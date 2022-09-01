John Wetteland in court
John Wetteland (center) walks out of the Denton County Courthouse with his wife, Rebecca Wetteland, on Monday, August 29, 2022, in Denton, Texas. 

 Al Key/DRC

Former Texas Rangers player John Wetteland testified Thursday in his trial on three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child. His testimony, along with other defense witnesses’, brought into question whether the jury could be presented with information about Wetteland’s alleged rehabilitation for sex and drug addiction, online solicitation of males and gay porn viewership.

Wetteland was the last to testify Thursday. Testimony from the accuser’s maternal grandfather, sister and a man who is not biologically related but close to the Wetteland family all suggested Wetteland was a kind, loving man.

