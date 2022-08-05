After nearly 12 hours of getting to know their way around the Denton Police Department and additional interviews, the five candidates for police chief faced the public Thursday night to answer their inquiries. Many of the questions came from department personnel who were meeting the candidates for the first time.
As opposed to a forum, where candidates might sit on a stage and answer a single question from an audience member, the candidate reception took a more relaxed approach.
The candidates — Doug Shoemaker, Darren Steele, Darren Stevens, Danny Williams and Elvia Williams — were stationed around the room. Attendees could go up to a candidate and chat with them one on one, similar to a meet-and-greet. City spokesperson Stuart Birdseye said the city held a similar event the last time it was looking for a police chief in 2018.
“It’s critical that the police chief, along with the rest of the Police Department, is really connected to the community,” Birdseye said. “That’s something we’ve built up over time and throughout police leadership, throughout city leadership. Having that connection is really important.”
Similarly, candidate Elvia Williams, who has served as a police chief before, said Thursday’s public reception was like other selection processes she has been through.
At the start of the event, some people formed lines, waiting to approach the candidates. But as the event progressed, meeting a candidate became less contrived. People gathered in groups to listen in on the candidates’ responses to other people’s questions.
The reception appeared highly attended by members of the Denton Police Department along with other local government-affiliated folks. But Birdseye said he thought it seemed like a good mix of active community members as well.
“I think compared to last time, it was at the police training facility so it seems more natural that police were there and it may not have been as noticeable compared to this time,” Birdseye said of the 2018 candidate reception. Thursday’s police chief reception was held at the Developmental Services Department building at 401 N. Elm St.
Although a panel of some Police Department staff met the candidates earlier that day, several of them were face-to-face with potential police chiefs for the first time that night. Many of the conversations turned to how the department’s new leader would affect the everyday work of officers.
Some officers lamented frequent changes of leadership during their time with the department and expressed hope that the next chief would stay longer. Denton’s current chief, Frank Dixon, has been with department for about four years. And its chief before that, Lee Howell, led the department for seven years.
Other conversations centered on concerns about short staffing and the high volume of calls Denton officers are responding to on a daily basis. From Sunday to Thursday, the department handled between 331 and 391 service and officer-initiated calls each day. Police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said that number of calls had become standard for the department lately.
After about an hour, conversations were quickly wrapped up to close out the event, and attendees were able to provide feedback on the candidates.
The city provided QR codes that led to a form for attendees to fill out. Those results will be presented to city officials to be weighed in the selection process, along with other elements, such as candidate resumes and interviews.
Birdseye could not give a precise estimate of when the next police chief is expected to be chosen. But he said “a decision should come fairly quickly” after the meet-and-greet.
