A former Denton police officer accused of possessing child pornography will no longer face a jury trial next year after instead pleading guilty.
David Schoolcraft was first arrested in March for allegedly sending and viewing child pornography late last year. While he first pleaded not guilty shortly after his arrest, Schoolcraft now has changed his plea to guilty.
Instead of a jury trial, a judge now will sentence Schoolcraft, 37, in the child pornography case. The plea agreement, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, was sealed Tuesday. In a plea agreement, parties can agree upon a sentence for the defendant, but the sentencing is ultimately left to the judge’s discretion.
The penalty, according to a document filed Tuesday, is up to 20 years in prison if the content showed minor(s) who weren’t yet 12 years old. The court record says Schoolcraft’s phone had images of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor and a minor who wasn’t yet 12 years old.
The FBI first arrested Schoolcraft in early March, but the charge in his arrest wasn’t available to the public until the following day after his initial court appearance. Schoolcraft pleaded not guilty to one count of distributing child pornography, and a jury trial was set to begin Jan. 10, 2022.
According to records, FBI agents in Newark, New Jersey, were looking into one particular group he was a member of and were able to identify him through his IP address, which they subpoenaed from Kik, an instant messaging application.
Schoolcraft allegedly used Kik to send two sexually explicit videos showing “prepubescent” girls on or about Dec. 23-29, 2020. Court records show he was also an administrator and member of several child exploitation messaging groups.
At the time of his arrest, Schoolcraft was a 15-year veteran of the Denton Police Department with an annual salary of $91,000. He resigned from the department in April.
Court records show Schoolcraft hasn’t been sentenced yet. The plea came before a magistrate judge, who recommended the court accept his guilty plea, but only a federal judge can sentence him.
