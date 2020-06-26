Denton’s new use-of-force ad hoc committee now has clear direction to review, engage and reform police policies following its first virtual meeting Thursday night.
The focus of the first meeting was an overview of the police department, presented by Police Chief Frank Dixon, explaining Denton police’s response-to-resistance policies, also known as use-of-force policies.
In the meeting, Mayor Chris Watts said he planned to follow the initiative’s four explicit tasks to review use-of-force policies, engage with the community, report findings of the review and reform those policies.
“This is very community-centric,” Watts said. “This is why we have a wide, diverse range of members here, because we want to draw in as much of the community we can.”
That report is due back by the middle of September, Watts said.
The committee’s work, he said, is “probably one of the most important works that we’re going to do in this city in a long, long time.”
The members of the committee come from different reaches of the Denton community, with at least 25 people on Thursday’s Zoom call. It lasted three hours and not everyone was present by the end.
Sheryl English, a Denton real estate agent, was elected as chair of the committee. English is a member of the Police Training Advisory Committee. Members also elected their vice chair, Cedric Chambers, the pastor of Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Denton.
Although individual members experienced technical difficulties, the committee remained focused on its goal. Members had the opportunity to ask questions about the policies and gain a better understanding of when and how officers are obligated to use force.
“This is a substantial change in culture that we’re undertaking,” Dixon said. “And that is not an easy task.”
Watts called for the committee’s creation as part of his pledge to Commit to Action, a national initiative created by former President Barack Obama and the My Brother’s Keeper Alliance.
The committee’s next meeting is set to be held in-person so that members can experience the police department’s use-of-force simulator. The remainder of the committee’s meetings are expected to be held virtually.