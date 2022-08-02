Jose Moreno Medina III, the owner of a downtown Denton barbershop, has been arrested on first- and second-degree felony child sexual abuse charges.

A probable-cause affidavit accuses Medina, 41, of the charges of continuous sexual abuse of a child victim under 14 years old and indecency with a child, sexual contact.

