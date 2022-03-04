Two lieutenants — each with more than 11 years of experience at the Denton Police Department — were promoted late last year to additional deputy chief roles as the city prepares to open a new substation in southwest Denton.
With the addition of two new deputy chiefs, one would work from the downtown headquarters and lead problem-solving for the north side of the city. The second would do the same for the south side of the city and work from the upcoming substation.
“[This] is a common structure. The names and labels change depending on the agency,” new Deputy Chief Michael Rose said. “I think it’s driven more on the workload, and that would be not just from a personnel standpoint with limiting the scope on patrol. You never want someone completely overloaded with the number of persons they supervise and at the same time — there are evolving needs the city and department both have with program management.”
Deputy Chiefs Rachel Fleming and Rose led support services and the B-shift patrol, respectively, prior to their promotions in October. Denton previously had only two deputy chiefs. According to an annual report from the department, the promotions are also in anticipation of the city’s growth in the southwest along Interstate 35W.
Rose has been with the Denton department since 2010, starting as a patrol officer, and working up to the position of lieutenant two years ago. Rose was a deputy at the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office in Louisiana, his home state, before coming to Denton. Alongside operations for the south side of Denton, he’ll also oversee traffic and DWI enforcement.
Fleming will mark 25 years at the Denton Police Department next month. She started as a patrol officer, worked up to investigate financial and narcotics offenses for 12 years and was eventually promoted to lieutenant in 2019. She will oversee the north side of Denton, downtown and two shifts.
They were chosen internally per Chapter 143 of the Texas Local Government Code, which lists out procedures for police and fire departments on hiring people that would be closely underneath the executive, or chief of police in this case.
“The chief called us and said, ‘Do you want the job?’” Fleming said.
On problem-solving, Rose said the outcomes and plans would vary on what the issue is.
“Problem-solving would be if we’re having a problem in a concentrated area, it would be developing an action plan to address those issues,” Fleming said.
Once the substation opens, Rose will move his office to the building at 7111 Vintage Blvd., which is adjacent to Denton Fire Station 7. The original timeline showed the substation would be completed in June.