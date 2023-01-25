This story is developing.
The trial of Xavier Patterson, a Denton man charged with the murder of his children’s mother, picked up again Tuesday morning with more state testimony from a detective who conducted the initial interview with Patterson.
When police arrived at a Denton home Jan. 10, 2020, to find Meagan Darling shot to death in her bedroom, they also discovered Patterson with stab wounds that police said were self-inflicted. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
After his release from the hospital, two Denton police detectives interviewed Patterson either late that night or early the next morning, Jan. 11. The jury saw photos the detectives took of Patterson showing many injuries to his neck, arms, left pec and abdomen.
Detectives said they noticed issues with the recording equipment in the room, so they both turned on their body cameras to record. Detective Tony Salas testified it’s hard to hear Patterson in the video because he spoke in a very low, quiet tone.
Detectives read Patterson his Miranda rights and he agreed to speak with them. He told the detectives he had been with Darling for six years. He was initially hesitant to tell detectives about issues in their relationship, Salas said.
In the interview, Patterson explained he got home from work and headed to the bathroom to shower and shave his head. Darling and the children were also at home.
He said Darling got upset that he was taking a long time in the bathroom. When state prosecutor Michael Graves asked if Patterson mentioned Darling was upset because she needed to get into the bathroom or they were going to be late for something, the detective testified Patterson only said she was upset he’d been in there for over an hour.
Patterson said in the interview that Darling told him to leave and he started to gather his things. The detective said he specifically mentioned wanting to take his gun because there were children in the house. The gun was kept in a locked safe. The detective said Patterson did not mention he had any reason to believe the children knew the combination to the safe or had prior incidents with the gun.
Patterson walked back and forth collecting his things while holding the gun in his right hand, he told detectives during the interview. He said Darling was sitting on the bed, but detectives said he didn’t specify how she was sitting in the bed. Then, Patterson said, Darling told him to leave without his things.
As Patterson walked by Darling with the gun still in his hand, he told detectives, she grabbed him and the two tussled on the bed. This caused the firearm to go off as he was still holding it, he said in the interview.
After the gun went off, Patterson told detectives he panicked. He spoke with Darling’s eldest son — who was 11 at the time — and said he had to kill himself because no one would believe what happened since he is Black and Darling is white. Patterson told detectives the boy said he didn’t have to do that and should just tell police what happened. Patterson told detectives he started trying to stab himself multiple times when he heard police at the door.
Detective Salas testified that during the interview, Patterson began crying and yelling. His neck wound reopened and he began to cough up blood. Detectives terminated the interview so medics could reevaluate Patterson’s wounds.
As they hadn’t had time to review the crime scene evidence yet and the interview was terminated early, detectives initially charged Patterson with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. That charge is for the use of a deadly weapon to cause serious bodily injury or death, either intentionally, knowingly or recklessly.
The state argued in its opening statement that Patterson later gave a varying account of what happened that night when he was interviewed a second time. The courtroom took a recess for lunch before the video evidence was shown and before more information about the second interview could be discussed.
