Over the Fourth of July weekend, the Denton Police Department made 21 drunken driving-related arrests — with almost half of them coming Friday night.
Independence Day weekend this year was busier than the past two years, said Sgt. Daryn Briggs, one of Denton’s two traffic sergeants.
This summer is a season the Police Department expects to be the busiest yet for DWI arrests as people are starting to go out more as COVID-19-related restrictions have been lifted. Ten people were arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated between 6 p.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Saturday. Eleven more people were arrested by Tuesday morning — the end of a three-day weekend for some workers.
“Friday was the busiest night for DWI enforcement in a while,” Briggs said. “I haven’t seen it since probably the start of the pandemic. Last time I remember such a concentrated number was Mardi Gras weekend before the pandemic. We had a two-night stretch of 17 arrests.”
One driver ran a red light and nearly hit a police car, another ran their car off the road and got stuck, and a third wasn’t of legal drinking age, according to a Denton police Facebook post.
“Some of these [arrests] did come from minor crashes or single-vehicle crashes,” Briggs said.
None of the crashes involved serious injuries.
This year, Briggs said the department has handled 456 DWI offenses to date. There were 711 total in 2019 and 637 in 2020. The number of DWI arrests per month this year has continued to increase.
“We’re expecting it to be busier than last year, but even busier than 2019,” he said. “So far, it’s holding true to that. … 2019 was the highest number of DWI arrests for the history of the department.”
Nine people were arrested and charged with DWI in the July 1-6 time period last year, Briggs said. He said there were 13 arrests the previous year.
Briggs said the Police Department’s downtown unit, which also covers the Fry Street bar area, is in constant communication with the local bars.
“They have such day-to-day contact that a lot of times they’ll get information from the bar staff,” Briggs said. “If they kick someone out of one bar and the bars communicate with each other. … We didn’t have any kind of formal ‘Call us if you have a problem.’ They know to call us.”
For anyone who sees an intoxicated person who may be attempting to drive, Briggs said people can try to intervene in several ways: letting staff at a bar or restaurant know if it’s someone outside your group, directly intervening within your group or calling 911 if you see someone in a parking lot about to drive.
The DWI reporting system the Police Department uses is called LEADRS, which stands for Law Enforcement Advanced DUI/DWI Reporting System. The system is funded through the Texas Department of Transportation to streamline DWI reporting.
“They do analytics every month and send it back to us,” Briggs said. “Month in and month out, at least half our DWI [arrests] get started from a citizen calling 911. If we didn’t have that much involvement from citizenry, we wouldn’t have been able to stop them.”