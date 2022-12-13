Denton Police Chief Doug Shoemaker is still getting to know the Denton community as he heads into his third month on the job. To better understand Denton, one of his initial goals is to listen.
As part of what Denton Chamber of Commerce President Erin Carter called the chief’s listening tour, Shoemaker spoke with the chamber Tuesday about his vision for policing in Denton and how community partnerships play a role.
“I want to know what are you passionate about? What’s your love?,” Shoemaker said. “And then [I can] be a part of that and be a good representative of the police department. Because this is my community now. I’m part of it. So, I want to be very involved in those kinds of things.”
Shoemaker defined community policing in a previous interview with the Denton Record-Chronicle as assessing the needs and desires of the public and seeing how police can meet those expectations through various services, like mental health units, school resource officers, etc.
“People talk about police reform, but quite frankly, every year policing is reforming anyway,” Shoemaker told the Record-Chronicle in October. “That’s just the nature of the business because we have to look at what our community expects from us individually as police departments.”
This month marks Shoemaker’s 32nd year in law enforcement. He spent about 27 years in Jefferson City, Missouri, and the rest of his time in Grand Junction, Colorado, before being sworn in as Denton’s police chief in October. Shoemaker explained to the chamber Tuesday how he’s practiced community policing in the past.
He recapped his time in Jefferson City at what he called an “unprecedented time” in policing, with the COVID-19 pandemic and nationwide protests following the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.
When protests were looming, Shoemaker met with protestors, and with community members and others in the department, and devised a plan to safely escort protestors along their route.
“I had dinner with the protesters and just talked about things. We agreed to disagree on some things and that’s fine,” he said. “But we just talked, ‘Here’s the plan for tomorrow. We’re going to guide you up to the state capitol.’ … We were the only jurisdiction to actually do that through our community.”
Shoemaker said most people probably aren’t familiar with the Jefferson City protests because it received little media attention. No injuries were reported, no property was damaged, nothing happened, he said.
With the “amazingly solid foundation” former Chief Frank Dixon built, Shoemaker said he is confident the Denton Police Department can engage with the community in similar ways.
“To be upfront and frank, I had a good thing going in Colorado,” Shoemaker said. “… [Coming to Denton] wasn’t a need. It was more of a thing that was exciting. I think the things I’ve learned will build upon things Frank has done. … As we develop our staff and as we go through building the agency, recruiting and retaining people, all that external customer service is really going to be a part of it.”
Carter said the chamber wants to create a beneficial partnership with the police department, saying a healthy business community has a strong relationship with law enforcement to solve problems together.
Shoemaker said as the city grows in population, so too does its housing developments and businesses. So, there is more community to police. Continuing conversations with the city will help ensure the department best serves the growing population, he said.
“Our job as a police agency is to do what we can to make it a safe community,” Shoemaker said. “We’re only as effective as we’re allowed to be by our relationship with the community. Community policing, again, goes back to it. … How do we meet the community’s needs as business owners or nonprofits or whatever else they happen to be a part of? I think our goal is to really talk about what that looks like from expectations.”
But after his previous policing experiences, Shoemaker said he’s up for the challenge to meet expectations.
“One of the things that I loved about Denton before moving here, it’s not only the police department, but the community vibe,” Shoemaker said. “We’ve got the Downtown Square and all these things that make it so unique. I can envision myself here. I can envision being part of the community here.”
Get the latest crime stories in our newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.