David Schoolcraft, a 39-year-old former Denton police officer, was sentenced to 121 months in federal prison Thursday after he pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography.
An investigation revealed Schoolcraft distributed child pornography on social media between December 2020 and January 2021, both while at the Police Department and at his home in Argyle.
Court documents state these videos depicted prepubescent children nude, performing sexual acts and adults sexually abusing them.
“Schoolcraft violated his oath of office as a police officer and the trust of our community, and instead of protecting children he took pleasure in viewing children being sexually exploited and harmed,” U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston said in a news release. “Although no sentence can make up for the pain he caused, this sentence should put everyone on notice that the Eastern District of Texas will not tolerate this behavior.”
The FBI met with Schoolcraft in February 2021, and he admitted to using social media and his phone to trade child pornography, according to the release. He was arrested the following March.
“The details of this case are upsetting not only because it involves the distribution of material exploiting children, but also because the perpetrator was a police officer who was expected to serve and protect his community,” said FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge Matthew DeSarno in the release.
Schoolcraft initially pleaded not guilty, and his jury trial was set for Jan. 10, 2022. But he changed his plea to guilty in December 2021. Court documents state his counsel requested a sentence of 97 months.
Court documents state the court recommended he be designated to the Federal Correctional Institute, a low-security federal prison for males, in Seagoville, Texas. The court also recommended Schoolcraft receive mental health and sex offender treatment while imprisoned.
Schoolcraft was part of the Denton Police Department’s patrol division for all 15 years of his time with the department. A Denton Record-Chronicle database of city employees showed he was earning about $83,807 in 2019.
The Denton Police Department, which worked in conjunction with the Plano Police Department to assist the FBI in its investigation, provided the following statement Thursday to the Record-Chronicle:
“Today, former Denton Police Officer David Schoolcraft was sentenced to 121 months in federal prison for possession of child pornography. He admitted to using social media and his cell phone to possess and distribute images and videos when he pleaded guilty in December 2021, and was in custody awaiting sentencing. Although the sentencing guidelines were lower, the U.S. District Judge chose to sentence Schoolcraft at a higher level due to his position as a law enforcement officer.
“Schoolcraft violated his oath of office by exploiting children, and in doing so, he broke the trust of the Denton Police Department and the Denton community as a whole. Schoolcraft’s case is a reminder of how critical it is for law enforcement officers to hold themselves, and each other, to a higher standard.”
