The Denton Police Department has made significant improvements regarding the property room following a 2019 audit, but the city auditor said there’s still the outstanding risk of some items not being logged.
The city auditor reviewed the department’s property room in 2019 and found it was at risk and needed an overhaul to address security concerns and other issues. Now two years later, the auditor’s office said the Police Department has made some general improvements, but more work is still needed, such as separating duties in logging evidence and maintaining an up-to-date count on all the currency in the property room.
Madison Rorschach, the city auditor, said the biggest outstanding risk is that there isn’t a separation of duties in logging property when it first arrives.
“Property technicians enter items into that system and are responsible for those items,” Rorschach said. “It’s at risk because essentially the technician could say, ‘Hey, we just got this $10 bill, it was found property, I’m just not going to enter it into the system.’”
Instead, she suggests that the officer who obtained the property should log it into the system, and the property technician should then determine where it should be stored.
Rorschach also noted the significant improvements the department has implemented, such as keeping property room video footage longer, requiring more background checks for employees assigned to the property room and having a procedure for the auditor’s office to do an annual inventory of the property room.
The remaining improvements to the property room at the Denton Police Department will come after the headquarters renovations are completed, Forensics Manager Michael Kessler said. The property room is under reconstruction and will become much bigger.
Rorschach said the auditor’s office will do another follow-up after reconstruction is done.
During the follow-up audit, auditors requested to view 82 randomly selected items of currency. The report says six items were missing. By Thursday, Kessler said they’d found five more items.
“All the ones we couldn’t find immediately were in a different storage location,” Kessler said. “Before the move happened, we had temporary bins where property was that needed to be dispositioned. We needed to do further disposition on what needed to happen next to that currency.”
Because of renovation construction going on, staff moved property elsewhere. Regarding disposition, Kessler said this means logging whether the money is evidence, found property or safekeeping for a person who was arrested, in order to know what to do next with it. He noted the space is called the property room and not the evidence room because of these differences.
“The single item [left], asked by a council member, is a $20 bill that was recovered as part of found property,” Kessler said.
While he didn’t have an estimate Friday on how much money was in the property room, Kessler said there’s at least $300,000.
One of the notes the auditor’s office made was that the department needs to make a formal policy for checking out items. Kessler said checking out items could mean a detective is looking at evidence again in a case, or taking it so another entity can do a deeper analysis on it.
The checkout process currently uses pen and paper, but Kessler hopes they’ll go electronic soon.
“I think that the things the auditors looked for, a lot of those deficiencies in practices and systems will be remedied hopefully by a software we procure,” he said. “[It will] automate a lot of the things for digital audit trails to better account for the transaction of property.”
He said the department’s current record management system, Athena, doesn’t have the functionality to manage and track property. Kessler said they’re hoping to find one that’s built to track property to allow for better auditing and inventory checks.
Part of the new policy creation will include figuring out a step-by-step process for how property logged at the department’s future substation will be brought back to the main headquarters.
After renovations, the main headquarters’ property room will be much bigger than it is currently, allowing for more space as the city grows. Kessler said items of value like money and jewelry, as well as high-risk property like narcotics and firearms, will have their own spaces in the property room.
“It’s always a challenge. With the property room and storage, it’s an issue,” he said. “We’re always trying to keep balance as we grow as a community, there’s going to be more found property, more evidence. We’re trying to predict that and have the right storage space, because some things we’ll have to keep for a long period of time.”