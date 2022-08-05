Police chief candidate reception
Buy Now

Police chief candidate Darren Stevens speaks with Denton Police Department personnel during a reception Thursday night for the five finalists for Denton’s next police chief.

 Brooke Colombo/DRC

After nearly 12 hours of getting to know their way around the Denton Police Department and additional interviews, the five candidates for police chief faced the public Thursday night to answer their inquiries. Many of the questions came from department personnel who were meeting the candidates for the first time.

As opposed to a forum, where candidates might sit on a stage and answer a single question from an audience member, the candidate reception took a more relaxed approach.

Doug Shoemaker

Doug Shoemaker
Darren Steele

Darren Steele
Darren Stevens

Darren Stevens
Danny Williams

Danny Williams
Elvia Williams

Elvia Williams

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

Recommended for you