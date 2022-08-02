Jose Moreno Medina III, the owner of a downtown Denton barbershop, has been arrested on first- and second-degree felony child sexual abuse charges.
A probable-cause affidavit accuses Medina, 41, of the charges of continuous sexual abuse of a child victim under 14 years old and indecency with a child, sexual contact.
He co-owns Medina’s Barbershop at 514 N. Locust St., according to his Denton County Jail booking record.
On July 12, an officer with the Aubrey Police Department was dispatched to a call about an alleged sexual assault of a child in Providence Village. The officer spoke with the child’s mother, who said the child “made an outcry” that the child was sexually assaulted by Medina, according to the affidavit.
There were multiple alleged incidents, the affidavit states, over the summers of 2020 and 2021. The child spent nearly every weekend at Medina’s residence, as there were other juveniles of a similar age living there, according to the affidavit.
The child alleged that almost every time the child spent the night at Medina’s residence, an incident occurred. The affidavit alleged that at night, Medina would enter the room the child was staying in and sexually assault the child.
On one alleged occasion, Medina grabbed the child’s foot to rub on his genitals, and on another occasion the child observed his genitals, according to the affidavit.
The Denton Police Department arrested Medina without incident July 26 on the warrant and directly transported him to the Denton County Jail. He remains there in lieu of $150,000 bail.
Continuous sexual abuse of a child victim under 14 is a first-degree felony punishable by 25 years to life in prison with a maximum fine of $10,000. Indecency with a child, sexual contact, is a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a maximum $10,000 fine.
Medina’s closing
The barbershop was open Tuesday, but co-owner Gary Barnhart said the business would likely close within the week as a result of Medina’s arrest. Barnhart said the shop was staying open for a few days because he did not want to see the workers lose income.
“We stopped having anything to do with Mr. Medina,” Barnhart said. “He didn’t receive anything from the payment from our barbers. He didn’t get anything as far as benefit-wise from the business.”
Barnhart said he is opening a new shop, called Barnhart’s Barbershop, at 110 W. Oak St. on the Square. The new barbershop will not be affiliated with Medina.
“We had a partnership, and we dissolved that because of the nature of everything going on,” Barnhart said. “All the barbers that are bookable here will be going [to the new shop]. … The main thing is nothing’s gone toward [Medina], and we’re trying to move forward ourselves.”
