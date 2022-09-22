David Schoolcraft, a 39-year-old former Denton police officer, was sentenced to 121 months in federal prison Thursday after he pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography.

An investigation revealed Schoolcraft distributed child pornography on social media between December 2020 and January 2021, both while at the Police Department and at his home in Argyle.

