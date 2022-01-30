A 49-year-old man was arrested Saturday evening after he allegedly admitted to regularly using meth following a caller’s report that he wrapped himself in wire, entered a manhole and was screaming that kids were trapped in a well, according to a police report.
Officers arrived at the 100 block of East Eagle Drive at about 5:56 p.m., after a caller reported a man was in a manhole. He had wrapped himself in wire, the caller stated, and was screaming that kids were trapped in a well.
Police found the man in question, noting he had pulled about 50 yards of black cable from the manhole, and that there were no children in the surrounding area. He declined medical assistance and started walking barefoot toward nearby railroad tracks, the report states.
Officers told him to return from the tracks and tried to perform a sobriety test, the report states, but the man allegedly couldn’t follow their instructions. He then allegedly admitted to regularly using methamphetamine. He was arrested on a charge of non-alcohol public intoxication.
Other reports
100 block of West Hickory Street — A 44-year-old man was arrested Saturday afternoon after two boys saw him expose his genitals in public, according to a police report.
At about 3:57 p.m., a parent of one of the boys called police to report the incident. Officers located the man, who repeatedly asked why he would expose himself in public and asked what the victim said, according to the report. They also talked to the boy, who told them he and a friend were walking up to a restaurant when they saw the man standing in front of his vehicle and saw his genitals.
The report clarified that the man wasn’t touching himself. The parents wanted to press charges, according to the report, and he was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct: exposing.
200 block of Inman Street — A woman called police Saturday morning to report her daughter’s ex-boyfriend was harassing the family, had damaged her daughter’s television and was sending her intimate videos of her daughter.
Officers spoke to the woman’s daughter, who said her ex-boyfriend damaged her $400 television and left their shared residence. Then, the woman said, she received intimate videos of her daughter from the man, who sent them via social media and text. The daughter said she wished to press charges and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 308 service and officer-initiated calls and made ten arrests.