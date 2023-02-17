A few clouds. Low 29F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: February 17, 2023 @ 10:30 pm
Nicholas French
Public safety reporter
Denton County deputies are searching for an 84-year-old Ponder man with dementia who went missing Friday afternoon.
Nicholas Whitsett French was last seen around 5 p.m. in the 1400 block of Plover Circle in Ponder. He walked away from his housing facility, according to a press release.
French is about 6-feet tall, has white hair and wears eye glasses. He was last seen wearing a dark blue jacket, a blue shirt, khaki pants and blue tennis shoes.
The Denton County Sheriff's Office asked that anyone who sees French call 911 immediately.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
