All three witnesses said they believe Chris is the one who wrote or instructed the accuser to write the outcry letter. The grandfather said he was flabbergasted by the contents of the letter and couldn’t believe it was his grandson who wrote it. “No, not John,” he said of his thoughts when he read the letter.
Each of the family members said though they no longer have a relationship with him, they did not know the accuser to be a mean or malicious person and that he was a kind kid who was liked by everyone.
A topic throughout the trial was whether the accuser had a habit of lying throughout his life. Nearly all those who agreed said they were silly, white lies with a “jovial” or positive connotation, and the accuser would give up the bit quickly and apologize. These lies were an inside joke that the family referred to by a phrase including the accuser’s nickname.
One witness, his elder sister, said the lies sometimes had a negative connotation or that he used the lies to take advantage of others.
When asked for an example of this, she started to tell a story, but the state attorneys objected. The defense attorneys argued she should be permitted to tell the story because it is an example of the accuser’s problematic character. The jury was excused, and she told the story to the attorneys. The judge permitted her to repeat it for the jury.
When the jury returned, defense attorney Derek Adame did not ask her to tell the story. He asked if the lies were sometimes used to get something over on someone, and she said yes. Adame passed the witness to the state. State prosecutor Rachel Nichols, despite the previous objection, asked the elder sister to tell the story.
When she was roughly 14 years old and he was 9, they were picking up sea glass on a beach, she said. She loved marine biology, she said. The accuser lied about seeing a whale in order to distract his sister so he could pick up all the best pieces of sea glass, she said.
His elder sister laughed and smiled as she told the story, and some of the jurors smiled along. “That’s a really accurate instance of how he’d use a [the name of the inside joke] to gain an advantage,” she said.
The accuser’s elder sister said over time she received a barrage of communication from Chris, whom she had only briefly met three times and spent no alone time with, attacking her. She said the letter from the accuser sounded similar to the previous messages from Chris.
Wetteland also said he believed communication from the accuser was actually from Chris. He said he feared for the accuser and his younger sister because of Chris. Though when asked what he did about these fears — whether he called Child Protective Service or police or otherwise exercise any legal right to remove the children from the situation — he said he did nothing. He did not feel empowered to do anything, he said.
He said Chris had sole dominion over the accuser. When Sheguit asked if Wetteland knew Chris and the accuser no longer spoke or had a relationship, he said he was aware of it now from other testimony. He said he thought the accuser would go as far as to lie under oath to continue with the accusations that Wetteland believes are Chris’ idea because “the ball was too far down the hill” to go back on it.
Sheguit asked if he blames the accuser now. “I suppose I have to,” Wetteland said. When Simone asked him what he meant by that, Wetteland said he supposes he has to blame the accuser because he still cannot believe it, and he knows what kind of kid he is. “He is an easy target for a predator type,” he said. What type? Simone asked. Like Chris, Wetteland said.
The defense rested its case Thursday. After leaving the stand, Wetteland and his wife, Rebecca, embraced.
The trial is expected to continue at 8:30 a.m. Friday in the 462nd courtroom.