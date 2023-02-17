Nicholas French img 1

Nicholas French

Denton County deputies are searching for an 84-year-old Ponder man with dementia who went missing Friday afternoon.

Nicholas Whitsett French was last seen around 5 p.m. in the 1400 block of Plover Circle in Ponder. He walked away from his housing facility, according to a press release.

Nicholas French

Nicholas French

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags